Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Noblr insurance review 2024
At a glance
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders with military affiliation who don’t mind sharing data via their smartphone and want to take advantage of premiums based on their personal driving habits might find Noblr as their company of choice.
Noblr might be a good fit for tech-savvy drivers who regularly practice safe driving habits. Interested drivers must live within one of the 10 states where Noblr is offered through USAA.
New
As of September 2021, Noblr is a USAA company, and, therefore, only available to active-duty military members, veterans and qualified immediate family members. Although it has limited coverage, Noblr is planning to expand to GA, IN, MO, NV, TN and WI in the near future.
Noblr car insurance
Based on Bankrate’s expert assessment, Noblr car insurance may be best for tech-savvy drivers with low annual mileage who practice safe driving habits. Noblr, a USAA partner company, is one of the most unique insurance providers on the market. As a policyholder with Noblr, your car insurance rates will be based on your driving patterns, habits and miles traveled. All of this information is tracked through its mobile app.
Like other telematics car insurance programs, drivers with Noblr pay insurance rates based on their own driving habits. To get started, drivers first purchase a policy online, then download the Noblr app onto their mobile phones. Features like location and motion settings must be enabled for the app to track driving behaviors to estimate car insurance rates and savings.
While driving, the Noblr app will track factors like mileage, acceleration and braking, types of roads driven, the time of day and how often drivers use their phones while driving. If you have other members in your household, it’s also possible to add additional drivers and track their driving progress.
Noblr’s car insurance coverage options are more basic compared to other car insurance carriers, even its partner company USAA. Outside of mandatory coverage, like liability and personal injury (where required), optional car insurance add-ons are limited to standard coverage like collision, comprehensive, rental reimbursement and in some states, medical payments. Every Noblr car insurance policy also comes with roadside assistance, but you can only use it three times in each six-month policy term. USAA members considering Noblr may also want to keep in mind that the carrier doesn’t appear to offer the same military-specific coverage and discounts as USAA car insurance and has far more limited state availability.
Unlike national car insurance carriers, Noblr car insurance is available in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. The company states it is expanding to Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee and Wisconsin soon, but timeframes are unavailable. If you live in a state where this company is an option, Bankrate’s Noblr car insurance review can help you learn more about this company so you can decide if it’s the right fit for you.
Pros and cons of Noblr car insurance
When you’re shopping for the best car insurance, it helps to learn about coverage options, discounts, and unique features of each company. Take a look at this quick pros and cons summary of Noblr car insurance:
-
Auto rates are highly personalized since they are based on your driving habits and mileage through the Noblr app
-
Owned by USAA
-
Strong mobile tools to support the app
-
Limited availability and basic insurance coverage types
-
Fewer potential discounts and rewards, especially compared to USAA’s policies
-
Lack of independent third-party reviews for customer satisfaction and claims handling
Noblr car insurance cost
Noblr’s average premiums are unavailable, but the 2023 national average cost of car insurance is $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 per year for minimum coverage. Your car insurance rates are determined by your personal factors, and this is particularly true with a company like Noblr that will use your real-time driving habits to set your premium. You may want to compare quotes from multiple providers to find the best deal for you.
To compare insurance quotes from Noblr, request a quote online, contact the company by phone or reach out via chat.
Noblr car insurance discounts
Noblr discount opportunities are limited, probably since its rates are already so personalized based on your driving habits. Also known as Noblr Rewards, drivers can save on their car insurance for simply purchasing a policy, paying the fixed portion of the premium in full and renewing the policy at the end of the policy term.
Compare Noblr with other insurers
Shopping for the best car insurance can take time but allows you to find the policy and company that most fits your needs. Noblr may have a unique approach to car insurance, but below are some alternatives, including two usage-based companies:
Noblr vs. USAA
As Noblr’s partner company, USAA is an alternative for qualifying members to consider when it comes to car insurance. Not only is USAA among some of the cheapest car insurance companies based on average rates, it also offers its SafePilot program to car insurance customers who want a telematics-based program to help them save. Further, the company is consistently highly-rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Noblr vs. Clearcover
Another tech-based option, Clearcover, could be an option for drivers who want a digital interface for their car insurance. The company uses AI to make insurance-related tasks easier. 24/7 support is also available through the app.
Learn more: Clearcover Insurance review
Noblr vs. Root
Rates from Root car insurance are based entirely on driving behaviors and habits. Because of this approach, Root has an initial trial period, only after which the company will offer or decline coverage. Still, its approach means the most personalized rates possible, so if you’re a good driver and don’t drive a lot, you might save a lot with this insurer.
Learn more: Root Insurance review
Is Noblr a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team spends hundreds of hours conducting thorough and unbiased company reviews to bring our readers the best carriers for their circumstances. We appreciate the time and care it takes to choose a company you can trust. We also understand that not every review is made equal, so we use our decades of combined industry experience to comb through data and present it in an approachable way.
All things considered, Noblr may not be a good company for every driver. The company takes a unique approach to car insurance pricing through the exclusive use of a mobile app — customers who aren’t comfortable sharing data, don’t have a smartphone or are not tech-savvy may want to look elsewhere. However, drivers who don’t often drive (and drive safely when they do) may want to consider giving Noblr a try — but only if they meet Noblr’s strict eligibility requirements and live in one of the 10 states where coverage is available. In the end, the best way to decide if Noblr is ideal for you might be to visit the company’s website to request a quote.
Noblr customer satisfaction
For many, rates aren’t the only consideration when requesting car insurance quotes. Instead, these shoppers may have customer service at the top of their minds. For this reason, Bankrate analyzes third-party scores to evaluate policyholder satisfaction.
Although we typically look to J.D. Power to understand a company’s satisfaction, J.D. Power did not include Noblr in any of its 2022 or 2023 insurance studies (probably because Noblr is a regional carrier in the niche usage-based insurance market).
Additionally, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team usually reviews a company’s financial strength, but AM Best has yet to evaluate Noblr.
Noblr customer complaints
Since other third-party ratings were unavailable, we had to rely on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index Report to get a feel for the Noblr policyholder experience.
To understand this data, first, you should know that the NAIC keeps track of the customer complaints it receives about insurance companies and translates this into a complaint index score. If a company has an average number of complaints compared to other carriers of similar size, it is issued a complaint index score of 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 means that it receives more complaints than average, and anything below 1.0 indicates fewer.
Noblr auto complaints
Although Noblr’s parent company USAA consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores, Noblr’s 2022 NAIC complaint index score of 2.34 may paint a different picture.
This score means that the company gets more than twice as many complaints as the average insurer of a similar size. Although this score is very high, it’s important to keep sample size in mind — the 2022 score only reflects two recorded complaints and that is down from six the year prior. Because Noblr is a small company and only collected a little over $7 million in annual premiums that year, every complaint the company gets may impact its score more heavily than it would a large carrier. The company is also relatively new and may still be finding its footing in customer experience. It’s worth noting that its 2022 complaint index is its lowest yet, which may indicate it is getting better.
With that said, drivers that prioritize customer service may want to speak to friends and family already insured with Noblr — testimonials from a trusted source can be a strong tool when evaluating an insurance company.
Other Noblr tools and benefits
- Noblr works as a reciprocal exchange, which means it functions as a risk-sharing pool. In other words, the company pools its policyholders' premiums together and uses these funds to pay out claims.
- Noblr charges a small-yet-undisclosed membership contribution, which will allow Noblr to return profit back to its customers. However, the company states that this profit sharing is not yet enabled and does not say when it will be.
- At this time, Noblr does not advertise any tools or benefits for its policyholders outside of its app-based insurance offerings.