At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Defaulting on a loan can result in late fees, debt collection and potential legal action from the lender.

It is important to consider your budget and potential future expenses before taking out a loan to avoid defaulting.

If you find yourself in default, options such as debt consolidation loans and credit counseling can help you get back on track.

Loan default happens when you regularly miss your monthly loan payments for an extended period of time. Depending on the loan type, this can be anywhere from one day to 270 days since the last payment. When this happens, your loan will get sent to a debt collection agency to recover the unpaid loan balance.

Defaulting on a loan can cause long lasting damage to your credit score, pile on late fees, and in some cases, can result in getting sued by your lender or having your property or assets seized. Thankfully, there are ways to avoid loan default, especially if you act quickly.

Consequences of defaulting on an installment loan

Defaulting on an installment loan often leads to lasting negative ramifications on your financial health, especially when it comes to your credit score.

While there are a number of potential outcomes that could happen to borrowers in the case of default, the consequences ultimately rely on the lender’s decision, the type of loan or line of credit you’ve taken out and any hardship payment relief options.

Credit damage

If your monthly payments are more than 30 days late, the lender may report the delinquent balance to the credit bureaus, which will drop your credit score by a few points.

Most lenders will use your FICO score when looking at your credit health, and 35 percent of the score comprises your payment history. Therefore, routinely missing the monthly payments could very well have a negative impact on your credit score.

What’s more, late or missed payments will appear on your credit report, giving lenders and banks a holistic view of your credit health and history. When determining eligibility for products such as mortgages, auto loans and personal loans, lenders look at your credit report. A negative repayment history will remain on your report for seven years and can reduce your approval eligibility for future loans. Or, if you do get approved, you’re more likely to be offered a much higher interest rate than if you had a positive repayment history.

Late payment fees

Most lenders – not all – charge late payment fees for delinquent payments. This fee can fall somewhere between $20 and $40; although, a $39 late fee is most common.

Depending on the loan type, your lender may offer a grace period. This is a set period of time – typically around 10 days – in which you’ll receive no negative ramifications for a late payment. To avoid a potential late fee, check to see if your lender offers a grace period and make the payment within the set timeline if possible.

If you have a positive repayment history, have never missed a payment over a series of years or have an existing relationship with the institution, it doesn’t hurt to call and ask if they can waive your late fee. While this isn’t an option with most lenders, some may have a one-time waiver or offer a similar perk for existing customers.

Debt collection

If your debt is outstanding for a long period of time, the lender may send the balance to a debt collection agency. This can result in regular phone calls, letters and emails from the agency in an attempt to collect the debt.

Debt collection can be stressful, as the agency will likely contact you weekly, if not daily, about the overdue debt. Reputable companies must communicate that you have 30 days to dispute the debt in writing. If you fail to do so, the agency can continue to contact you. You may be able to negotiate a settlement or repayment plan for certain debts.

Keep in mind that harassment of any kind – like threatening jail time or police presence – is illegal due to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). If the debt collector engages in deceptive practices, like lying about who they are or how much is owed, you can report the company to government agencies or sue them for deceptive practices.

Potential court hearing

If all else fails, the lender may sue you for unpaid past debts that fell into collections. If this happens and you receive a court summons, knowing your rights as a consumer is important.

Debt collectors have a limited amount of time to file a lawsuit – known as the statute of limitations – and once this time has passed, collection agencies don’t have legal grounds to sue you for the delinquent balance.

The statute of limitations will vary by state but generally lasts three to six years. In some states, debt collectors may be unable to sue you past the statute of limitations, but they can still contact you. By this point, your credit score will have taken a massive hit. To avoid this, contact the agency, confirm your debt and discuss your repayment options as soon as you get the collections notice.

How to avoid defaulting on your loans

Avoiding loan default starts with your loan terms and agreement. Before signing on the dotted line, ensure your finances can handle the current and future monthly payments. Consider potential emergency expenses or medical bills – will you still be able to keep up with payments should something happen?

If you can’t answer that question confidently but need the funds, ask the lender or institution about extended repayment options or if it offers hardship payment relief. While relief options won’t pay down your debt, they may reduce the risk of default and can make your monthly payments more budget-friendly.

If you are in a sticky situation and cannot make the payments, contact your lender’s customer service department immediately. It’s always better to be up-front with the lender and communicate your situation as soon as possible to reduce your risk of default.

How to get out of loan default

There are a few alternatives that can help you get out of default and back on your feet if you’ve already received the default notice. Other than speaking to your lender about repayment options, you can also consider borrowing a debt consolidation loan, although this may be hard to secure after defaulting.

If your credit is solid, you have a rich history of positive repayments or you have a creditworthy co-signer, you may be able to combine your defaulted debt with other open accounts through a debt consolidation loan. This will take your loan out of default status. However, you’ll need to closely examine your budget to make sure you can afford the monthly payments on the new loan.

A common option is seeking a credit counselor to help you manage and pay down your debt. Credit counselors offer services to help consumers get back on track financially, and some organizations offer their assistance free of charge.

Frequently asked questions about loan default