Key takeaways A student loan is a financing agreement with a lender to borrow money to help pay for post-secondary educational expenses such as tuition, room and board and books.

Knowing the key terms associated with student loans can better prepare you to pursue financial aid to pay for your education.

Some terms, like forbearance and deferment or consolidation and refinancing, are easily confused, so it’s important to differentiate them.

Graduating with student loan debt isn’t ideal, but it’s necessary for many college students. Knowing key student loan definitions can help you make more informed decisions and potentially reduce the long-term costs associated with college debt.

What is a student loan?

A student loan is a type of loan that allows students to borrow funds to pay tuition and other costs, like room and board. This money is then paid back with interest. You can borrow student loans from the federal government and from private lenders.

Accreditation

If a postsecondary institution is accredited, it means that a national or regional agency certifies that the institution meets its standards for providing quality education. The accreditation must be from a federally recognized accrediting agency. If not, it may be a fraudulent university.

You must attend an accredited institution to use federal financial aid. Private lenders will also require that you attend an accredited program — whether that be a university or vocational program — in order to receive funding.

Autopay

Almost every student loan will allow you to sign up for automatic payments, or autopay. Rather than manually paying your loan each month, the funds will be deducted directly from your bank account. It is a convenient process, but you should ensure your payment goes through to avoid late or missed payments.

In addition to the convenience, many lenders — including most federal student loans — offer an autopay discount. For example, you could receive a 0.25 percent interest rate deduction on Direct Loans when you sign up for autopay. Over the course of your loan, this autopay discount can reduce the amount you pay back by hundreds of dollars.

Borrower defense to repayment

The borrower defense to repayment program forgives loans for students who took out federal financial aid and were defrauded by their school. You may be eligible to apply if you attended a school that misled you, engaged in misconduct, or violated state law. In order to have your loans forgiven, you must be able to prove misconduct, which can be a lengthy process.

Capitalization

College students and their parents typically don’t have to make payments on their student loans while the student is in school. But if you have private student loans or unsubsidized federal student loans , interest still accrues during those periods. Interest also accrues on subsidized loans during forbearance.

Once the grace period ends, the student loan servicer or lender capitalizes that interest, adding it to your principal balance and increasing how much you owe. This essentially means you’ll be paying interest on top of interest. Fortunately, many servicers and lenders allow borrowers to make interest-only payments to avoid capitalization.

Cosigner

If you can’t get approved for a private student loan or refinancing on your own, you may be able to improve your odds with a cosigner . A cosigner is someone who adds their name to your loan application and effectively takes responsibility for making payments if you can’t.

If someone co-signs a student loan with you, the account will show up on both of your credit reports. Missing a payment or defaulting can hurt both of your credit scores. Some private lenders offer a cosigner release program , which allows you to remove a cosigner from your loan if you meet certain payment and credit criteria after you graduate.

Cost of attendance

The cost of attendance (COA) is a student’s total cost to attend school. Lenders use it to determine how much money they will lend you. The COA is most commonly calculated for a full year. It includes things like tuition and fees, books and course materials, living expenses, transportation expenses, loan fees and more.

Debt-to-income ratio

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is the percentage of your gross monthly income that goes toward debt payments. For example, if your monthly salary is $5,000 and you have $1,200 in debt payments, your DTI is 24 percent. You will likely need a debt-to-income ratio below 50 percent to qualify for student loan refinancing.

If you’re applying for a mortgage, your student loan payments will be included in your back-end DTI, which includes all your debts. However, mortgage lenders will also calculate your front-end DTI, which includes only housing-related costs.

Delinquency and default

If you have private student loans, what constitutes delinquency and default varies by lender. With federal loans, delinquency begins as soon as you miss a payment, and it’ll be reported to the national credit bureaus once you’ve been delinquent for 90 days or more.

Federal loan default typically occurs if you haven’t made your scheduled payments for 270 days. Once your loans are in default, the entire balance is due immediately, and you may face other consequences. Fortunately, it’s possible to bring your loans out of default and get back on a regular schedule.

Expected family contribution

Your expected family contribution (EFC) is the amount your family is expected to pay for postsecondary education. EFC considers income, family size, financial assets and other factors. It is an important component when considering need-based financial aid like grants and Direct Subsidized Loans.

Every student’s EFC will be determined by information submitted through the FAFSA. However, you can use the Federal Student Aid Estimator to get an idea of what you might have to pay.

Income-driven repayment

The federal government offers several income-driven repayment plans , which can reduce your monthly payment to a percentage of your discretionary income. These plans also extend your repayment term by up to 25 years and any remaining balance at the end is forgiven.

Only a couple of private student lenders offer similar repayment programs.

