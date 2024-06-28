At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

If you’re interested in options trading, you may have heard traders refer to open interest. In options, open interest refers to the number of outstanding contracts that have not been settled. Here’s what else options traders should know about open interest including how it can inform their trading strategy.

Open interest in options trading: How it works

Open interest is a crucial concept in derivatives trading that reflects the total number of outstanding derivative contracts, such as options or futures, which have not been settled. It represents the number of active positions for a specific contract and is a key metric for gauging market liquidity and trader interest.

High open interest typically signals enhanced liquidity, which can lead to narrower bid-ask spreads, translating to reduced trading costs. On the flip side, low open interest denotes lower liquidity which can increase trading inefficiencies. Tracking open interest along with other metrics like trading volume can provide valuable insights into market dynamics, helping traders to make more informed decisions.

Example of open interest

Let’s consider an example to illustrate how open interest changes with new option contracts.

Suppose the open interest of a particular call option is initially 0. Now, a trader decides to buy 10 contracts as a new position, which increases the open interest to 10. The following day, another trader closes five contracts while opening 10 new ones. The open interest now increases by five, resulting in a total open interest of 15. This reflects a net increase in market activity and liquidity.

How to use open interest in options trading

Open interest plays a pivotal role in options trading as it provides insights into market sentiment and liquidity, helping traders devise effective trading strategies. Here are some ways to use open interest in options trading:

Estimate option liquidity: Higher open interest generally indicates better liquidity, facilitating easier entry or exit positions at the desired price. By observing open interest, traders can monitor liquidity risks in their trades and avoid the mistake of holding illiquid options. Determine potential capital flows: Significant changes in open interest can signal potential capital flows. An increase in open interest suggests new money entering the market, indicating potential bullish trends, while a decrease suggests money is flowing out, indicating potential bearish trends. Confirm trends with volume: Combining open interest with trading volume helps confirm trends. Rising open interest with increasing volume indicates a strong trend, while declining open interest with decreasing volume suggests a weakening trend. Identify support and resistance levels: High open interest at specific strike prices can act as support or resistance levels. These levels can help traders anticipate potential price movements as expiration approaches.

By integrating open interest analysis with other indicators such as price action and volume, traders can gain insights into key trends and make better trading decisions.

How to calculate open interest

Calculating open interest for options contracts involves several steps:

Identify the number of open contracts at the start of the day. Track all new positions opened during the day. This includes new long positions (buyers) and new short positions (sellers). Track all positions closed during the day. This includes existing long positions that are sold and short positions that are bought back. Calculate the net change in open interest by adding the number of new positions and subtracting the number of closed positions. Update the open interest count by applying the net change to the initial open interest.

As explained in the example above, if the open interest at the start of the day is 0, and 10 new options contracts are bought, the open interest increases to 10. If, on the following day, five contracts are closed, and 10 new ones are opened, the open interest increases by five to a total of 15. This change in open interest reflects the underlying market activity and liquidity.

Bottom line

Open interest is a closely watched metric in options trading that provides valuable insights into market liquidity and trader interest. By understanding and tracking open interest, traders can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies. Along with other indicators such as price action and volume, open interest can help traders stay ahead of market trends and improve their trading performance.

