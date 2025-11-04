These jobs are best – and worst– for gender pay equality
Of the 400 occupations tracked by the Census Bureau, just 12 have achieved pay parity between men and women, a Bankrate analysis shows.
The widest pay gaps appear in finance and insurance, where women working as securities, commodities and financial services sales agents, personal financial advisors and financial clerks earn a little more than half of what their male counterparts make. Women tend to be well represented at the entry level in the insurance and financial services industry, but management and C-suite positions are still dominated by men, according to a 2021 McKinsey report.
Gender pay gaps tend to be smaller in community and social service jobs such as nurse practitioners, social workers and event planners. Many of the occupations with the narrowest gaps are those dominated by women.
Wondering what the wage gap looks like in your field? See how your job or industry ranks in the data below.
Which jobs are more likely to lead to equal pay?
Gender wage gap by industry
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.