Interest rate and APR

The interest rate on a student loan is the percentage that student loan servicers and lenders use to calculate how much you owe on top of your outstanding student loan balance every month. The annual percentage rate (APR) is the full cost of borrowing, which includes interest, fees and other charges.

If there are no fees or other charges associated with your loan, the APR and interest rate are generally the same. If there are, the APR will be higher than the interest rate. In most cases, the rate that companies advertise is the APR. With federal loans, the interest rate and fees are listed separately on the Education Department’s website .

Loan term

The loan term is the amount of time you have to repay your loan. For federal student loans, the standard repayment plan is 10 years. Private lenders allow you to choose your loan term, though in most cases, it will be between 10 to 20 years.

For federal loans, the repayment period doesn’t start until six months after you graduate. This means your loan term will be ten years after you begin making repayments rather than at the start of your postsecondary education.

For private loans, the repayment period can begin as soon as you take out your loan if you don’t enroll in deferment while you are in school.

Origination fee

Federal student loans and many private student loans have origination fees, which are fees charged for processing your loan. You never have to pay an origination fee directly — it will be deducted from your borrowed amount.

For instance, if you borrow $10,000 with a 5 percent origination fee, the final amount you receive will be $9,500. However, you will still need to pay interest on the full $10,000 you agreed to borrow.

Private vs. federal student loans

Private student loans are offered by private lenders, while the U.S. Department of Education provides federal student loans. There are many differences between private and federal student loans .

For example, while all private loans require a credit check , most federal student loans don’t. Private loans also generally lack access to income-driven repayment plans and student loan forgiveness, and their deferment and forbearance programs may not be as generous.

Federal loan interest rates are standardized and fixed, which means they’re the same for everyone who qualifies and won’t change over the life of the loan. With private loans, your rate depends on your creditworthiness. You may also have the choice between fixed and variable rates. If you choose a variable rate, your interest rate is subject to change.

Simple and compound interest

With simple interest, your monthly owed interest is based on unpaid principal. With compound interest, the interest you owe is calculated on both the unpaid principal and any unpaid interest that has accrued that month. This makes compound loans significantly more expensive for borrowers.

All federal student loans and most private student loans use simple interest . As a borrower, you should be on the lookout for simple interest because it will cost you less. Since it is the most common method for calculating interest, you will likely be able to find a lender that uses simple interest calculation if your federal student loans aren’t enough to cover your education costs.

Student loan consolidation

Student loan consolidation refers to the federal Direct Loan Consolidation program, which allows borrowers to replace one or more federal student loans with a single new loan.

Depending on the type of loans you have, Direct Loan Consolidation could help you qualify for certain repayment plans, qualify for student loan forgiveness or get your loans out of default. However, it does not allow you to get a lower interest rate as refinancing often does.

You can also use refinancing to combine one or more private or federal student loans — but in the specific context of student loans, this isn’t referred to as consolidation.

Student loan deferment vs. forbearance

Student loan deferment and forbearance allow you to postpone payments for a predetermined period, but there are a few differences. If you have subsidized loans, interest will accrue during forbearance but not deferment.

Deferment options are typically more generous as far as who qualifies and how long you can pause your payments. Deferment and forbearance are generally offered by both federal student loan servicers and private student lenders, but eligibility requirements and terms can vary.

Student loan forgiveness

Certain student loan borrowers with federal loans may qualify for student loan forgiveness programs . There are several ways to have some or all of your student loans forgiven, but they typically don’t apply to private loans.

Most forgiveness programs are occupation-based and require years of qualifying payments prior to forgiveness. If you’ve recently graduated or are graduating soon, look into the various federal student loan forgiveness programs to see if you meet the application criteria.

Student loan refinancing

Student loan refinancing replaces one or more existing loans with one new one through a private lender. If you’re eligible, refinancing your loans could allow you to get a lower interest rate and monthly payment, have flexibility with your repayment schedule and choose a different lender.

Refinancing student loans isn’t for everyone, though. It can be challenging to qualify if you don’t have a strong credit history or high income. If you refinance your federal student loans, you forfeit your federal benefits and protections.

Student loan servicer

If you have federal student loans, the money you receive is from the federal government, but your student loan servicer is the private company that manages your account and collects payments. You generally don’t get to pick your servicer when you first apply for federal student loans, but you can if you consolidate them later on.

To find out who your federal servicer is , visit your FSA dashboard on the Federal Student Aid website by logging in with your FSA ID.

Unsubsidized vs. subsidized loans

Federal subsidized student loans are designed for undergraduate college students who demonstrate financial need. With these loans, the federal government pays your interest while you’re in school at least half time, for the first six months after you graduate and during any future deferment periods.

Unsubsidized loans, on the other hand, function like other traditional student loans. Interest accrues whether or not you’re making payments, including while you are in school, and you’re responsible for paying it once the six-month deferment period after you graduate is over.

