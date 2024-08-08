What is a retirement financial advisor?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

A stunning 56 percent of Americans say they feel behind on saving for retirement, according to a recent Bankrate survey, and it’s leaving many feeling financially insecure. But working with a retirement financial advisor can help many of them get their financial life in order as they prepare for retirement, helping them live their best life. This kind of advisor specializes in areas that are vital as you prepare for your after-work life.

Here’s what a retirement financial advisor is and how they can help you prepare for retirement. Once you’ve chosen a retirement financial advisor, you can be on your way to financial freedom.

Key retirement financial advisor takeaways A retirement advisor focuses on the most relevant issues for clients planning their finances leading up to and during retirement.

Research has shown a good financial advisor can increase your returns by 3 percent per year, so you’d end up with nearly 1.8x as much money over 20 years, according to Vanguard.

A good retirement financial advisor can help you live the kind of retirement that you want to live – and do so with less worry about the future.

Financial security and retirement preparedness

It’s unfortunate that so many Americans feel unprepared for retirement, especially when some relatively modest changes or decisions could help put them on secure retirement footing. In fact, just 21 percent said they think they’re on track for retirement, according to a Bankrate survey.

Preparing for retirement requires knowing how much money you need to do so, and many Americans don’t know. A full one-quarter say they don’t know how much they’ll require for their golden years. A good place to begin, however, is understanding your current spending as well as what you’d like your retirement to look like – exactly where a retirement financial advisor can help.

While 52 percent of Americans say that it’s likely they can get enough money to retire, another 45 percent say it’s unlikely. And even the optimistic group may not be wholly realistic about their chances of success here, especially with about one-third of Americans saying they need more than $1 million to live comfortably once retired. Here’s another great place for a retirement advisor who can help you build a path to retirement and instill confidence that you can achieve your goals.

What is a retirement financial advisor?

A retirement financial advisor is a specific type of advisor focused on issues and topics that are most relevant for clients looking to plan their retirement. While other types of advisors may focus on broader or narrower financial topics, a retirement advisor hones in on those most relevant for an audience looking to plan their finances leading up to and during retirement.

Studies have shown a good financial advisor can increase your returns by 3 percent per year – meaning you’d end up with nearly 1.8 times as much money over 20 years.

What does a retirement financial advisor do?

A retirement financial advisor focuses on the financial needs that are key to retirees and would-be retirees, including:

Financial planning: Financial planning could involve building up enough assets before retirement and then developing a budgeting plan during retirement, among other tasks.

Financial planning could involve building up enough assets before retirement and then developing a budgeting plan during retirement, among other tasks. Social Security: One of the biggest decisions for retirees is when to take Social Security, and you could make tens of thousands more if you make the right decision.

One of the biggest decisions for retirees is when to take Social Security, and you could make tens of thousands more if you make the right decision. Estate planning: Estate planning involves deciding how your assets will be distributed and safeguarded for your spouse and the next generation.

Estate planning involves deciding how your assets will be distributed and safeguarded for your spouse and the next generation. Investment management: An advisor can help find the best investments, given your time horizon and other needs, helping reduce the risk that you run out of income.

An advisor can help find the best investments, given your time horizon and other needs, helping reduce the risk that you run out of income. Managing retirement accounts: A 401(k) and IRA have many benefits and twists, and a good financial advisor can help you get the most out of them while minimizing taxes.

A 401(k) and IRA have many benefits and twists, and a good financial advisor can help you get the most out of them while minimizing taxes. Long-term care planning: An advisor knows the benefits and drawbacks of establishing long-term healthcare plans and what you need to watch out for.

An advisor knows the benefits and drawbacks of establishing long-term healthcare plans and what you need to watch out for. Tax planning: Advisors can help you maximize your after-tax income by reducing your tax liabilities across retirement accounts and estate plans.

A retirement financial advisor may have even more specialized expertise. For example, if you run your own business, the advisor may be able to help you minimize taxes on a sale or transfer of the assets. So it’s vital that you find an advisor who fits your specific needs.

A typical advisor might cost about $250 an hour, but may charge an all-in fee for a retirement planning package that evaluates and manages these related retirement issues. The fee can be money well spent, if it sets you up for a prosperous future and helps optimize your accounts.

How is a retirement financial advisor useful to you?

The biggest advantage of using a retirement financial advisor is that you have an expert’s insight. It’s the only time you’ll be going through retirement planning, but you can work with a pro who’s seen it all (almost) and knows the benefits and drawbacks of key retirement strategies.

A good advisor will be able to leverage their experience and deep knowledge to help you make smart retirement decisions and avoid the dumb ones, potentially saving you a bundle of money.

Other advantages of working with a retirement financial advisor include:

Social Security forms the basis for many retirees’ income, but it’s a complex system to navigate with many different options. An experienced advisor can show you the best paths to get the most money from the program.

Outliving your income is one of the biggest dangers in retirement, and a smart financial advisor can help you set up your investments to avoid this danger, both by not being too conservative nor too aggressive in how you grow and spend your money.

A financial advisor can help you withdraw money from retirement plans such as 401(k)s and IRAs in the most advantageous ways, helping you minimize taxes.

The legal issues surrounding tax and estate planning such as for wills and trusts can be complex, and an experienced advisor can help you navigate them and avoid expensive mistakes that could seriously affect your income and assets.

A good financial advisor can also help you stay motivated about your financial plan, keeping you on the path that leads to a financially secure retirement.

In short, a good retirement financial advisor can save you a ton of money and help you live the kind of retirement that you want to live – and do so with less worry about the future. But you’ll want to find an advisor who works in your best interest.

Need an advisor? Need expert guidance when it comes to managing your investments or planning for retirement? Bankrate’s AdvisorMatch can connect you to a CFP® professional to help you achieve your financial goals.

Retirement savings FAQ