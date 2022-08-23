Insurify insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Bankrate's take Insurify may be a good place to start your search for insurance. It's not a single insurance company; it's a comparison site that allows you to request quotes from a range of insurance companies and compare them all in one place. This can save you the time you might have spent asking for quotes from each individual company you were interested in. However you may not be able to review all policy options on the Insurify site, so it may only provide a good first step in your insurance search. May be good for

Company details Insurify makes it quick and easy to find quotes by answering just a few questions about you and your vehicle. That may make it a good option for those who want to purchase a policy without doing extensive research. With Insurify, you can compare costs from different companies, and the ability to find the cheapest possible options within a matter of minutes may make it appealing for those who are looking for affordable coverage. Individuals who want to learn more about their policy and make an educated choice based on research may find Insurify's methodology to be sparse on the details. If you'd like the chance to review possible endorsements, for example, you may be better served by going to an individual company's website rather than using Insurify. Auto and home insurance help: 1-866-692-2566
1-866-692-2566 Life insurance help: 1-844-755-5327
1-844-755-5327 Email support: hello@insurify.com
hello@insurify.com Mailing address: 10 Canal Park, 5th Floor
Cambridge MA 02141
State availability: Since Insurify isn't an insurance company itself, it can be used by anyone in any region of the U.S., although the results of its searches may be limited due to the limitations of individual carriers.

1-866-692-2566 Life insurance help: 1-844-755-5327

1-844-755-5327 Email support: hello@insurify.com

hello@insurify.com Mailing address: 10 Canal Park, 5th Floor

Cambridge MA 02141

State availability: Since Insurify isn't an insurance company itself, it can be used by anyone in any region of the U.S., although the results of its searches may be limited due to the limitations of individual carriers.

New What’s new with Insurify? In March, 2023, Insurify announced that it was purchasing Inspop USA, which owns the website Compare.com, a pioneer in the U.S. online auto insurance comparison market. This purchase will expand Insurify's reach and enable the company to deliver a more robust shopping experience to consumers across the U.S.

Insurify car insurance

Insurify is an online insurance marketplace where you can fill out basic information and receive quotes from several insurance companies that offer the coverage you are seeking. Insurify is not an insurance company, but is instead a comparison site that lets you review quotes from several insurance companies in one place. If you’re looking for a new car insurance company, Insurify could provide an easy way to review multiple quotes at once. However, it is worth noting that Insurify does not underwrite any of the policies it sells because it relies on a partner network. Bankrate conducted an Insurify insurance review to help you understand how the site works, if it’s a good tool for your needs and how to start the quote comparison process. When you use Insurify, you may be able to eliminate the need to manually compare car insurance companies and get individual quotes, so it has the potential to save you a lot of time. Plus, it is completely free to use and there are no hidden fees if you purchase a policy through Insurify. Insurify is available to drivers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but the companies it partners with may have different availability.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Insurify car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Insurify car insurance One of the biggest draws of Insurify is that it could help you save money on your car insurance. Insurify’s artificial intelligence (AI) uses the information on your application to find insurance companies that offer the most discounts you may qualify for. Insurify car insurance comparisons might not be for you though; every company has perks and drawbacks. Here are some pros and cons we identified in our Insurify insurance review: Pros Lets you compare multiple car insurance quotes

Shows you which company will offer you the most discounts

Partners with over 100 insurance companies Cons Doesn’t underwrite its own policies

Quotes may change once you finalize your policy with your insurer of choice

Company availability depends on your geographic location Insurify car insurance cost The price of the car insurance you purchase from Insurify will depend on the company you choose to buy from. Remember that Insurify isn’t a car insurance company; it’s a comparison platform that lets you buy from other companies. Average car insurance rates vary based on a number of factors, and shopping around can help you find cheaper car insurance. Insurify lets you shop and compare quotes in one place, which may save you time. Insurify car insurance discounts Each car insurance company offers different discounts, so the discounts that apply to your quote will depend on the company you choose. Here are some common discounts that you may find offered by the insurance company you select: Bundling Caret Down This discount is offered when you purchase your auto policy and home or renter's policy from the same company Smart student Caret Down This is available for young drivers who have a "B" average or higher in high school or college. Defensive driving course Caret Down You could earn this discount by taking an online or in-person defensive driving course. Military Caret Down If you are a member of the armed forces, you may be eligible for a break in price. Safety device Caret Down You may earn a discount if your car is equipped with devices such as daytime running lights, anti-theft devices or air bags. Pay in full Caret Down If you pay your premium all in one lump sum at the beginning of the coverage period, some insurers will offer a reduced premium.

