USAA was founded in 1922 and is based in San Antonio, Texas. USAA is the eighth-largest insurance company in the U.S., with just over 3 percent of the total market share. While the company is known for its insurance coverage options and highly ranked customer service, USAA is unique in that it only offers insurance to its members, and membership is limited to active-duty military members, veterans and their qualifying family members. Civilians are not eligible for coverage through USAA unless they have specific ties to the military.

Progressive was established in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio. Progressive is the third-biggest insurance company in the U.S., with about 6 percent of the total market share, and is available to drivers in nearly every market in the nation. From its founding, Progressive established itself as an insurer for more high-risk drivers. While Progressive is well known for its auto insurance policies, the company also writes other insurance lines like home, motorcycle, renters, umbrella, life and more.

USAA Progressive Bankrate Score 4.2 4.4 Tier 1 4.3 4.2 Tier 2 4.0 5.0 Tier 3 4.3 4.3



Bankrate Score methodology Caret Down Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company’s true score in each category out of a possible five points.



After weighing Progressive vs. USAA, we found that USAA has lower average car insurance rates overall. USAA also has higher ratings for overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction, but there are potential pros and cons for both providers. Although USAA's high customer service ratings and lower rates may make it an obvious choice, its membership-only policy excludes many people from its services.

USAA vs. Progressive comparison

USAA and Progressive are two of the best car insurance companies on the market, and each one offers unique benefits to drivers who are looking for car insurance. However, each company has its potential downsides to consider as well. To help you decide between the two, we’ve narrowed down a couple of pros and cons for each company:

USAA pros and cons

Pros:

Highly rated for overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction

Numerous discount opportunities for potential savings

A++ financial strength rating

Cons:

Only available to military members, veterans and qualifying family members

Limited add-on coverage options

Progressive pros and cons

Pros:

Large number of discounts available

Helpful online tools and resources

Add-on coverage options allow customers to customize their policies

Cons:

Rated lower than average for customer satisfaction in every region by J.D. Power

Rated below average for claims satisfaction

Is USAA cheaper than Progressive?

Based on our analysis of 2023 rate data from Quadrant Information Services, USAA offers cheaper annual rates on average compared to Progressive. Our data shows that USAA offers average rates that are lower on minimum coverage and full coverage car insurance.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for full coverage Average annual premium for minimum coverage USAA $1,361 $371 Progressive $1,642 $553



Car insurance rates methodology Caret Down Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident $50,000 property damage liability per accident $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident $500 collision deductible $500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.



USAA is generally cheaper for drivers with poor credit

Credit history can be used as an insurance rating factor in every state except California, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan and Massachusetts. Drivers with poor credit generally pay higher car insurance rates than drivers with good credit in the states where credit-based insurance scores can be used to calculate rates. This is because most insurers view drivers with poor credit as more likely to file a claim. However, our research shows that USAA’s average rates are cheaper for drivers with poor credit.

Credit Score USAA Progressive Poor $2,625 $2,968 Average $1,476 $1,836 Good $1,361 $1,642 Excellent $1,204 $1,270



Rates by credit tier methodology Caret Down Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit the use of credit-based insurance scores as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

USAA is generally cheaper for young drivers

Car insurance premiums are generally higher for young drivers who lack experience behind the wheel, as they are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents. In turn, car insurance companies charge higher average rates to younger drivers to compensate for the risk. After comparing premium data for each company, our insurance editorial team found that when comparing USAA vs. Progressive, USAA offers cheaper average rates for young drivers who are added to a parent’s policy.



Rates by age (young drivers) methodology Caret Down The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a 16- through 20-year-old driver added to their parents’ policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

USAA is generally cheaper for adult drivers

Age is one of the car insurance rating factors that can impact your rate the most in nearly every state. Because of the increased risk, average premiums tend to be the most expensive for drivers under 18, but rates typically decrease as drivers get older and gain more experience behind the wheel. By comparing the premium data for each company, we found that USAA offers cheaper average rates for adult drivers on their own policy.



Rates by age (adult drivers) methodology Caret Down Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

USAA is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers

Drivers with a clean record often pay the lowest average rates for car insurance. Having convictions for certain driving violations on your record, like a speeding ticket, will generally cause your rate to increase, as your insurer sees you as more likely to file a claim again in the future.

