Key takeaways Bank of America and Wells Fargo both offer business loans for companies with good-to-excellent credit

Choose Bank of America for term loans and even business credit cards

Choose Wells Fargo for unsecured business lines of credit

If you want to work with a bank for your business financing, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are two of the largest banks in the United States. Bank of America offers a variety of loan types, including term loans, lines of credit, SBA loans and equipment financing, while Wells Fargo focuses on SBA loans and lines of credit.

Either Bank of America or Wells Fargo could be a good choice, depending on your needs. Let’s compare the offerings of each bank to see who is the best small business lender.

Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo at a glance

The right lender for you will depend on your business needs. Bank of America offers flexible business loans with repayment terms that may start as soon as six months, but go as high as 25 years. Wells Fargo helps small business owners that only need a small amount of business financing, with starting amounts of $5,000 for its Small Business Advantage® line of credit.

Bank of America Wells Fargo Bankrate Score 4.3 4.2 Best for Loan variety Unsecured lines of credit Number of loan products 7 4 Loan amounts Starting at $1,000 $5,000 to $10 million Interest rates As low as 7.00% APR Starting at 9.00% to 18.25% APR Term lengths 6 months to 25 years Up to 25 years Personal credit score 700 680 Minimum time in business 6 months Varies Minimum business revenue $50,000 Not stated

Bank of America business loans

Bank of America small business loans have low starting rates. If you have great credit, it’s possible to secure financing with rates as low as 7.00 percent APR for equipment financing and secured loans. Commercial real estate loans go even lower, with rates starting at 6.25 percent.

The lender also is one of the few banks to offer a credit-builder line of credit. Businesses that don’t need a loan but want to build their business credit can open a cash-secured line of credit with a $1,000 minimum security deposit. Bank of America also offers several other types of business loans, including healthcare practice loans and auto loans.

The lender also offers SBA loans. Bank of America SBA loans include SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, which are the common SBA loans offered by banks. But the lender also offers SBA Express loans.

Where Bank of America business loans shine is with businesses that make use of its business banking services. Your cash deposits can help serve as collateral for your business loans, making them easier to qualify for. You’ll also benefit from Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program based on your balance at the bank. That can help avoid banking fees, get interest rate discounts and more.

Pros

Variety of loan types

Low rates for well-qualified applicants

Rewards program for companies that also bank with Bank of America

Cons

High eligibility requirements

Applications can be slow

Limited information available online

Lightbulb Bankrate insight To learn more, see how Bank of America business loans stack up against:



Chase

TD Bank

Wells Fargo business loans

Wells Fargo has a strong focus on business lines of credit. It has three different options, each tailored to different businesses. One focuses on newer companies, one on established businesses and the third on large companies producing at least $2 million in annual revenue.

The bank also offers other business bank accounts and services, including checking accounts and payroll services.

While its focus is on business lines of credit, Wells Fargo is also one of the largest SBA lenders in the United States. It even offers an SBA line of credit up to $50,000 for businesses under two years old. Wells Fargo SBA loans include:

Pros

Multiple lines of credit tailored to different businesses

Major originator of SBA loans

Rewards program for lines of credit

Cons

Annual fees for lines of credit

High credit score requirements

Requires a personal guarantee

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Want to learn more about Wells Fargo business loans? Our Chase vs. Wells Fargo review shows how this lender stacks up against another giant in the banking industry.



How to choose between Bank of America and Wells Fargo

If you bank with Bank of America or Wells Fargo, using that bank as your business lender is a natural choice. But if you don’t have a relationship with either bank, each meets slightly different needs.

Choose Bank of America for business loan variety

Bank of America offers more small business loans to businesses with good-to-excellent credit than many other lenders. You can get a term loan, several business lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans or SBA loans. It also has a cash-secured business line of credit that can help business owners improve their business credit scores and qualify for affordable loans down the road.

By comparison, Wells Fargo simply offers business lines of credit and SBA loans. If you’re looking into a variety of different loans or want the option to use the same lender for different loans in the future, Bank of America is the better option.

Choose Wells Fargo for unsecured business lines of credit

Wells Fargo has three different lines of credit available to borrowers, two of which don’t require collateral. One is aimed at established businesses with two years of operating history, while the other is for newer companies that are just starting out.

Choose Bank of America for business credit cards

Bank of America business credit cards cover a variety of business needs. Business owners can choose between travel rewards cards, cash back cards and even a customizable rewards card that lets you choose from a selection of rewards categories.

While Bank of America offers some of the best business credit cards around, Wells Fargo isn’t accepting new applications for business cards. But the lender states new offerings are coming soon.

Alternatives

Wells Fargo and Bank of America are both banks and tend to focus on slightly more established companies rather than smaller or newer businesses.

A natural alternative to these bank business lenders is Chase. Chase is another large bank that offers various business services, including business loans and business credit cards. It offers unsecured term loans, SBA loans, commercial real estate financing and lines of credit.

Companies that have bad credit may want to consider online lenders. While banks tend to work with business owners with good-to-excellent credit and strong business financials, online lenders offer more accessible loans.

For example, Fundible and SMB Compass offer several loans, including lines of credit and term loans. SMB Compass has relaxed eligibility requirements for some loans, but if you have good-to-excellent credit, you can qualify for low-interest business loans comparable to bank lenders. Fundible is more accessible. It partners with other lenders and may approve borrowers with credit scores as low as 450.

SBA loans

Large banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America prefer lending to established companies with strong credit, even when offering SBA-insured loans. But there are special SBA programs that are more accessible than the SBA loans found at traditional banks.

For example, SBA microloans are special loans for $50,000 or less and typically target underserved communities like veterans and women-owned businesses. The SBA maintains a list of microlenders that you can use to find one in your area.

You can also apply for an SBA loan through Community Advantage Lending Companies, which are Certified Development Centers, SBA microlenders or Community Development Financial Institutions that aim to serve disadvantaged business owners.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Both Wells Fargo and Bank of America are top SBA 7(a) lenders, but Wells Fargo approved more SBA 7(a) loans than Bank of America in fiscal year 2023. According to the SBA weekly lender report, Wells Fargo approved over $427 million in SBA 7(a) loans in 2023 compared to Bank of America, which approved over $419 million.

Bottom line

Bank of America and Wells Fargo are two large national banks offering business loans. Bank of America offers a wider variety of small business loans, including seven different loan options. These options are helpful if you’re considering multiple types of business loans or want to work with the same lender for multiple loans in the future.

Wells Fargo specializes in business lines of credit, offering options to both newer businesses and businesses with millions of dollars in revenue. Depending on which line of credit you choose, you may not even need collateral. Before settling on either lender, take the time to look at your other options. Compare rates and fees to try to find the best possible deal.

Frequently asked questions