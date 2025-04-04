The business owners embracing Trump’s tariffs

Tariff worries have been looming for small business owners across the United States, with import taxes promising price increases , shortages and supply chain snarls for business owners who rely on global trade for their equipment, inventory and restaurant ingredients.

President Donald Trump announced a slew of tariffs in early April, with a 10 percent across-the-board tax on all imports and an additional 20 percent on the European Union, 34 percent on China, 46 percent to Taiwan and 44 percent on Sri Lanka, among many others.

Despite concerns from economists, investors and entrepreneurs alike, some business owners haven’t been as concerned. Where tariffs discourage international trade and imports, they see an opportunity for local industry, global negotiation and a jobs boost in the United States.

Here’s what a few of them have to say.

For flower growers, tariffs may return industry

If you’re buying a bouquet of roses from the grocery store – or even from your local florist – chances are they’ve come from Colombia, Ecuador, Canada or Mexico. With some 80 percent of America’s cut flowers being imported, Trump’s tariffs pose higher prices and reduced supply for florists across the country.

While some florists are scrambling to adjust their prices and get blooms for their customers’ weddings, funerals and anniversaries, Robin Aspinwall’s company, Blessings Grow Meadows in Metter, Ga., isn’t worried.

“We really built our business for the purpose of having more local resources,” Aspinwall said.

As tariffs threaten floral supply, many in the industry are scrambling to manage the cost increases as their usual supply routes are now having import taxes applied to their flowers.

“Many of the florists that I spoke with, they’re just not used to sourcing locally at all,” Aspinwall says. “They have had a successful way of being able to source flowers overseas, and so they haven’t really ever looked into having locally sourced flowers, especially in areas where there are no flower farmers anymore.”

Importing wasn’t always the norm for America’s flowers. States like Colorado, California and Florida once supplied the United States with the majority of its floral needs. But after the Andean Trade Preference Act of 1991, reduced taxes on imports incentivized flowers from other countries.



“Back in the nineties there were hundreds of flower farmers that were closing their doors as all these imports were flooding the market,” Aspinwall says.

Aspinwall sees refocusing flower sourcing having multiple positive effects. Not only will growing more flowers in the United States create more jobs and income for flower growers, but it could also make the industry more sustainable.

Shipping flowers requires refrigeration, which exponentially increases the carbon footprint for every mile a flower order is shipped. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, transporting roses from Colombia to the United States for Valentine’s Day alone produces 360,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Sourcing locally shortens the distance, lessens the need for refrigeration and makes the flowers last longer, as they spend less time from being cut to reaching the consumer.

Growing flowers in the United States also better ensures that the workers are paid a fair price and have good working conditions, Aspinwall says. “We have more laws and regulations on how our employees are treated, and how many hours are allowed to work, and what their pay is, and things of that nature,” Aspinwall says.

With tariffs now imposing import taxes of 25 percent or more, Aspinwall urges small businesses to consider sourcing locally – both for the sake of avoiding the tariff increases, and to help grow their local industries and communities.

“I think we still need to try to stay positive and look at the benefits that it could bring to our local communities,” Aspinwall says. “When you’re buying from somewhere overseas, none of that money is coming back into your community. But when you’re buying from a local flower farmer you’re supporting your local businesses and nonprofits.”

Tariffs as a negotiation tool

Anthony Constantino, CEO of custom sticker printing company Sticker Mule, doesn’t see tariffs having much of an impact on his New York-based business, as most of his manufacturing is done within the United States.

While he is a proponent of returning manufacturing to the United States, Constantino doesn’t see that as the main aim of Trump’s tariffs.

“I think he’s primarily looking at securing the border, stopping drugs, and stopping the flow of things coming into the country that he doesn’t want coming into the country,” Constantino says. “I’m going to leave it up to him to decide how things play out. But I expect he’ll get a positive outcome.”

