Up until fairly recently, selling your home meant having to pay the commission for both your own agent and your buyer’s agent. That put sellers on the hook for a pretty significant bill, given that the total typically amounts to 5 or 6 percent of a home’s selling price. On a $400,000 house, a full 6 percent commission comes to a hefty $24,000.

In 2024, however, the dynamics shifted thanks to a landmark lawsuit settlement that changed the way real estate commissions are paid. As a result, homebuyers may now have to cover the cost of their own agent’s commission directly. This means an even greater outlay for buyers — and that sellers may be able to hang onto a greater slice of their sale proceeds. Here’s a closer look at Realtor fees in Oregon, and how much parties on both sides of the transaction can expect to pay.

How much are real estate commissions in Oregon?

On average, the combined cost of Realtor commissions in the Beaver State is 5.0 percent, according to the most recent data from Clever Real Estate .

Now let’s apply that commission to the median-priced home in Oregon to get a better sense of how much it amounts to. Redfin data shows that the median sale price for a home in the state was $504,900 in February 2025. A 5 percent commission on that amount would translate to a steep $25,245.

But remember, that’s the cost for both agent’s commissions combined. Per Clever, listing agents in Oregon (in other words, those who represent the seller) earn an average of 2.58 percent, which comes to $13,026 for that median-priced home sale. And buyer’s agents earn around 2.42 percent, which would be $12,219.

When considering these numbers, it’s also important to bear in mind that median home prices vary significantly from one city to the next in Oregon. Here’s what the cost of commissions might amount to in a few Oregon cities, assuming the percentages above.



City



Median home-sale price



Total agent commission (5.0%)



Listing agent commission only (2.58%)



Buyer’s agent commission only (2.42%)

Oregon City $558,000 $27,900 $14,396 $13,504 Redmond $484,950 $24,248 $12,512 $11,978 Portland $510,000 $25,500 $13,158 $12,342 Salem $426,995 $21,350 $11,016 $10,333

Sources: Clever, Redfin

What’s included in a real estate agent’s commission?

In exchange for the commission real estate agents earn, they provide a variety of important services to clients — whether on the buying or selling side of the equation. A listing agent will assist home sellers with everything from helping to identify the most competitive asking price for the home to creating the property listing, conducting marketing efforts and hosting showings. On the buyer side of the deal, an agent will research properties that fit their client’s budget and lifestyle, schedule property visits, provide insights about prospective homes and negotiate a sale price on their client’s behalf. Both agents also guide their clients through the closing process.

Who pays agent commissions in Oregon?

The answer to this question will depend on the details of your specific deal. For many years, the standard practice across the U.S. was for the home seller to cover the cost of both agent’s commissions. The expense was deducted from the sale proceeds — and often “baked into” the home’s sale price. But new rules are in place today that mean who pays which commission must be negotiated in advance.

Of course, buyers can still ask sellers to cover some of their closing costs , including their agent’s commission. A seller’s willingness to do this may depend on market dynamics, meaning they may be less willing to negotiate or offer concessions if they already have the upper hand. But if the seller agrees, and many still do, it will be written into the purchase and sale contract.

Are Oregon real estate agents worth it?

There is no law requiring you to work with a Realtor when buying or selling a home in Oregon (or in any other state). And for those looking to save money, the idea of navigating the process without one may be appealing.

But remember, a real estate deal is a very significant and complex financial transaction. An agent is a licensed professional who can offer expert guidance and help ensure all goes as smoothly as possible, no matter which side of the transaction you’re on. Having a Realtor by your side can also help you get the best deal possible.

Saving on fees

If you’re put off by the cost of Realtor fees, there are some options available to help you reduce expenses.

Negotiate your agent’s commission: Before hiring an agent, ask if there’s any flexibility on the commission they charge. The percentage is often open to negotiation and even a small reduction in a commission rate can translate into valuable savings.

Before hiring an agent, ask if there’s any flexibility on the commission they charge. The percentage is often open to negotiation and even a small reduction in a commission rate can translate into valuable savings. Consider discount agents: You might also consider hiring a low-commission agent through a discount brokerage like Redfin or Clever. These agents might work for commissions as low as 1 or 1.5 percent. There are also flat-fee agents , who charge a fixed rate rather than a percentage of the home’s sale price.

You might also consider hiring a through a discount brokerage like Redfin or Clever. These agents might work for commissions as low as 1 or 1.5 percent. There are also , who charge a fixed rate rather than a percentage of the home’s sale price. Go it alone: Another option is to forgo the services of a real estate agent altogether. For home sellers this would mean going the “for sale by owner” route, which means you handle all of the work that a real estate agent would on your own. While this can save you money, the process involves a great deal of work, including deciding on an appropriate list price, marketing the home, hosting showings, negotiating the final deal and handling all the closing paperwork.

Another option is to forgo the services of a real estate agent altogether. For home sellers this would mean going the “for sale by owner” route, which means you handle all of the work that a real estate agent would on your own. While this can save you money, the process involves a great deal of work, including deciding on an appropriate list price, marketing the home, hosting showings, negotiating the final deal and handling all the closing paperwork. Cash homebuyers: Selling directly to a cash-homebuying company in Oregon also eliminates the need for a Realtor. These types of companies typically promise to purchase homes in any condition and will close on the deal very quickly, often in just a few weeks or less. But the trade-off is that you’ll sacrifice some profit: Cash homebuyers typically do not pay market value for the properties they purchase.

Find an Oregon real estate agent