Key takeaways DACA recipients can apply for college in most states, but they don’t qualify for federal aid

Some states allow DACA students to qualify for state aid or in-state tuition

DACA recipients may require a cosigner to get approved for student loans

Attending college in the U.S. can be difficult to navigate if you are undocumented. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen to apply for and attend college in the U.S., but undocumented students and those with DACA cannot qualify for federal financial aid. There are also restrictions in certain states that make it more difficult for undocumented students to attend college.

While there are limits to how much financial aid is available to students involved in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, there are no federal laws or regulations that prevent DACA students from pursuing higher education in the United States. In fact, according to the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, there are about 408,000 undocumented students enrolled in higher education. In 2022, there were 119,000 DACA-eligible students, equaling 0.65 percent of all college students. If you’re a DACA student hoping to learn more about qualifying for college, you have plenty of options.

Where DACA recipients can apply for college

DACA recipients can apply to almost any institution of higher education they want to attend. However, some states have restrictions around the type of school and the tuition options DACA students have access to:

In Alabama, there are certain public colleges and universities that DACA students might be eligible to attend and access in-state tuition.

In Georgia, DACA students cannot enroll in certain public universities, and they aren’t able to access in-state tuition or financial aid at public colleges or universities.

In Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin, there are policies that bar all undocumented students, including DACA recipients, from accessing state financial aid or in-state tuition.

Restrictions around in-state tuition could influence your college application decision, especially with the limitations around federal student aid.

If you’re a DACA student considering college, it might be worth reaching out to your prospective school to ask about your options. Many schools have resource centers for undocumented students, and these centers can help guide you through the specifics of your school’s application and how it assesses undocumented students’ eligibility.

Financial aid options for DACA students

DACA students will need to take some extra steps to find funding assistance or aid for school. That said, more sources help cover college for DACA students than many realize.

State-based aid

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 16 states and the District of Columbia allow certain undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities. However, some states base eligibility on whether the student graduated from a state high school and meets long-term residency requirements.

Additionally, at least 11 states currently offer state aid to undocumented students: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington, D.C. To apply for this aid, DACA students should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). While the FAFSA form does ask if the student applicant is a U.S. citizen, parental citizenship status is not required. If your parents do not have a Social Security number (SSN) because they are undocumented immigrants, you can enter all zeros on the FAFSA form where it asks for their SSNs.

School-based financial aid

By filling out the FAFSA, you’ll also have the chance to earn school-specific aid, such as grants and scholarships. This type of aid is typically dispersed based on financial need, which is why you’ll need to fill out the FAFSA to access it. Schools will have individual criteria for what type of aid DACA students are eligible for, but you can always reach out to your school’s financial aid office if you have questions.

Private and foundation scholarships

Many private and foundation scholarships are open to DACA students. Scholarships are a great first step to take for financial aid since they don’t need to be repaid; earning several scholarships can cut down your tuition bill significantly.

Online, you’ll find an array of scholarships for DACA recipients; you can access these by doing a Google search or using a scholarship search engine. The amount of funding available and eligibility requirements can vary widely.

Private student loans

Depending on the lender, DACA students can qualify for private student loans. Private student loans tend to have competitive interest rates and flexible repayment plans, though they don’t come with federal student loan protections like deferment, forbearance or access to income-driven repayment plans.

If you’re a DACA student considering private student loans, you will likely need to apply with a co-signer who is a U.S. citizen and who has good credit to qualify for private funding. This person agrees to pay back the loan if you can’t. You may also want to explore international student loans.

Next steps

DACA recipients have hurdles to overcome if they plan to attend college, but this doesn’t mean that higher education is out of reach. Many states have made it easier for undocumented students to secure in-state tuition rates, and a range of aid options are available for those who apply.

If you’re a DACA recipient, start by filling out the FAFSA and reaching out to any potential colleges on your list — speaking with a school representative can help you approach the application with confidence.