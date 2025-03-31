If you’ve bought or sold a home in the past, you’re familiar with the way real estate agent commissions have historically been handled: The seller was responsible for paying the commission for both their own agent and the buyer’s agent. That meant a pretty hefty bill, given that the total commission for both agents typically amounted to 5 to 6 percent of a home’s selling price. On a $350,000 home, 6 percent totals a steep $21,000.

However, the way commission payments are handled changed in 2024, both in the Keystone State and the entire country overall. Now, homebuyers and sellers negotiate in advance who pays for which commission — meaning the buyer may have to pay their own agent directly. The good news for sellers is that, in this scenario, they get to keep a larger share of the proceeds from selling their home . Here’s a breakdown of how much you can expect to spend on Realtor fees in Pennsylvania, whether you’re selling or buying a home.

How much are real estate commissions in Pennsylvania?

According to the most recent data from Clever Real Estate , the average total cost of Realtor commissions in Pennsylvania is 5.35 percent of the home’s sale price.

To get a sense of just how much that commission would really cost, let’s put a dollar amount to it. According to Redfin, the median sale price for a home in Pennsylvania was $282,900 as of February 2025. A 5.35 percent commission on a home of that price would come to $15,135.

But that figure represents the total cost of both agents involved in a real estate transaction. And the split between Pennsylvania listing agents (who represent sellers) and buyer’s agents is not perfectly even: Listing agents earn an average of 2.75 percent, according to Clever, while buyer’s agents earn an average of 2.6 percent. Individually, for a median-priced home, that amounts to $7,780 for the listing agent and $7,355 for the buyer’s.

Another factor to consider is that median home prices vary significantly depending where in the state you’re located. That means commission amounts also vary depending on where you happen to be buying or selling a home. Here’s what the cost of commissions might amount to in a few Pennsylvania cities, based on the percentages above.

City Median home-sale price Total agent commission (5.35%) Listing agent commission only (2.75%) Buyer’s agent commission only (2.6%) Scranton $164,500 $8,801 $4,524 $4,277 Pittsburgh $242,250 $12,960 $6,662 $6,299 Philadelphia $250,000 $13,375 $6,875 $6,500 Gettysburg $385,000 $20,598 $10,588 $10,010

Sources: Clever, Redfin

What’s included in a real estate agent’s commission?

Whether working for a buyer or a seller, real estate agents provide a variety of services in exchange for the commission they earn. When assisting a home seller, a Realtor can be invaluable in helping to determine the most competitive list price for a home, studying the local market and comparable home sales. An agent will also market the property once it’s listed, host showings and help negotiate the best deal possible, as well as take care of the required closing disclosures and other paperwork.

When working with a buyer, a real estate agent will help find properties that fit their client’s needs and financial goals. They will also schedule property visits and negotiate price and contract details on their client’s behalf, as well as guiding them through the paperwork and costs associated with closing.

Who pays agent commissions in Pennsylvania?

The answer is the same in Pennsylvania as it is in any other state: Who pays the agent commissions will depend on the details of each individual deal.

Historically, the total cost of both agent’s commissions was deducted from the seller’s sale proceeds. However, thanks to a federal lawsuit settlement in 2024, the responsibility for commission payments must be now negotiated in advance. Each party might pay their own agents directly, or the seller may still offer to cover the buyer’s agent’s commission fee. Whatever you agree upon, make sure it’s clearly laid out in your contract so there can be no misunderstandings later.

Are Pennsylvania real estate agents worth it?

Determining whether an agent is worth the fee they charge really depends on your needs and goals. But there is no law requiring that you work with a Realtor when buying a home in Pennsylvania , or when selling one. So if your primary aim is to cut down on costs, then opting to go without professional representation may be worth it to you.

On the other hand, if you’re selling a home and want to maximize your potential profits, as well as have a pro handle all the work of marketing and showing the home, then hiring a real estate agent probably is worth it. The same holds true for buyers: It’s competitive out there, and having an expert on your side — guiding you through the process and negotiating on your behalf when you’re ready to make an offer — can certainly be worth the money.

Saving on fees

Paying a Realtor commission is no small expense. If you’d like to reduce or even avoid this cost, there are various options that may be useful.

Negotiate your agent’s commission: Like many aspects of real estate, commissions are negotiable. Some agents may be willing to lower their rate slightly in order to earn your business. In a transaction as large as a home sale, even a small commission cut can result in significant savings.

Like many aspects of real estate, commissions are negotiable. Some agents may be willing to lower their rate slightly in order to earn your business. In a transaction as large as a home sale, even a small commission cut can result in significant savings. Consider discount agents: It’s also possible to work with a low-commision agent. These types of agents can be found through discount brokerages such as Redfin and Clever and may work for commissions as low as 1 to 1.5 percent. You may also be able to find agents who work for a flat fee , meaning they charge a fixed rate rather than a percentage of the home’s sale price.

It’s also possible to work with a These types of agents can be found through discount brokerages such as Redfin and Clever and may work for commissions as low as 1 to 1.5 percent. You may also be able to find agents who work for a meaning they charge a fixed rate rather than a percentage of the home’s sale price. Go it alone: Sellers who want to avoid paying a seller’s agent commission altogether can choose to sell without an agent. This approach, known as “for sale by owner” (or FSBO), means you take on all of the work typically handled by a real estate agent. It’s a significant commitment: While you’ll avoid the cost of a commission, you’re responsible for doing everything from determining the right list price to marketing the property, hosting open houses and negotiating with buyers. You’ll also need to handle all the closing paperwork on your own. It’s smart for FSBO sellers to consult with a local real estate attorney, to make sure their interests are protected and the transaction is legally sound.

Sellers who want to avoid paying a seller’s agent commission altogether can choose to sell without an agent. This approach, known as “for sale by owner” (or FSBO), means you take on all of the work typically handled by a real estate agent. It’s a significant commitment: While you’ll avoid the cost of a commission, you’re responsible for doing everything from determining the right list price to marketing the property, hosting open houses and negotiating with buyers. You’ll also need to handle all the closing paperwork on your own. It’s smart for FSBO sellers to consult with a local real estate attorney, to make sure their interests are protected and the transaction is legally sound. Look at cash homebuyers: If you’d like to avoid the cost of commission while also expediting the sale process, one of the many cash-homebuying companies in Pennsylvania may be a good choice. These outfits typically purchase directly from the homeowner, with no agent involvement, and they can close the deal very quickly, in as little as a few weeks (or less). But in exchange for this speed, sellers give up some potential profit — these companies generally do not pay full market value for the homes they purchase.

Find a Pennsylvania real estate agent

If you’re ready to buy or sell a house in Pennsylvania and would like to do so with the assistance of a local real estate agent, you have plenty of options. Ask around for recommendations — if your friends, family or coworkers have had a positive experience with a particular agent, you might too. And interview several agents before making your final choice. Selling or purchasing a home is a complex financial transaction, so you want someone who knows your local market well and who you click with. A good working relationship can pave the way to a smooth real estate transaction.