Key takeaways Net price is the cost of attending school for one year after you’ve subtracted grants and scholarships

Use a net price calculator to determine the price you would pay for each school you’re considering attending

Your financial aid letter will help you accurately calculate your net price for the school year

Colleges publish their total cost of attendance to help prospective students make a budget. However, the amount you actually wind up paying for a year could be less if you’re eligible for grants and scholarships. This reduced out-of-pocket expense is known as the net price.

When making your college decision, you should focus on the net price rather than the published cost of attendance. Here’s what you should know about the net price of college, including how to calculate yours.

Net price vs. net cost

When you’re on a prospective school’s financial aid website, you’ll usually see the net cost listed. This is sometimes called the sticker price of attending the school. Net cost includes all the expenses like tuition, housing and books that you’ll have to pay for a single academic year.

It’s different from the net price, which subtracts your scholarships, grants and other financial aid to arrive at the amount you’ll pay out of pocket. While the net cost is the same for all students of a demographic, like four-year in-state undergrad students, the net price will vary based on each student’s unique financial package.

How to calculate net price

The net price is determined by taking the total cost of attendance — including tuition, room and board and books — and subtracting any grants and scholarships you’re eligible for. Once you know the net price, you can decide how you’ll pay it. For instance, you might use savings, take out student loans or get a summer job.

To calculate your net price at a particular school, head to the school’s financial aid website or use the U.S. Department of Education’s search tool to find the school’s net price calculator. These calculators can help you get a personalized estimate so you can easily compare costs at multiple colleges.

Gathering your documents and entering the information takes about 20 minutes. Here’s what you can expect:

Gather your documents. You’ll get through the process quicker — and get more accurate results — if you have everything on hand before you start. The school should let you know what you need, such as your parents’ most recent tax return, W-2 form and bank statement. Enter the information. The school will ask for your personal information, such as name, address and birthdate, along with details about your intended major and start date. It may also ask about your academic record from high school, such as GPA, class rank, ACT scores and SAT scores, if available. Read the report. Based on the details you provide, the school estimates scholarships, grants and federal student loans you might be eligible for. It’ll subtract that amount from the school’s cost of attendance to arrive at your net price. Save the information. Download the report and save it for your records, and use the information to compare prices and financial aid across multiple schools.If the schools you’re comparing use the College Board’s Net Price Calculator, you can create an account and save your information there.

Limitations of net price calculators

Although colleges are required to provide a net price calculator for prospective students, they may not provide a completely accurate price tag. Be aware of these limitations:

Typically geared toward first-year undergraduates. These calculators usually estimate what a first-year undergraduate student might pay for their first year. Continuing, graduate, transfer, international and part-time students may need to contact the school’s financial aid office for a customized estimate.

These calculators usually estimate what a first-year undergraduate student might pay for their first year. Continuing, graduate, transfer, international and part-time students may need to contact the school’s financial aid office for a customized estimate. I gnores talent-based aid. The net price calculator may not account for certain financial aid, such as an athletic or arts-based scholarship.

The net price calculator may not account for certain financial aid, such as an athletic or arts-based scholarship. No standardization. Every school uses different information and formulas to calculate net price, and some use an out-of-date cost of attendance.

Every school uses different information and formulas to calculate net price, and some use an out-of-date cost of attendance. Aid isn’t guaranteed. The calculator estimates your aid but doesn’t guarantee it. You’ll still need to apply to the school, fill out the FAFSA and receive your award letter to find out the exact amounts.

How much should you expect to pay for college?

Your expected tuition and fees will depend on your school — whether it’s in-state or out-of-state, public or private, two-year or four-year. The average price of tuition and fees for full-time undergraduates, as reported by College Board, are:

Average sticker price for tuition and fees Average net price for tuition and fees Private nonprofit four-year college $41,540 $15,910 Public four-year college (out-of-state residents) $29,150 Not available Public four-year college (in-state residents) $11,260 $2,730

Of course, tuition and fees aren’t the only expenses you’ll need to think about. Room and board, books and supplies, transportation and other expenses will increase your cost of attendance. Factor in these costs when researching schools. Your financial aid letter should spell out whether you’ll get a break on certain costs.

What if the net price is more than you can afford?

If you can’t afford the net costs of going to college, you may be able to apply for need-based financial aid. In the 2022-23 school year, College Board found the average grant aid for full-time equivalent undergraduate students was $10,680, with grants making up 64 percent of total financial aid.

One federal grant you may qualify for is a Pell Grant, which the federal government offers to undergraduate students with substantial financial needs. Currently, you can receive up to $7,395 per school year; in most cases, these grants don’t need to be paid back.

You can also look into getting a part-time job through your school’s work-study program. This typically involves working on campus (for instance, in the library or as a tour guide) but can also apply to certain off-campus jobs. You’ll make at least the federal minimum wage, but your total award will depend on your particular need and the availability of funds at your school.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight When determining how much you can afford and what you’re eligible for, it can be helpful to use a budget calculator . Creating a student budget will help you enter school with a solid financial plan and avoid potentially coming up short during the academic year.

The bottom line

Higher education can be expensive, depending on the school you attend and whether you’re an in-state resident. But thanks to financial aid, many students pay less than their college’s sticker price. When you’re comparing the cost of schools, use the published price only as a starting point. You can use a net price calculator to estimate your potential net price and then check your financial aid award letter for final details. From there, you can determine if you need to explore other options to finance school, which may include federal or private student loans or a part-time job.