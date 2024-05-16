At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Semi-truck loan timelines range from 24 hours to up to 90 days, depending on the lender and loan type

Banks and credit unions tend to take longer to fund semi-truck loans than online or direct lenders

Check eligibility requirements and gather necessary documents before submitting a loan application to help keep the process moving

If you are growing your business, finding the funding to purchase a semi truck can be difficult. With the cost of a new semi truck often ranging from $70,000 to $200,000, a semi-truck loan may be the best option.

So, how long does it take to get financing for a semi truck? The timeline depends on the lender, the type of loan and your application. But, once you are approved for a loan, many lenders provide the funds within 24 hours.

How long does it take to get semi-truck financing?

The time it takes to receive semi-truck financing varies by lender and loan type. Timelines range anywhere from a few hours to more than a month for certain types of semi-truck loans. Consider funding timelines as you shop for loans.

Banks and credit unions

Term loans: A few days to a month

A few days to a month Equipment line of credit: Quicker than a term loan, but timelines vary by lender

Banks and credit unions will likely have longer timelines for funding than online lenders or direct lenders. For example, PNC Bank promises funding within one to five days for certain loans.

SBA lenders

SBA loans: 30 to 90 days

SBA loans have the longest funding timeline. The application and funding process for SBA loans is notoriously long. If an SBA loan makes the most sense for your business, and you can wait for funds, it’s a great option. Otherwise, look to other lenders for a faster funding timeline.

Online lenders

Term loans: 24 to 48 hours

If you need funds quickly, consider online lenders. While timelines vary, the fastest lenders offer funding within 24 hours. For example, Triton Capital’s fastest funding timeline for equipment loans is one day.

Direct lenders

Term loan: Anywhere from a few hours to 48 hours

Direct lenders also offer quick funding timelines. They may also offer more specialized options for semi-truck funding. Commercial Fleet, a direct lender for semi-truck loans, provides funding within 24 hours.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight If you’re looking for a lender for semi-truck financing, check out our guide on the best semi-truck loans . Also, don’t forget to review all your options, including alternatives to semi-truck financing , to be sure you find the best financing option for your business’s needs.

Types of semi-truck financing

There’s more than one way to get a loan for a semi truck. Look into each type of semi-truck loan to help you decide where to start your search for the loan you need. Interest rates, loan terms and eligibility factors can all differ by loan type. You’ll need to consider each of these as you search.

Type of loan Lenders Equipment loan Bank

Online lender

Direct lender Equipment line of credit Bank

Online lender SBA loan Banks that administer SBA loans

Credit unions that administer SBA loans

Direct lenders that administer SBA loans

How to get semi-truck financing

As with any financing option, semi-truck financing has pros and cons. Once you decide you are ready for a semi-truck loan, make sure you have everything ready.

Here’s an overview of the steps to get a semi-truck loan:

Check your credit score Save cash for a down payment on the loan Figure out how much you can afford to spend on the truck Find a vehicle Shop around with lenders and different loan types Compare your loan options Make sure you fit the lender’s requirements and gather the necessary documents Get preapproval for the loan, if possible Fill out and submit your application

Each lender will have a slightly different process in place for the application. If you find a loan option you like, talk to the lender to get more information about the loan and application process.

The bottom line

Timelines for semi-truck financing can vary greatly. Lender and loan types impact how quickly you can get your funds. Traditionally, lenders — like banks and credit unions — typically take longer than online and direct lenders.

Focus on the things you can control to help keep the application and funding process shorter for your semi-truck loan. Make sure you meet all of the eligibility requirements before applying for a specific loan. Also, gather all the documents needed before you sit down to fill out the application.

Frequently asked questions about semi-truck financing