Based on our comparison, USAA offers cheaper average rates than Progressive for drivers with a speeding ticket conviction or an at-fault accident. However, we found that Progressive has cheaper average car insurance premiums for drivers who have been convicted of a DUI.

Keep in mind that not all car insurance companies will underwrite a policy for drivers with a DUI on their record. Although the average rates for high-risk drivers are below for each company, there is no guarantee that USAA or Progressive will insure you after a DUI conviction. Additionally, depending on your state’s laws, you may need your insurer to file an SR-22 on your behalf.



Rates by driving record methodology Caret Down Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

USAA vs. Progressive: Discounts

USAA and Progressive both offer auto insurance discounts that may help you save money on your car insurance. Here are some of the discounts available from each company.

USAA

Bundling discount: Buying your car insurance along with your home or renters insurance through USAA could save you up to 10 percent on your policy.

Buying your car insurance along with your home or renters insurance through USAA could save you up to 10 percent on your policy. Vehicle storage discount: If you are deployed and store your vehicle while you are serving overseas, you may receive up to 60 percent off your premiums.

If you are deployed and store your vehicle while you are serving overseas, you may receive up to 60 percent off your premiums. Family discount: Young adults may get up to 10 percent off their car insurance premium if their parent(s) are insured with USAA.

Progressive

Good student discount: Full-time students who have a B grade point average (GPA) or better might qualify for a discount of 10 percent off.

Full-time students who have a B grade point average (GPA) or better might qualify for a discount of 10 percent off. Homeowner discount: Owning your home could qualify you for 10 percent off your auto policy, even if the property is insured with a different carrier.

Owning your home could qualify you for 10 percent off your auto policy, even if the property is insured with a different carrier. Sign online discount: If you handle all your paperwork digitally, you could receive savings of up to 9 percent.

Usage-based insurance comparison: USAA vs Progressive

Progressive and USAA both offer usage-based insurance programs to drivers. These programs track your driving behavior through telematics and provide rewards if you consistently demonstrate safe driving habits. Here’s a look at the programs available from these insurers.

Progressive Snapshot USAA SafePilot Device Mobile app or plug-in device Mobile app Rate impact Can increase or decrease Can only decrease Availability Not available in CA Not available in CA, DE, or NJ Potential discount Average savings of $231/year Up to 10 percent for enrolling and up to 30 percent for safe driving What is tracked Braking, acceleration, phone usage, time of day, trip length Trip frequency, braking, acceleration, phone handling, potential accidents, location

USAA vs. Progressive: customer experience comparison

When it comes to customer experience, USAA was rated higher than Progressive on the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. However, USAA and Progressive both offer a suite of digital tools to customers, which can enhance customer experience.

Both companies allow you to manage your insurance policies online or through a mobile app. You can use these digital tools to make payments, file claims, get new quotes, and view your insurance ID cards on the go. When it comes to mobile apps, this is how USAA and Progressive stack up against each other:

USAA

App Store (4.8/5): The USAA app has over 1.6 million reviews. You can view your ID card, report a claim or request roadside assistance from the app and view any USAA banking services that you have.

The USAA app has over 1.6 million reviews. You can view your ID card, report a claim or request roadside assistance from the app and view any USAA banking services that you have. Google Play Store (4.0/5): Nearly 200,000 reviews awarded the Android version of the USAA mobile app its current score. Although the app has the same features as the iOS version, users do occasionally report connectivity issues.

Progressive

App Store (4.8/5): The Progressive app has more than 228,700 reviews, and you can do quite a bit with it, such as receiving quotes, taking photos for a claim or making changes to your policy. However, users do mention that integration between various policy types could be better.

The Progressive app has more than 228,700 reviews, and you can do quite a bit with it, such as receiving quotes, taking photos for a claim or making changes to your policy. However, users do mention that integration between various policy types could be better. Google Play Store (4.6/5): With a score of 4.6 out of 5 from about 120,00 reviews, the Android version of Progressive’s mobile app seems to function more seamlessly than Apple’s. However, users report that there are still occasionally glitches.

USAA Progressive App Store 4.8 out of 5 4.8 out of 5 Google Play Store 4.0 out of 5 4.6 out of 5 J.D. Power 900 / 1,000 870 / 1,000

Frequently asked questions