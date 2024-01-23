At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A Rollover as Business Startup allows you to roll retirement savings into funding a business tax-free

ROBS will put your retirement savings at risk

ROBS is a complex transaction and the IRS watches it closely

If you’re planning to start a business, you may have heard of ROBS. ROBS stands for Rollover(s) as Business Startups. They’re also commonly called Rollover for Business Startups. ROBS allows you to roll your retirement savings into funding a business tax-free.

That said, ROBS should be pursued with caution, as they can put a person’s retirement savings at risk. It’s also a very complex transaction, with the IRS keeping a close eye on them because they are tax-free.

If you’re considering using a ROBS, you should consult an accountant or financial advisor to see if this is the best way for you to fund a new business. Keep reading to learn more about ROBS and alternatives for financing a small business.

What is ROBS?

A ROBS — Rollover as Business Startup — transaction is tax-free and moves money from your retirement savings account into funding a business. According to the IRS, the ROBS plan uses those retirement assets to buy stock of the new C corporation, which is then used as funds for the business.

While normally withdrawing funds from a retirement account early would come with penalties, no taxes or penalties are associated with ROBS, as you are not fully withdrawing the money but rolling it into a new business. Since ROBS are tax-free and debt-free, they are a more attractive option than conventional startup business loans and debt financing.

Eligibility requirements for ROBS transactions

Meeting the eligibility requirements is a must for those seeking to use ROBS as a financing option for their business startup.

ROBS transactions can only happen following the formation of a new C corporation. Establishing a corporation includes tasks like appointing directors, filing articles of incorporation, developing corporate bylaws, drafting a shareholder agreement and completing registration with both the state and the IRS.

How a ROBS transaction works

ROBS transactions are quite complex. According to the International Franchise Association, the steps include:

1. Form a new C corporation, which is a corporate structure with shareholders.

2. Create a 401k ROBS retirement plan for that corporation.

3. As a business owner, you become an employee of the C corporation and the beneficiary under the new retirement plan.

4. Roll the funds from your existing retirement account into the new C corp’s retirement plan.

5. Use the retirement funds to buy stock in the C corporation.

6. As the business owner, use the proceeds from the stock sale to fund the new business.

Pros and cons of ROBS financing

There are both benefits and drawbacks to ROBS funding, which should be reviewed to ensure you’re doing what’s right for your finances and business.

Pros No taxes or debt . ROBS is a tax-free way to fund a startup or existing business without taking on new debt.

. ROBS is a tax-free way to fund a startup or existing business without taking on new debt. No credit requirements for approval . ROBS could be a funding option for those with bad credit.

. ROBS could be a funding option for those with bad credit. Not subject to lender approval. A ROBS transaction doesn’t require a loan approval process, which normally has strict business requirements, like a certain time in business or a set minimum annual revenue. Cons Risks your retirement savings . There is no guarantee of success, as the IRS states that most ROBS programs ended in failed businesses, high rates of bankruptcy, liens and even corporate dissolutions by Secretaries of State.

. There is no guarantee of success, as the IRS states that most ROBS programs ended in failed businesses, high rates of bankruptcy, liens and even corporate dissolutions by Secretaries of State. Still need to file taxes . Though the option is tax-free, there are still specific tax filing requirements for ROBS.

. Though the option is tax-free, there are still specific tax filing requirements for ROBS. Complicated requirements. Everything has to be completed to meet IRS requirements, so you will likely need to pay an accountant to help with this process.

Alternatives to ROBS

Before completing a ROBS transaction, you should consider other ways to fund your business, such as SBA loans. With many small business financing options available, there may be something that can work for you that doesn’t directly risk your retirement savings.

Business loans

Business loans are the most conventional way to fund a new business. You apply for one lump sum of cash and pay back that loan amount and interest over the loan term. Depending on the lender and your loan terms and conditions, you may have a secured or unsecured business loan.

Businesses can also opt for an SBA loan, which caters to both startups and established businesses. The most common SBA startup loan is the 7(a) loan, which is versatile for small businesses, covering needs like working capital. The SBA also offers Community Advantage loans, 504/CDC loans and microloans to startups, each with varying loan amounts available.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight You can check out our business loan calculator to see what repayment would look like for a business loan. Also, if you’re considering a Rollover as Business Startup transaction due to credit, there are lenders who offer bad credit loans to assist subprime borrowers with financing.

Business credit card

Business credit cards are like personal credit cards but for business expenses. You may be able to get perks like cash back, rewards points or an introductory APR. You’ll see a lower limit than with a traditional business loan, but you can potentially avoid interest charges if you pay your bill every month.

Business lines of credit

Business lines of credit have revolving borrowing amounts. During the draw period, you can pull what you need to use, and then there is a repayment period.

You can find business lines of credit in both secured and unsecured options. Lines of credit are popular because you only pay interest on what you use, making it a less risky option than using your retirement savings.

Crowdfunding

With crowdfunding, people donate to businesses, sometimes in exchange for rewards or equity. Crowdfunding usually goes through digital platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo.

Personal loan for business

Like business loans, personal loans come in lump sums with interest that you pay for the length of the loan. As you’re personally liable for a personal loan, you could risk your credit or assets instead of a business’s. Personal loans may be easier to obtain than business loans, but some lenders may restrict fund usage.

Grants

A business grant is a great small business financing option as the funds don’t need to be repaid. That said, applications can be long and highly competitive. Additionally, business grants are usually taxable.

The bottom line

ROBS can be a tax-free way to fund a business by transferring your own retirement funds into the new business. But it’s a complex process. Completing a ROBS transaction should ideally be done by a knowledgeable financial professional. The IRS monitors ROBS transactions and has specific filing requirements related to them.

Frequently asked questions