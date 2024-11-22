8 of the best investing podcasts

Investing is one of the best ways to build wealth, but that assumes you’re making smart investments. If you aren’t careful, it can be an equally good way to squander a fortune. Thankfully, there is more investing information than ever today, with articles, TV shows and podcasts to keep you up to speed.

These are a few of the best investing podcasts, what makes them stand out and why you need to add them to your podcast feed.

The old guard: Classic and well-known investing podcasts

Planet Money

One of the most popular money podcasts, NPR’s Planet Money started in 2008 amid the financial crisis. While Planet Money does cover investing at times, the show aims to help people understand the economy and how it impacts our everyday lives. Planet Money has a team of hosts who cover stories that seemingly have nothing to do with money, then tie them back to the economy.

A spinoff podcast called The Indicator offers quick takes on current business and economic news, such as bond vigilantes and the post-election crypto rally.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.6 stars

We Study Billionaires

If someone is a billionaire, they’re probably doing something right, aren’t they? That’s the idea behind the We Study Billionaires podcast, as it explores the fascinating minds of Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel and many more. Founded by Stig Brodersen and Preston Pysh in 2014, Brodersen now hosts the podcast along with Clay Finck and Kyle Grieve while Pysh talks about Bitcoin on a newer podcast.

On We Study Billionaires, the hosts dive deep into topics such as managing risk, stock analysis and macroeconomic trends. They also feature experts from several fields, including economists, authors and financial professionals.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.6 stars

Invest Like the Best

Do you want to invest like the best? If so, join host Patrick O’Shaughnessy as he has in-depth conversations with investing, business, technology and entrepreneurship experts. Not strictly about investing, the show also covers broader themes such as decision-making, mental models and the habits of successful people. Successful investing often requires more than carefully selecting one or two investments. It calls for a more holistic approach, and that’s where Invest Like the Best delivers.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.7 stars

WSJ: Your Money Briefing

If you want to start your day by taking a more classic, newsy approach, the Wall Street Journal’s Your Money Briefing is the way to go. Host J.R. Whalen takes listeners inside of the biggest financial headlines of the day in five- to 10-minute daily episodes. Recently, Whalen covered consumer spending, crypto, financial crimes and taxes. The podcast, which launched in 2006, usually follows the business and economic news of the day, making it a great way to stay on top of financial markets.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.1 stars

The Investing for Beginners Podcast – Your Path to Financial Freedom

This podcast is beginner friendly, hence its name. Self-taught investors Andrew Sather and Dave Ahern answer listener questions and dive into the world of investing through a bird’s-eye view. If you’re looking for advice on how to invest simply, or if you’re new to the investing world, this podcast is for you.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.1 stars

Newer investing-savvy voices worth a listen

Girls That Invest

Simran Kaur is a Forbes 30 under 30, Young New Zealander of the Year, bestselling author and host of the Girls That Invest podcast. Kaur and longtime friend Sonya Gupthan, who also hosted originally, founded Girls That Invest in 2020. As a young millionaire investor, Sim and her guests break down the intimidating topics surrounding finance and investing. Topics covered range from retirement to asset allocation within your portfolio.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.4 stars

Millennial Investing

Millennial Investing covers a range of investing topics, including the strategies of top investors, company analysis, investing methods, books about investing and more. Hosted by Shawn O’Malley, the Millennial Investing podcast helps make investing less complicated by explaining topics in an accessible manner, all with the purpose of helping you succeed as an investor.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.6 stars

Barron’s Streetwise

Hosted by Barron’s columnist Jack Hough, this podcast dives into finance and investing with 30-minute episodes that cover company earnings, broader macroeconomic indicators, stock picks and other financial trends in a cut and dry, yet informative way. With a witty edge and reputable commentary, Streetwise has been giving listeners a detailed markets low-down since 2020.

Apple Podcast rating: 4.7 stars