These 10 ‘boring’ stocks have been big winners
The stock market can be a fantastic generator of wealth. Anyone with the means to do so can invest in the best companies in the world and watch their wealth grow alongside the companies’ long-term business results.
Investors are often drawn to new and exciting companies that operate in high-growth industries. In recent years, we’ve seen shares of companies tied to electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and more soar to record highs as investors become more optimistic about the future.
Some of these exciting companies may reward investors, but a surprising number of the market’s best long-term performers operate in what many may describe as boring industries. In fact, you may be unfamiliar with these businesses, period.
Here are 10 “boring” stocks that have seen significant gains over the long term.
10 ‘boring’ stocks with major gains
*Data as of April 7, 2025
1. Home Depot (HD)
Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the world, offering customers a variety of different products, such as building materials, lawn and garden products and home improvement products. The company operated more than 2,300 stores at the end of its fiscal 2024, with each store averaging about 104,000 square feet of enclosed space.
- Market cap: $333.2 billion
- 40-year CAGR: 20.5 percent
2. Walmart (WMT)
Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world, offering its products online and in its more than 10,750 stores. Each week, roughly 270 million customers visit its stores and websites across 19 countries. In its 2025 fiscal year, Walmart generated net sales of $674.5 billion. It recently increased its annual dividend for the 52nd consecutive year.
- Market cap: $655.7 billion
- 50-year CAGR: 20.6 percent
3. NVR (NVR)
NVR is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and operates in 36 metropolitan areas in 16 states and Washington, D.C. NVR does not typically engage in land development, which the company says allows it to avoid the financial requirements and risks associated with direct land ownership.
- Market cap: $19.9 billion
- 30-year CAGR: 26.9 percent
4. Ross Stores (ROST)
Ross Stores operates off-price apparel and home fashion stores. Ross has more than 1,800 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, while its dd’s Discounts stores operate in 22 states. The company’s customers typically come from middle-income households that are looking for value.
- Market cap: $41.7 billion
- 30-year CAGR: 22.9 percent
5. Heico (HEI and HEI.A)
Heico manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts and sells them at lower prices than ones made by the original equipment manufacturers. Heico also makes various electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.
- Market cap: $28.9 billion
- 30-year CAGR: 22.0 percent
6. Copart (CPRT)
Copart is a global provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. Copart sells many vehicles on behalf of insurance companies and earns revenue primarily from auction-related fees. In its fiscal 2024, the company generated $4.2 billion in revenue and $1.6 billion in operating profit.
- Market cap: $52.7 billion
- 30-year CAGR: 20.6 percent
7. O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
O’Reilly is a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories. At the end of 2024, the company operated 6,265 stores in 48 states and Puerto Rico, as well as 87 locations in Mexico and 26 stores in Canada. O’Reilly generated $16.7 billion in revenue during 2024 and about $2.4 billion in net income.
- Market cap: $75.3 billion
- 30-year CAGR: 22.3 percent
8. Tyler Technologies (TYL)
Tyler Technologies provides software and technology solutions to local, state and federal government entities. Its offerings help support key functions of government, including public safety, justice, public health, taxation and budgeting, K-12 education, social services and more.
- Market cap: $22.5 billion
- 30-year CAGR: 19.0 percent
9. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
Arthur J. Gallagher provides insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals around the world. The company generated more than $11.5 billion in total revenue during 2024.
- Market cap: $79.7 billion
- 40-year CAGR: 16.3 percent
10. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
Builders FirstSource is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The company operates about 590 locations across 43 states in the U.S.
- Market cap: $12.9 billion
- 10-year CAGR: 36.3 percent
