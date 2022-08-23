Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
GAINSCO Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders with less-than-stellar rating factors such as a lapse of insurance, at-fault accidents, moving violations or (in some states) a low credit-based insurance score might consider GAINSCO as their company of choice.
GAINSCO may have good rates on minimum liability coverage for high-risk drivers in its 20-state coverage area.
GAINSCO Insurance car insurance
Owned by State Farm, GAINSCO sells car insurance exclusively through independent agents and digital channels, and specializes in non-standard and minimum-limits car insurance. Bankrate’s GAINSCO Insurance insurance review finds that it offers policies tailored towards drivers looking for high-risk car insurance. The company may insure drivers with suspended or expired licenses, and it provides SR-22 filings as well as non-owner car insurance. However, this carrier may not meet the needs of a typical driver looking for more robust coverage.
Along with digital options like an online policy portal and mobile app, GAINSCO has several payment plans and discount options, which may appeal to those looking for the cheapest car insurance.
GAINSCO offers no-frills coverage options, including the standard types you would expect, such as liability, uninsured motorist, underinsured motorist, personal injury protection, comprehensive and collision. In addition to these, some add-ons are available, including towing and labor and rental reimbursement.
Pros and cons of GAINSCO car insurance
Although comparing car insurance rates is an integral part of the shopping process, you may also find it beneficial to look at the big picture by evaluating a company's pros and cons.
-
Drivers who can’t find coverage with standard carriers may qualify for coverage with GAINSCO
-
Owned by State Farm, the largest U.S. insurance company by market share
-
Company has bilingual agents on staff
-
Coverage options and product lines are sparse
-
More than double the number of NAIC complaints than average
-
Customer service contact center is not open 24/7
GAINSCO car insurance cost
The price you pay for auto insurance depends on several factors, including your driving record, location, type of vehicle you drive, and in some states, your credit-based insurance score. With this in mind, you may be paying more or less than the average rate.
Premium data from GAINSCO Insurance is unavailable, so you will need to request a quote to find out how much its coverage will cost.
GAINSCO Insurance car insurance discounts
GAINSCO offers a handful of discounts that may help you save on your car insurance, including:
GAINSCO home insurance
GAINSCO does not write or sell homeowners insurance, but homeowners coverage may be available through GAINSCO’s partner Hippo Insurance. You may want to speak directly with a Hippo agent for more information.
Compare GAINSCO with other insurers
If our GAINSCO Insurance insurance review left you wondering if this company is a good fit, you could consider requesting quotes from the carriers below:
GAINSCO Insurance vs. Travelers
If you qualify for standard auto coverage or live outside of GAINSCO's coverage area, you might consider Travelers. The carrier offers low average rates for drivers with speeding tickets and at-fault accidents and some unique discounts for potential premium savings. If you’re looking for multiple product lines or broader coverage, you may want to consider this provider.
GAINSCO Insurance vs. Geico
Geico could be a good alternative thanks to its nationwide availability, excellent financial strength and dozens of discounts. It’s known for providing coverage to policyholders who have incidents on their record, and is highly rated by agencies such as J.D. Power and AM Best.
GAINSCO Insurance vs. Dairyland
If you’re looking for a company that offers non-standard car insurance and issues SR-22s, but GAINSCO doesn’t write policies in your state, Dairyland may be an option to consider. Dairyland is available in 37 states and has an A+ (Superior) AM best financial strength rating.
Is GAINSCO Insurance a good insurance company?
It could be, depending on your circumstance and location. GAINSCO Insurance may be best for drivers seeking high-risk auto insurance, SR-22 filings and minimum coverage. It’s also owned by State Farm, which could appeal to some, as it made our list of best car insurance companies. However, shoppers with a typical driving record or standard rating factors might find GAINSCO’s coverage options lacking. Customer service may also be an issue for this company, based on its NAIC index score.
GAINSCO Insurance customer satisfaction
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team studies third-party scores from J.D. Power and ratings from AM Best to evaluate customer satisfaction. However, J.D. Power did not include GAINSCO in any of its 2022 or 2023 auto insurance studies, which is not uncommon for smaller regional carriers. In lieu of these scores, you might find it helpful to speak with friends or family insured with GAINSCO to ask about their experience, especially if you are searching for the best car insurance company. AM Best did recently upgrade GAINSCO Insurance's rating from B++ to A- in 2021.
|Study or Rating Agency
|GAINSCO Insurance
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A-
|N/A
GAINSCO customer complaints
To get a more complete picture of customer satisfaction, Bankrate analyzes where an insurance company falls on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index. The NAIC issues index scores by product type for each insurance company. This index reflects the number of complaints lodged against a company compared to its market share. The baseline index is 1.0. A company with an index above 1.0 receives more complaints than average and vice versa.
GAINSCO auto complaints
According to the NAIC, GAINSCO receives nearly twice the number of complaints as expected for a company of its size, although its index has come down over the past three years. This fact, coupled with the lack of data from J.D. Power insurance studies, means that drivers with customer service at top-of-mind may want to do further research before purchasing coverage from GAINSCO.
Other GAINSCO tools and benefits
Drivers in covered GAINSCO states may be interested in the company’s other available features.
- Local agents: GAINSCO operates through a network of more than 7,000 independent agents.
- Mobile app: GAINSCO has a full-service mobile app available to Android users through Google Play. Apple users only have access to the company’s Quick Estimate claims app.
- Digital tools: GAINSCO’s website offers digital quotes, a repository for frequently asked questions and an online portal for making payments or managing your policy.
- Assistance for Spanish speakers: Bilingual customer support is available in English or Spanish at 1-866-GAINSCO.