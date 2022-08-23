Falcon Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who need high-risk car insurance coverage or an SR-22 filing and also value digital tools might consider Falcon Insurance as their company of choice. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Falcon Insurance might be a good fit for drivers interested in high-risk car insurance provided alongside robust digital tools. Falcon Insurance may not be a good fit for drivers with clean driving records who are looking for the most affordable rates. General phone number: 1-800-929-3252

1-800-929-3252 Website: falconinsgroup.com

falconinsgroup.com Claims email: claims@FalconInsGroup.com

claims@FalconInsGroup.com Mailing address for company P.O. Box 3577

Oak Brook, IL 60522

State availability: Falcon Insurance provides car insurance coverage in AZ, CO, IL, IN, OK, TX, UT Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Falcon Insurance car insurance

Falcon Insurance could be a good fit for drivers who have trouble finding car insurance coverage through traditional carriers due to their insurance-based credit score, driving record or insurance history. Because the company has a highly rated mobile app and online policy management system, drivers who prefer hands-on control of their policy might also find Falcon insurance appealing. However, the company may have some issues related to its level of customer service, and its coverage options are limited. This Falcon Insurance insurance review may help you decide if this carrier can meet your needs. Falcon car insurance is available in seven states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. It offers standard liability insurance, including the minimum coverage required by the states it currently operates. Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage are also available in the states that require these types of coverage. Falcon has comprehensive and collision coverage options, allowing drivers to obtain a full coverage policy. The provider will also file an SR-22 form on your behalf when needed.

Pros and cons of Falcon Insurance car insurance You may want to review a company’s pros and cons when comparing car insurance rates. This visualization may not only help you differentiate one company from the next, but it could also help you nail down the features that are most important to you in an insurance policy.

Pros May offer policies to those who can’t find coverage elsewhere, including SR-22 filings

Mobile app is highly rated

More than 1,200 agents available in brick-and-mortar offices for those who like to do business in person Cons Not available nationwide

Customer service is not 24/7

Receives more than twice the expected amount of NAIC complaints

Falcon Insurance car insurance cost Auto insurance rates are based on your specific rating factors, so you could pay more or less than the average. Falcon Insurance rates are not available, so you will need to contact a local agent for more information on their pricing.

Falcon Insurance car insurance discounts If you are looking for the cheapest car insurance company, Falcon Insurance offers a few discounts that may help you save. Many of the discounts provided by Falcon are relatively standard options for auto insurance carriers, but the company also offers a less common transfer discount.

Homeowners discount Caret Down Drivers who are also homeowners may receive a discount on their auto policy. Pay in full discount Caret Down If you opt to pay the policy premiums in a lump sum up front, versus broken down into monthly installment payments, then you may receive a paid-in-full discount. Multi-vehicle discount Caret Down If you insure two or more vehicles on a Falcon policy, you could be eligible for a multi-car discount Transfer discount Caret Down Drivers who switch their coverage from another provider could receive a transfer discount with Falcon

Compare Falcon Insurance with other insurers

As a company specializing in high-risk car insurance, Falcon may not be the best for all drivers. It may also not be available in your area. If you aren’t sure if Falcon Insurance is a good fit, you might consider requesting quotes from the companies below: Falcon Insurance vs. The General The General Insurance is another option for those seeking high-risk car insurance. It provides a wide range of coverage options and discounts. Additionally, it offers more than just car insurance — in most states, you can purchase motorcycle insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and more through this carrier. Learn more: The General Insurance review Falcon Insurance vs. Dairyland This option for high-risk drivers is available in 37 states, offers several discounts, provides a greater number of coverage options (including gap insurance) and earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best. It also offers motorcycle and ATV insurance. Learn more: Dairyland Insurance review Falcon Insurance vs. State Farm According to our research, State Farm may be among the best car insurance companies, and it may be a good choice for those working to clean up their driving habits through the company’s telematics program Drive Safe and Save. While it offers car insurance in all 50 states, some drivers may not qualify for a policy, depending on their rating factors. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Is Falcon Insurance a good insurance company?

