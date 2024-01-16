At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A blanket mortgage helps streamline the process of buying multiple properties at once.

A blanket mortgage is often used by experienced real estate investors or developers in both the commercial and residential real estate arenas.

A blanket mortgage can require a high down payment, more closing costs and a balloon payment.

If you are looking to finance more than one property at a time, a blanket mortgage could be a great way to reduce costs and cut down on paperwork. This type of loan isn’t a fit for ordinary homeowners or first-time real estate investors, but it can be a useful tool for sophisticated investors and developers of residential and commercial real estate.

What is a blanket mortgage?

A blanket mortgage, also referred to as a blanket loan, is a mortgage that covers multiple properties, with the group of assets collectively serving as collateral. Real estate developers and investors often purchase more than one property at a time, so a blanket mortgage simplifies the process by grouping those purchases under a single loan.

A blanket mortgage can be refinanced just like any other mortgage. It also allows the borrower to sell one property from the group but retain the loan for the others. Normally, a mortgage needs to be repaid in full when the collateralized property is sold.

Blanket mortgages have applications in both commercial and residential transactions, including those involving the development and management of multifamily housing or apartment buildings. They are also used by individuals who buy and flip homes.

“While they are usually used in a commercial context, there are residential landlords that utilize a blanket mortgage to finance a portfolio of rental properties,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

Mortgage Who are blanket mortgages best for? Blanket mortgages are designed for companies or tenured investors that purchase properties in bulk. “This is not for a newbie, mom-and-pop landlord that is looking to jump into full-scale real estate management overnight,” says McBride. They are also not intended for use by individuals with two properties, such as a primary home and a vacation home.

Pros and cons of a blanket mortgage

Pros of a blanket mortgage

Lower closing costs : You might see some savings with a blanket mortgage because you won’t have to pay separate closing costs and fees for each loan.

You might see some savings with a blanket mortgage because you won’t have to pay separate closing costs and fees for each loan. Greater cash flow : You could reinvest the money you save on closing costs back into your portfolio to acquire more properties or launch additional projects.

: You could reinvest the money you save on closing costs back into your portfolio to acquire more properties or launch additional projects. Easier administration : One loan means one interest rate, one monthly payment and one escrow account, cutting down on paperwork.

: One loan means one interest rate, one monthly payment and one escrow account, cutting down on paperwork. Continuity: With a blanket mortgage, you don’t have to pay off the entire loan if you sell off just one property. (You do, however, have to pay back the portion of the loan that was securing that property — you can’t just pocket the proceeds from the sale.)

Cons of a blanket mortgage

More expensive closing costs: While you only have to pay closing costs once, a blanket mortgage’s closing costs are often higher than a single mortgage’s closing costs.

While you only have to pay closing costs once, a blanket mortgage’s closing costs are often higher than a single mortgage’s closing costs. Higher down payment : Blanket mortgages can require a down payment as high as 50 percent of the combined purchase price of the properties.

: Blanket mortgages can require a down payment as high as 50 percent of the combined purchase price of the properties. Balloon payments : Blanket mortgages are often structured so the borrower makes lower payments (sometimes interest-only payments) for a period of time, followed by a larger lump-sum payoff. This large payment could be difficult if you don’t plan ahead for it.

: Blanket mortgages are often structured so the borrower makes lower payments (sometimes interest-only payments) for a period of time, followed by a larger lump-sum payoff. This large payment could be difficult if you don’t plan ahead for it. Foreclosure risk: With multiple properties used as collateral, you risk losing them all if you default on the loan.

How to get a blanket mortgage

If you’ve decided that a blanket mortgage might be a good fit for your portfolio, you’ll need to apply — but be aware that the process is different than the one to apply for an ordinary mortgage. Here’s an overview of the steps:

Find a suitable lender. Most Main Street banks and credit unions don’t offer blanket mortgages. You likely will have to seek out a commercial lender — one that deals in financing for businesses or investments. Certain mortgage brokers specialize in this type of lending as well. Check rates and terms. Since blanket loans can come with higher origination fees, the down payment and costs are usually higher than those for ordinary home loans. Comparison-shopping is crucial to get a sense of what’s standard and what may be out of line. Verify each lender’s borrower requirements. As with any loan, you need to meet the minimum credit score and maximum debt-to-income ratio (DTI) threshold to qualify for a blanket mortgage — but the bar might be even higher. If applicable, the lender will review your company’s credit rating and debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR), as well. Fill out your application. Gather all of your business documentation (credit reports, tax returns, financial statements) ahead of time. The lender will also want to see details on all the properties you want to finance. That includes their fair market value, any renovation plans and the figures on the rental or lease income they’ll generate.

How to find a blanket mortgage lender

Blanket mortgage lenders are not as commonplace as those that offer other types of home loans.

“Blanket mortgages do not have blanket availability,” says McBride. “You’ll have to do some digging to find lenders and mortgage brokers that work with borrowers on this type of loan.”