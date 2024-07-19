The Bankrate promise
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke, has gained significant traction in the digital currency market and consistently ranks as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Despite its humorous origins, it has found its place in the financial world, from being used for tipping content creators to becoming a speculative investment for traders. This guide will help you understand Dogecoin and explain how to buy it if you’re interested in investing in the well-known memecoin.
What is Dogecoin and how does it work?
Dogecoin (symbol: DOGE) is a peer-to-peer, open-source digital currency that was first introduced in 2013. It features the Shiba Inu dog from the ‘doge’ meme as its logo, a lighthearted touch that contributed to its popularity. Despite being created as a joke, Dogecoin operates on a blockchain similar to other top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, but with several unique characteristics.
One of Dogecoin’s distinct features is its inflationary nature, with no maximum supply cap, meaning Dogecoin can be mined indefinitely. This unlimited supply contributes to its lower price, compared to other cryptocurrencies.
Despite its playful origins, Dogecoin has garnered a dedicated community that has supported its growth and adoption. Some online communities, such as Reddit and X, use Dogecoin as a way to reward content creators for creating quality content.
How to buy Dogecoin
To buy Dogecoin, you’ll need to follow a few key steps:
1. Determine where you’re going to trade Dogecoin
You have a few options when it comes to choosing where to buy and sell Dogecoin or other cryptocurrencies. The fees can vary significantly between various providers, so be sure to understand the costs you’ll pay before entering a trade.
Here are some of the places to buy and sell Dogecoin:
- Crypto exchanges: Top crypto exchanges offer low trading costs and the ability to trade many different digital coins. Many of them also offer wallets where you can store your Dogecoin after you’ve purchased it. Coinbase, Binance and Kraken are some of the most popular crypto exchanges.
- Financial apps: Financial apps such as Webull Pay and Robinhood allow customers to trade a handful of cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin, though you’ll have to pay a spread markup. Robinhood also allows you to buy more traditional investments such as stocks and ETFs.
2. Open an account
Once you’ve selected where to buy and sell Dogecoin, you’ll need to open an account with the platform. This shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes or so, and you’ll need to provide some basic information about yourself and may need to verify your identity. Once the account is open, you can play around with the platform’s tools and get used to navigating between various functions.
3. Deposit funds
Next, deposit money into your account. You can do this through credit or debit cards, bank transfers, or wire transfers, depending on the platform’s policies. Be aware of the fees that are charged for different funding methods.
4. Find and buy Dogecoin
Search for Dogecoin (DOGE) on the exchange or platform, check its current market price, and make a purchase. Once the transaction is processed, you can see Dogecoin in your crypto wallet. If desired, you can transfer your coins to other wallets.
What to consider before buying Dogecoin
When buying Dogecoin, consider the following factors:
- Volatility and risk tolerance: Dogecoin is known for its high volatility. Assess your risk tolerance and financial situation to determine how much you can afford to invest without jeopardizing your financial stability.
- Market sentiment and trends: Dogecoin’s value can be influenced by broader cryptocurrency market trends, endorsements from notable figures and community activities. Keep an eye on these aspects to gauge potential price movements.
- Purpose of investment: Whether you’re buying Dogecoin for microtransactions, tipping, or as a speculative investment, your purpose can influence how much Dogecoin to buy.
- Supply: Dogecoin has an inflationary supply with 5 billion new Dogecoin generated yearly. This continuous supply can impact its long-term value, so consider this when deciding how much to buy.
- Transaction fees: Evaluate the fees associated with buying and selling Dogecoin on different platforms. Fees can add up for frequent traders and eat into any profit you earn.
How to sell Dogecoin
When it comes time to sell your Dogecoin, you’ll return to the platform where your Dogecoin is held and place the trade to sell just as you did when you initially made the purchase. You can transfer the proceeds to your bank account or another financial institution once the transaction is completed.
FAQs about buying Dogecoin
Here are answers to some of the most common questions about buying Dogecoin.
-
The amount of Dogecoin you should buy depends on several factors, but you should pay special attention to your ability and willingness to invest in a high-risk asset. It’s likely best to keep any allocation to Dogecoin to a low percentage of your overall portfolio because of its high volatility and speculative nature. Ultimately, the right amount to buy will depend on the financial circumstances of each individual. And for many investors, they may find it’s in their best interest to avoid buying it altogether due to its high risk.
-
Elon Musk supports Dogecoin as he views it as “the people’s crypto.” His public endorsements through tweets and an appearance on Saturday Night Live have significantly impacted Dogecoin’s price, leading to surges and drops in value.
-
Dogecoin can be used to tip content creators on social platforms like Reddit and X. Dogecoin can also be used for charitable donations and fundraising activities. For those looking to invest, Dogecoin can be purchased on various cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets for added security, but it is a speculative investment that comes with high risk.
-
There are several ways to earn money with Dogecoin. You can mine Dogecoin, which involves validating transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain using specialized hardware and software. You can also trade Dogecoin, buying low and selling high, on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Other options include Dogecoin faucets, which give out small amounts of Dogecoin for completing simple tasks, Dogecoin affiliate programs, Dogecoin interest accounts, and platforms like Freecash where you can earn Dogecoin by completing various tasks.
-
To keep your Dogecoin safe, use a cold wallet, which is not connected to the internet, to store your coins. Enable two-factor authentication on your accounts, use strong and unique passwords, and secure your private keys. Avoid accessing your cryptocurrency accounts over public Wi-Fi networks and use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) if necessary. Only use reputable platforms for trading and staking Dogecoin and regularly back up your wallet data. Stay vigilant against scams and avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing personal information to unverified sources.
Bottom line
Dogecoin has proven to be more than just a joke as it has garnered a dedicated community and gained significant traction in the digital currency market. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can buy and sell Dogecoin while considering important factors such as your risk tolerance. Remember that Dogecoin is a speculative investment and likely shouldn’t account for more than a small percentage of your overall portfolio.