Insurify home insurance

Insurify home insurance works like the car insurance does: you input your information and Insurify lets you compare quotes from several home insurance companies. The companies, coverage types and endorsements available to you will depend on your rating factors and geographic location. Insurify partners with over 100 insurers, but not all of them are available in every state.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Insurify home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Insurify homeowners insurance Insurify’s comparison platform might help you find both the best and cheapest home insurance for your needs, but there are upsides and downsides. Pros Offers a mix of national and regional insurers

Allows you to compare numerous quotes at once

Quoting tool is intuitive and easy to navigate Cons Not all insurers are available in every state

Endorsements and discounts will vary based on the insurance company you choose

Rates could change when you finalize your quote with your chosen insurer Insurify home insurance cost The cost of home insurance varies based on a number of metrics, including the specific features of your home, your state, the coverage amounts you need and the company you choose. Because Insurify lets you compare multiple companies at once, your rates will vary based on each carrier. Insurify home insurance discounts Each insurer that Insurify partners with will offer its own unique suite of discounts. Some of the common home insurance discounts that may be offered by carriers include the following: Claims-free Caret Down If you have gone for a certain number of years without filing a claim — often between three and five years — you may be eligible for a discount. Safety devices Caret Down Installing devices such as smoke detectors, burglar alarms or a sprinkler system can often earn you a discount. Bundling Caret Down Purchasing your auto insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance may give you this common discount. Restoration discount Caret Down Upgrading your home's infrastructure, such as electrical or plumbing systems, may save you money on your policy. New roof Caret Down Aging or damaged roofs may be the cause of expensive claims, so upgrading yours could earn you some savings. Paperless policy Caret Down You can often earn this discount simply by agreeing to receive policy documents via email rather than postal mail.

Insurify life insurance

If you’re searching for the best life insurance company, Insurify might be a useful tool. Just like with auto and home insurance, Insurify lets you compare multiple life insurance quotes and companies based on the information you input. Unfortunately, though, only term life insurance quotes are available. If you’re looking for permanent life insurance, you won’t be able to get quotes from Insurify, although you may be able to get quotes directly from its various partner companies.

Pros and cons

Insurify life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Insurify life insurance Insurify allows you to compare quotes from several life insurance companies, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best way for everyone to shop. Here are some pros and cons to keep in mind: Pros Compare multiple life insurance quotes in one place

Gives you the option for a quick quote or a more in-depth quote based on more health metrics

Offers a life insurance calculator to help you decide how much coverage to buy Cons Only term life insurance quotes are available

May have to click to each carrier’s website to see rates

Rates might change as you finalize the quotes directly with the insurer Insurify life insurance endorsements The life insurance endorsements — also called riders — that you might be able to add to your policy will depend on the company you choose. Because Insurify isn’t an insurance company, it doesn’t offer any endorsements directly, but the companies it works with might. Remember that endorsements will likely increase the cost of your life insurance. This means that add-on coverage might not be the right choice if you are looking for the cheapest life insurance possible, but the extra coverage might be worth it for many. Some common endorsements that you may see offered by life insurance companies include the following: Return of premium Caret Down This option allows for the return of a portion of your premium when the policy ends. If you die while the policy is active, your beneficiaries will receive this money. Spousal rider Caret Down This provides a payout if the policyholder's spouse dies. Disability rider Caret Down If the policyholder becomes disabled, this offers a monthly payout from the policy. Qualifications may vary by provider. Waiver of premium Caret Down If the policyholder becomes disabled, this endorsement would hold the requirement to pay the premium until they are well again. Guaranteed insurability Caret Down This allows the policyholder to change their coverage without the need to take an additional medical exam. Accidental death Caret Down If the policyholder dies due to an accident, beneficiaries may receive double the expected payout.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Insurify with other insurers