Maybe, but it depends on where you live and what you need in a car insurance policy. Falcon Insurance car insurance could be an excellent choice if you need an SR-22 filed with the DMV and cannot find coverage with a standard carrier. If you live outside the areas where it writes coverage or value customer service above all else, you may need to look elsewhere. In general, Falcon Insurance may be a better choice for those with infractions on their driving records than for those with clean driving records. The company has insurance products focused on high-risk drivers, and while this can provide much-needed access to such drivers, it can also correlate to a higher cost of premiums.

Falcon Insurance customer satisfaction To evaluate an insurance company’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate studies a few metrics, including J.D. Power scores (when available) and the rate of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). J.D. Power scores are granted on a points-based system, with 1,000 being the best score possible. To measure a company’s rate of complaints, the NAIC issues insurance companies an “index score.” This index score represents the number of complaints a company has received compared to the average (or baseline), which is set at 1. However, Falcon Insurance is not currently scored or rated with J.D. Power or AM Best. Study or Rating Agency Falcon Insurance Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating Not rated N/A

Falcon Insurance customer complaints The NAIC compiles customer complaints into a scoring system ranging from 0-2 and rates companies above or below the industry average for complaints. If a company is scored at 1, it has the average level of complaints. If a company is scored above 1, then it has more than the average number of complaints. If it is scored below 1, it has fewer than the average number of complaints. It’s important to note that one insurance company could have several separate NAIC scores for different types of products. For instance, private passenger car insurance is its own category.

Falcon Insurance auto complaints For the last three years, Falcon Insurance has scored worse than the industry average in customer complaints regarding its private passenger auto insurance products. However, in 2022, the number of complaints did drop significantly from the previous two years.

Other Falcon Insurance tools and benefits While Falcon Insurance products and services are focused solely on auto insurance, including non-standard car insurance, there are some perks and tools within that category that may benefit drivers. Filing SR-22 forms: Drivers can pay to file an SR-22 certificate through Falcon Insurance if they live in a state where the form is required. SR-22s show that a driver has purchased the minimum insurance required by law to drive in the state legally.

Drivers can pay to file an SR-22 certificate through Falcon Insurance if they live in a state where the form is required. SR-22s show that a driver has purchased the minimum insurance required by law to drive in the state legally. Mobile app: Falcon Insurance does offer a mobile app for convenient policy management on the smartphone or tablet. The app receives 4.8 out of 5 stars through the App Store and 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store. It offers claim filing, bill paying, agent information and other important features.

Frequently asked questions about Falcon Insurance

How do I file a claim with Falcon Insurance? Caret Down Falcon provides a few ways for its customers to file a claim. Before filing, make sure you have any relevant information on hand. That will include, but may not be limited to, your personal identification information and details about the vehicles and circumstances involved in the incident. Once you’re ready to file, you can do so by using one of the following options: Submitting a claim report online Logging into the policy management portal and reporting it there Calling 1-800-292-3252 which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Emailing claims@FalconInsGroup.com

Is Falcon Insurance a sustainable company? Caret Down Falcon Insurance does not speak much to corporate sustainability within its webpage, so it can be challenging to assess how the company fares in this category. Still, it does maintain an active Facebook page wherein the company offers regular advice and tips to drivers. It also uses this platform to share important information about vehicle recalls and safety statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

What is an SR-22? Caret Down An SR-22 is a document that provides proof of insurance. These documents are primarily used for drivers who have been caught driving without the legal minimum of insurance or who have committed serious traffic violations. The courts may require the driver to carry more than the usual mandatory minimum, depending on the state and the circumstances.

What states require SR-22s? Caret Down SR-22s are commonly used enough that it makes the most sense to list those states that do not require these forms. All states except for the following may require SR-22s in certain circumstances: Delaware, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

