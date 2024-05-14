Kiva vs. Fundible: Which small business lender is right for you?
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- Kiva and Fundible both offer business loans for small business owners with poor credit
- Choose Kiva microloans if you want zero-debt financing or can’t secure a traditional loan
- Choose Fundible small business loans if you have bad credit and can’t qualify for loans with the lowest interest rates
If you run a small business, you may need a small business loan to help cover expenses or finance an expansion. Kiva and Fundible are two small business lenders that can help, though they serve different markets. Kiva offers microloans, while Fundible offers several types of business loans for companies with poor credit.
We’ll break down the differences between Kiva and Fundible business loans and help you choose the right small business lender for your company.
Kiva vs. Fundible at a glance
Both Kiva and Fundible offer small business loans for companies that may not have great credit. Fundible offers more types of business loans with competitive rates for entrepreneurs that need business loans for bad credit. Kiva microloans are a better fit for business owners who only need small loan amounts and don’t want to pay fees or interest.
|Kiva
|Fundible
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|4.7
|Best for
|No-cost loans
|Bad credit business loans
|Number of loan products
|1
|6
|Loan amounts
|$1,000 to $15,000
|$5,000 to $10 million
|Interest rates
|0%
|5.00% to 18.00% simple interest or 0.75% monthly rate
|Term lengths
|Up to 36 months
|1 to 10 years
|Personal credit score
|N/A
|450
|Minimum time in business
|N/A
|6 months
|Minimum business revenue
|N/A
|$100,000
Kiva business loans
Kiva is a unique business lender that offers microloans of $15,000 or less. These are open to many types of business owners, even entrepreneurs seeking funding for a business idea.
What sets Kiva apart from the competition is that it charges no interest or fees. You can borrow money and pay it back without paying a penny more than you receive.
Kiva operates much like a crowdfunding or peer-to-peer lending platform. You’ll need to help source your own loan funds, encouraging people in your community to help fund your loan. That means it may take a while to get the money you want to borrow, but the wait is often worth it, given the lack of interest and fees.
One drawback is that Kiva does require a personal guarantee. Though you won’t pay interest on the loan, if your company can’t afford the payments, you’ll have to pay the loan out of your personal funds.
Pros
- No-cost loans
- Limited documentation requirements
- Crowdfunding model can help advertise your company
- Limited approval requirements
Cons
- Shorter term
- Slow funding
- You have to help source your funding
- Small loan amounts
Fundible business loans
Fundible is an online business lender that specializes in lending to businesses whose owners have less-than-stellar credit. Its website states a minimum credit score requirement of 500, but a spokesperson told Bankrate that you may still qualify for a loan with a personal credit score as low as 450.
Unlike Kiva, Fundible offers a variety of loans, including SBA loans and equipment loans for amounts up to $10 million. That makes it more appealing for businesses that have large funding needs.
The drawback of Fundible is that it can be expensive. Some loans carry rates up to 18.00 percent simple interest, which can add up quickly, especially if you received a high loan amount. But if you’re struggling to qualify with other lenders, you might be willing to pay that price.
Pros
- Qualify with poor credit
- Wide variety of loan options
- Borrow up to $10 million
Cons
- Interest rates can get high
- Some loans come from partners, not Fundible.
How to choose between Kiva and Fundible
Kiva and Fundible are far more accessible than many other lenders. Both can provide access to capital for small business owners with bad credit, but they serve different markets. Kiva focuses on businesses that need the smallest of microloans. Fundible business loans are more flexible, covering a variety of options.
Choose Kiva for interest-free microloans
Unlike Fundible, Kiva charges no interest or fees for its loans. You can borrow as much as $15,000 without having to pay a cent.
That means Kiva may be especially appealing for brand-new startups that need a low-cost way to borrow some cash.
Choose Fundible for fast business loans
Fundible offers much faster funding than Kiva. Fundible can put money in your bank account within days. In some cases, Fundible can even fund loans on the same day.
Kiva’s crowdfunding model means that loans can take quite some time to fund. Through crowdfunding, individuals can pledge to offer a small amount to help fund a loan. If you’re asking to borrow $10,000, it can take quite some time to find enough people willing to chip in $10, $20, $50, or $100 each to hit $10,000.
Choose Fundible for accessible loan options
Fundible offers many types of loans, including term loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, and equipment loans. These loans are comparable to traditional loans found at banks and credit unions. The difference is that Fundible has more relaxed eligibility requirements. It’s willing to help small business owners with bad credit and a limited time in business.
Alternatives
Kiva and Fundible both offer loans that even people with poor credit can qualify for. But that doesn’t mean they’re a great option for everyone.
One good alternative to consider is Lendistry, a Community Development Financial Institution. This lender focuses on lending to minority business owners and businesses in low-income areas. That can make it an alternative to Kiva for established businesses that need larger loans.
On the other hand, a traditional business lender like Bank of America could be a good alternative to Fundible for business owners with good-to-excellent credit.
Don’t forget about business credit cards, which can offer short-term financing at no cost, assuming you pay the balance in full each month. They can also offer cash back or other rewards, giving you even more reason to use one.
SBA loans
SBA loans are government-insured loans that lenders offer in partnership with the Small Business Administration. Fundible and other lenders benefit from the insurance the SBA provides, letting them offer larger loans to businesses.
There are also specialized SBA loan programs, such as the SBA microloan, which targets small and minority-owned businesses. These working capital loans have limits of up to $50,000. Businesses may also be able to get SBA 7(a) loans through Community Advantage Lending Companies, which specialize in working with low-income or minority businesses.
Bottom line
Both Fundible and Kiva are solid options when it comes to business loans. Kiva focuses on microloans, offering small loans up to $15,000 without charging any interest. These loans are ideal for businesses with bad or no credit or businesses that can’t qualify for traditional business loans.
On the other hand, Fundible offers a variety of conventional business loans, such as term loans, equipment loans and lines of credit. It has options for borrowers with poor credit, stating that it may accept personal credit scores as low as 450, one of the lowest minimums on the business loan market.
Before choosing any small business lender, make sure you’ve done your research and determine which business lender suits your funding needs best. You also want to ensure that you can manage the loan repayments. Research and compare multiple lenders, looking at interest rates, fees, eligibility requirements and best repayment terms.
Frequently asked questions
-
Getting a line of credit for your business with a 500 or lower credit score will be hard, if not impossible. Even Fundible requires a score of 580 or higher.
-
Getting an SBA 7(a) loan can be difficult. Banks may have strict eligibility requirements to qualify for SBA 7(a) loans. You’ll need to research to find the right SBA lender for you. SBA microloans or working with a Community Advantage Lending Company could also be an option.
-
SBA microloans are among the easiest SBA loans to get, thanks to their low maximums and focus on newer companies and business owners in underserved communities.
Related Articles
Best small business loans for $100,000 or less
Huntington National Bank vs. Wells Fargo: Which small business lender is right for you?
Chase vs. Wells Fargo: Which small business lender is right for you?
Kiva vs. Accion: Which small business lender is right for you?