Falcon Insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who need high-risk car insurance coverage or an SR-22 filing and also value digital tools might consider Falcon Insurance as their company of choice.
Falcon Insurance might be a good fit for drivers interested in high-risk car insurance provided alongside robust digital tools.
Falcon Insurance car insurance
Falcon Insurance could be a good fit for drivers who have trouble finding car insurance coverage through traditional carriers due to their insurance-based credit score, driving record or insurance history. Because the company has a highly rated mobile app and online policy management system, drivers who prefer hands-on control of their policy might also find Falcon insurance appealing. However, the company may have some issues related to its level of customer service, and its coverage options are limited. This Falcon Insurance insurance review may help you decide if this carrier can meet your needs.
Falcon car insurance is available in seven states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. It offers standard liability insurance, including the minimum coverage required by the states it currently operates. Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage are also available in the states that require these types of coverage. Falcon has comprehensive and collision coverage options, allowing drivers to obtain a full coverage policy. The provider will also file an SR-22 form on your behalf when needed.
Pros and cons of Falcon Insurance car insurance
You may want to review a company’s pros and cons when comparing car insurance rates. This visualization may not only help you differentiate one company from the next, but it could also help you nail down the features that are most important to you in an insurance policy.
May offer policies to those who can’t find coverage elsewhere, including SR-22 filings
Mobile app is highly rated
More than 1,200 agents available in brick-and-mortar offices for those who like to do business in person
Not available nationwide
Customer service is not 24/7
Receives more than twice the expected amount of NAIC complaints
Falcon Insurance car insurance cost
Auto insurance rates are based on your specific rating factors, so you could pay more or less than the average. Falcon Insurance rates are not available, so you will need to contact a local agent for more information on their pricing.
Falcon Insurance car insurance discounts
If you are looking for the cheapest car insurance company, Falcon Insurance offers a few discounts that may help you save. Many of the discounts provided by Falcon are relatively standard options for auto insurance carriers, but the company also offers a less common transfer discount.
Compare Falcon Insurance with other insurers
As a company specializing in high-risk car insurance, Falcon may not be the best for all drivers. It may also not be available in your area. If you aren’t sure if Falcon Insurance is a good fit, you might consider requesting quotes from the companies below:
Falcon Insurance vs. The General
The General Insurance is another option for those seeking high-risk car insurance. It provides a wide range of coverage options and discounts. Additionally, it offers more than just car insurance — in most states, you can purchase motorcycle insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and more through this carrier.
Falcon Insurance vs. Dairyland
This option for high-risk drivers is available in 37 states, offers several discounts, provides a greater number of coverage options (including gap insurance) and earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best. It also offers motorcycle and ATV insurance.
Falcon Insurance vs. State Farm
According to our research, State Farm may be among the best car insurance companies, and it may be a good choice for those working to clean up their driving habits through the company’s telematics program Drive Safe and Save. While it offers car insurance in all 50 states, some drivers may not qualify for a policy, depending on their rating factors.
Is Falcon Insurance a good insurance company?
Maybe, but it depends on where you live and what you need in a car insurance policy. Falcon Insurance car insurance could be an excellent choice if you need an SR-22 filed with the DMV and cannot find coverage with a standard carrier. If you live outside the areas where it writes coverage or value customer service above all else, you may need to look elsewhere.
In general, Falcon Insurance may be a better choice for those with infractions on their driving records than for those with clean driving records. The company has insurance products focused on high-risk drivers, and while this can provide much-needed access to such drivers, it can also correlate to a higher cost of premiums.
Falcon Insurance customer satisfaction
To evaluate an insurance company’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate studies a few metrics, including J.D. Power scores (when available) and the rate of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). J.D. Power scores are granted on a points-based system, with 1,000 being the best score possible. To measure a company’s rate of complaints, the NAIC issues insurance companies an “index score.” This index score represents the number of complaints a company has received compared to the average (or baseline), which is set at 1. However, Falcon Insurance is not currently scored or rated with J.D. Power or AM Best.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Falcon Insurance
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|Not rated
|N/A
Falcon Insurance customer complaints
The NAIC compiles customer complaints into a scoring system ranging from 0-2 and rates companies above or below the industry average for complaints. If a company is scored at 1, it has the average level of complaints. If a company is scored above 1, then it has more than the average number of complaints. If it is scored below 1, it has fewer than the average number of complaints. It’s important to note that one insurance company could have several separate NAIC scores for different types of products. For instance, private passenger car insurance is its own category.
Falcon Insurance auto complaints
For the last three years, Falcon Insurance has scored worse than the industry average in customer complaints regarding its private passenger auto insurance products. However, in 2022, the number of complaints did drop significantly from the previous two years.
Other Falcon Insurance tools and benefits
While Falcon Insurance products and services are focused solely on auto insurance, including non-standard car insurance, there are some perks and tools within that category that may benefit drivers.
- Filing SR-22 forms: Drivers can pay to file an SR-22 certificate through Falcon Insurance if they live in a state where the form is required. SR-22s show that a driver has purchased the minimum insurance required by law to drive in the state legally.
- Mobile app: Falcon Insurance does offer a mobile app for convenient policy management on the smartphone or tablet. The app receives 4.8 out of 5 stars through the App Store and 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store. It offers claim filing, bill paying, agent information and other important features.