Shopping on a comparison platform can be helpful, but it might not be right for everyone. If you aren’t sure if using a tool like Insurify is right for you, you might want to get quotes from these insurance companies: Insurify vs. State Farm If you prefer to get quotes with a local agent, State Farm could be a good choice. The company is the largest personal insurance company by market share in the United States and operates a network of agents throughout the country. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review Insurify vs. Auto-Owners Auto-Owners might be a good choice if you like the perk of a local agent, but still want to compare quotes. Auto-Owners is sold exclusively through independent agents, who often contract with multiple companies. This could allow you to compare Auto-Owners to other companies and still have a local point of contact. Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review Insurify vs. Progressive Progressive might be appealing if you want to get quotes online. The company offers both an online quote and a sign online car insurance discount. Additionally, the HomeQuote Explorer tool lets you compare rates from several home insurance companies all from Progressive’s site, similar to Insurify. Learn more: Progressive Insurance review

Is Insurify a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes three licensed agents with nearly 50 years of combined experience. We know from experience what matters when you’re shopping for insurance, and our goal is to provide you with the information you need to make confident insurance decisions. Insurify is not an insurance company, so keep that in mind as you use its digital tools. Insurify simply lets you compare different auto, home and life insurers all in one place. It may help you save time when you are shopping, but you should remember that the quotes could change as you finalize things with the insurer you choose. Insurify customer satisfaction When you’re shopping for insurance, understanding a company’s customer satisfaction metrics can be an important part of deciding which insurer to choose. After all, you want to choose a company that is pleasant to work with so you have peace of mind knowing that if you file a claim, the company will support you through the process. Insurify isn’t an insurance company, though, so customer satisfaction will largely depend on the company you choose for your auto, home or life insurance. To review the service scores of individual companies, you can use third-party agencies. Consider reviewing scores from J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioner (NAIC) for customer satisfaction as well as ratings from companies like AM Best and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) for financial strength. Other Insurify tools and benefits While Insurify is mostly an online platform, you always have the option to call for additional help. Working with a representative over the phone is certainly an additional perk, and some shoppers might be more comfortable getting insurance quotes this way. Auto and home insurance shoppers can call 1-866-692-2566 and life insurance shoppers can call 1-844-755-5327 for additional support. Insurify does offer a few tools that may be useful to you as you search for the best policy. These include the following: Car insurance calculator: A car insurance calculator to help you determine how much car insurance you need. Although the calculator might be a useful starting point, if you’re unsure of how much coverage to buy, it could be a good idea to talk with a licensed agent before shopping and comparing quotes.

A car insurance calculator to help you determine how much car insurance you need. Although the calculator might be a useful starting point, if you’re unsure of how much coverage to buy, it could be a good idea to talk with a licensed agent before shopping and comparing quotes. Helpful blog: In addition to the benefit of being able to compare several quotes at once, Insurify offers a helpful Insights blog with articles about both home and car ownership.

In addition to the benefit of being able to compare several quotes at once, Insurify offers a helpful Insights blog with articles about both home and car ownership. Life insurance calculator: If you aren’t sure how much life insurance to buy, Insurify offers a life insurance calculator to help you decide. Keep in mind that this might only be a starting point for your shopping; you may still need to talk to an agent to determine your appropriate coverage level.

Frequently asked questions about Insurify

How do I file a claim with Insurify? Caret Down Insurify doesn’t actually underwrite insurance. Instead, it offers a convenient platform to get multiple quotes at once. To file a claim, you’ll need to contact the insurance company from which you purchase a policy.

Is Insurify an insurance broker? Caret Down According to the company's website, Insurify is a licensed insurance agent that operates in all 50 states. The company partners with national and regional insurance companies to provide quotes for consumers, and they earn a commission when an individual purchases a policy through the Insurify website.

Can Insurify help me find the cheapest insurance? Caret Down By allowing you to compare the quotes from multiple insurance companies, Insurify may help you to find the cheapest insurance for your own situation. Insurance experts recommend that you gather multiple quotes before purchasing a policy, in order to determine who gives you the best rate, and Insurify makes this process simple by providing an easy, online quote comparison tool.

Are Insurify reviews positive? Caret Down The Better Business Bureau gives Insurify an A+ rating. Insurify is an accredited business with the BBB, and there are 156 Insurify reviews on the site, most of them positive. Many reviews comment on the speed and simplicity of gathering quotes using Insurify.

