Real estate agent commissions, which are typically charged as a percentage of a home’s sale price, are one of the biggest expenses South Carolina homeowners face when selling a home. And now, due to a recent lawsuit settlement , buyers (both here and elsewhere) are starting to share the burden as well.

If you’re hiring an agent to buy or sell a house in the Palmetto State, it’s important to understand how much their services will cost — and what you’ll get for your money. Here’s a breakdown of how real estate commissions in South Carolina work, including who pays and options for saving on fees.

How much are real estate commissions in South Carolina?

In a real estate transaction, agent commissions are typically divided between the listing agent (who represents the seller) and the buyer’s agent. According to data from Clever Real Estate , South Carolina’s average real estate commission rate is 5.34 percent of a home’s final sale price.

On a median-priced home in South Carolina, which cost $380,800 as of April 2025 according to Redfin data, 5.34 percent comes to $20,259. But that’s the total commission amount, for both agents combined. According to Clever, South Carolina agents typically split that amount evenly down the middle, with each agent earning 2.67 percent. That comes to $10,167 per agent.

However, home prices can vary widely within the Palmetto State, which means you could pay more or less in commissions depending on your local market. Here’s how much you’d pay in commissions in different parts of South Carolina:

City Median home-sale price Total agent commission (5.34%) Listing agent commission only (2.67%) Buyer’s agent commission only (2.67%) Charleston $608,700 $32,505 $16,252 $16,252 Columbia $257,000 $13,724 $6,862 $6,862 Greenville $500,442 $26,724 $13,362 $13,362 Savannah $340,000 $18,156 $9,078 $9,078

Sources: Clever, Redfin

What’s included in a real estate agent’s commission?

Agents offer different services to buyers and sellers, but whomever they’re representing, they offer a lot for the money. If you’re buying a home in South Carolina, an agent will help you find properties that fit your needs and budget, set up viewings and offer insight on your local housing market. Later, they help you write an offer , negotiate the contract and provide guidance through the closing process.

When you’re selling a house , an agent will research homes similar to yours that have recently sold in your area (known as real estate comps ). They’ll use that information, combined with their local market expertise, to help you set an appropriate asking price, market your property to potential buyers and coordinate open houses and showings. They will also help you sort through offers and negotiate with buyers, then guide you through the closing.

Who pays agent commissions in South Carolina?

Until recently, home sellers in the entire U.S., including South Carolina, traditionally paid all agent commissions from their sale proceeds . However, in 2024, new rules regarding commission structures went into effect as the result of a lawsuit.

These days, commissions on both sides are negotiated upfront and buyers may need to pay their agent directly. Some sellers may still agree to pay the buyer’s agent’s fee, as a concession or a way to lure in more offers, but they aren’t obligated to. Make sure your contract clearly lays out who is responsible for each agent’s commission, and how much they’ll receive.

Are South Carolina real estate agents worth it?

Realtor fees can be pricey — especially on a higher-priced home, and even more so if you’re a seller paying both agents’ commissions. And in truth, you’re not obligated to use one: Buyers and sellers are welcome to go it alone if they don’t want the added expense.

But there’s a reason why people typically do use an agent, whichever side of the transaction they’re on. For one, it is an agent’s job to have an in-depth understanding of what’s required to buy or sell a home in your local housing market . Their insight helps sellers earn the most possible money from their sale, and helps buyers find and successfully bid on a property that meets their needs.

In addition, real estate agents are licensed professionals with a level of expertise most consumers do not have. It’s useful to have an expert on your side, advocating for your best interests, when you’re making such a significant financial decision.

Saving on fees

If you’re hoping to reduce the costs of selling a house in South Carolina , these strategies may help.

Negotiate commissions: Both buyers and sellers could save a bit of money if their agents are open to negotiating their commission rate . For example, if your agent charges the state’s average rate of 2.67 percent, you’d pay $10,167 in commission on a median-priced house. But if they were willing to drop the rate to, say, 2.5 percent, you’d save about $650.

Both buyers and sellers could save a bit of money if their agents are open to . For example, if your agent charges the state’s average rate of 2.67 percent, you’d pay $10,167 in commission on a median-priced house. But if they were willing to drop the rate to, say, 2.5 percent, you’d save about $650. Use a discount agent: Agents affiliated with discount real estate brokers , like Redfin and Clever, may only charge 1 to 1.5 percent for commission — far less than the state average of 2.67 percent. Some agents will also work for a flat fee instead of a percentage of the sale price.

Agents affiliated with , like Redfin and Clever, may only charge 1 to 1.5 percent for commission — far less than the state average of 2.67 percent. Some agents will also work for a flat fee instead of a percentage of the sale price. Sell by owner: Selling by owner means you avoid paying an agent’s commission altogether, because you don’t actually hire one. However, when you choose this option, you’ll need to perform all of the work an agent would typically do yourself — including researching comps, marketing and showing the home, negotiating on price and navigating the closing.

means you avoid paying an agent’s commission altogether, because you don’t actually hire one. However, when you choose this option, you’ll need to perform all of the work an agent would typically do yourself — including researching comps, marketing and showing the home, negotiating on price and navigating the closing. Sell to a cash homebuyer: Another way to avoid agent commissions is to sell directly to one of the many cash-homebuying companies in South Carolina . These businesses make quick, all-cash offers, buy homes in nearly any condition and often pay for your closing costs . They also work quickly, with deals typically closing in just a few weeks or less. The trade-off is that they generally offer less money than your home might fetch on the open market, so what you save in commissions you could lose in sale price.

Find a South Carolina real estate agent