Trump has used tariffs as a negotiation tactic before, particularly with countries that heavily depend on the United States as a customer base. Earlier in the year, Trump threatened tariffs on Colombia after the country refused to accept a plane of deportees. Shortly after, the Colombian president conceded to Trump’s demands, and the tariffs were rescinded.

How more extensive tariffs with other countries and nations such as China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union will play out remains to be seen, especially as several governments have begun enacting retaliatory tariffs on the United States.

Constantino, however, remains optimistic about Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiation tactic.

“Let’s just relax and see what happens. I trust that the President’s going to pursue an outcome that makes sense for the country,” Constantino said.

Bringing back industry to the country

Harry Moser, founder and president of The Reshoring Initiative, says tariffs provide a unique opportunity for manufacturing to return to the United States, and bring back jobs and economic revitalization.

“The reason the US has lost so many jobs – we’ve lost 6 million jobs in manufacturing – is almost all due to price,” Moser says. “You can buy things in China for 60 or 70 percent of the price. Companies take advantage of that. To bring back manufacturing, you have to address the price differential, and tariffs is one way to do that.”

Increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports have raised hopes with some manufacturers that reduced global competition will encourage more domestic steel trade, with Charlotte-based steel manufacturer Nucor Corp. officially endorsing Trump’s tariff decisions in February 2025.

Will tariffs work?

While some business owners are hoping that tariffs will bring more jobs to the United States, it will take time and deliberate investment in impacted industries in order to do so.

“It is far from a sure thing that one purported goal of the tariffs, bringing a huge swath of production back to the United States, will be achieved,” says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. “One can’t just pop up an auto manufacturing facility with cheap labor in a year or two, particularly when parts are sourced from so many other locations as well.”

In the meantime, business owners will have to rebuild their supply chains while navigating shortages and price increases with an increasingly inflation-weary customer base.

Bolstering the workforce will be another challenge, Moser added.

“We have a shortage of tool manufacturers, precision manufacturers and mechanics. Too many kids are going to college and not going to trade school,” Moser said. “We should be balancing the trade deficit, and to do so, US manufacturing would need to increase 40 percent, and to do that we need the workforce to increase by 20 to 30 percent.”

However, for business owners seeing the benefits of tariffs, the benefits of increased domestic production, a smaller, more sustainable supply chain and investment in local communities and businesses are well worth the wait as the country and economy adapts.

“It’s gonna be a little uncomfortable, but just hang in there,” Aspinwall says. “It’s gonna be okay.”

How business owners can manage tariff price increases

Managing tariff price increases as a business can be challenging. Here are a few ways you can manage the impact.

Diversify your supply chain

Relying on only one or two sources for your inventory isn’t a great idea, especially if your supplier is impacted by tariffs or shortages. Have alternative suppliers at the ready when prices or shortages come into play, and ready to shop around for the best price.

You can also ask other small businesses for supplier recommendations, or partner with others to order items and get bulk ordering discounts.

Think local

Buying local goods can help you avoid price increases from tariffs, as well as save on transportation costs. Buying locally can also help you strengthen your relationships with other businesses and support your community and state.

While supplying locally may reduce your offerings, advertising the fact you offer local goods may help you attract more customers and allow you to connect and advertise with other small businesses.

Strategically cut costs

With inflation-fatigued consumers becoming more weary of increased prices, consider cutting costs in other areas such as operations, staffing, or real estate costs.

This can include reducing operating hours, dropping some lower-selling products or services from your offerings,moving to a location with a cheaper lease or reducing staff.

Increase prices as slowly as possible

If you have to increase prices, try to do so in an incremental fashion, such as 1 percent each month over the course of several months. This allows customers to acclimate to price increases without suddenly spiking how much they’re paying for from one purchase to the next.

Offer discounts, deals and rewards

Bring customers back with promotional discounts and deals that offset some of the cost increases from the tariffs. This can include weekly deals, coupons, or bundle discounts that pair a loss-leader, low-cost item with a higher-price item that balances out costs. Customer loyalty programs that give discounts to returning customers can also drive repeat sales to your business.