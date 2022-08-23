Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Country-Wide insurance review 2024
At a glance
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
For New York drivers seeking straightforward car insurance without the added complexity of multiple product offerings, Country-Wide could be a suitable choice. However, its focus solely on auto insurance, without options like home insurance, might not align with the needs of those seeking a more diverse range of insurance products.
New York drivers looking for a basic car insurance policy and face-to-face customer service may find Country-Wide to be their company of choice.
Country-Wide car insurance
Country-Wide offers all the basic auto insurance coverage types, including the required minimum coverage in New York. These are bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. Drivers can also add collision and comprehensive, also known as full coverage. Unfortunately, the company does not advertise any other add-ons like new car replacement, roadside assistance or accident forgiveness. It does not sell directly to consumers, so you’ll need to work with one of its independent brokers.
If you are in the market for auto insurance in New York, Country-Wide Insurance may not be the best option. In addition to the company’s lack of car insurance endorsements and other insurance products, it also has a very poor financial strength rating. The company has a C++ score for financial stability from AM Best, which is in the “marginal” category. That means Country-Wide has historically not always been able to meet policyholder obligations and pay claims.
Pros and cons of Country-Wide car insurance
Countrywide Insurance has several pros and cons you may want to consider before you request a quote for a car insurance policy:
Network of New York agents available for face-to-face service
Regional company may be especially familiar with the needs of New York drivers
Flexible payment options available
No online quoting or mobile app available
Received C++ (Marginal) rating from AM Best for financial strength
Only available to drivers in New York state
Country-Wide car insurance cost
While average rates for Country-Wide car insurance aren't available, knowing the average cost of car insurance in New York could be useful when comparing quotes. For example, drivers in New York pay an average of $3,139 per year for full coverage car insurance and $1,371 per year for minimum coverage. Both are significantly higher than the national average, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage.
Country-Wide car insurance discounts
Country-Wide does not advertise any car insurance discounts on its website. You could reach out to a Country-Wide broker to find out if there are any savings opportunities available for you to lower your car insurance premium.
Compare Country-Wide with other insurers
Looking for the best car insurance may mean requesting quotes from more than one company. If Country-Wide isn't the best fit for you, you may find it helpful to consider these other car insurance carriers:
Country-Wide vs. Erie
Erie Insurance could be an option to consider for New Yorkers who want a regional carrier that offers other types of insurance, such as home and life. Erie's average home and auto insurance rates are relatively affordable compared to the national average, which could be ideal for shoppers on a budget. Additionally, Erie ranks very highly in multiple regions of J.D. Power's customer satisfaction study.
Country-Wide vs. Progressive
Progressive is a larger national carrier, but it may offer affordable rates for high-risk drivers. Progressive also has digital tools, such as an online portal and mobile app, for those who want to manage their car insurance policies online. Progressive also lists a wide variety of discounts for potential extra savings.
Country-Wide vs. Geico
According to Bankrate’s analysis of rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Systems, Geico ranks as one of the cheapest car insurance companies on average, which might make it a good option for drivers on a budget. Although the carrier has a long list of potential discounts, it does have limited add-on coverage options for its auto insurance, and its home and life policies are underwritten by third-party companies. Its financial strength rating, however, is much higher than Country-Wide’s.
Is Country-Wide a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team knows firsthand that choosing the right insurance company may not be easy. We have multiple licensed agents on staff, and our team as a whole has almost 50 years of industry experience. We leverage this knowledge to conduct extensive insurance carrier reviews so that you can properly evaluate a company and its offerings.
Country-Wide advertises a personalized auto insurance experience with its network of independent brokers, but it doesn't offer coverage outside of New York, and it's lacking in terms of digital tools. Although the company offers all the coverage types necessary to meet New York's minimum insurance requirements, it has limited add-on coverage options and no listed discounts. These factors, combined with limited available customer satisfaction scores and low financial strength ratings, means you may want to speak to current policyholders in your area for more information before pursuing a quote from Country-Wide.
Country-Wide customer satisfaction
When reviewing insurance companies, it’s important to consider third-party scores and ratings from organizations like J.D. Power and AM Best. Assessments issued by these groups can give you a better understanding of how a company performs and is perceived by its customers.
Because the company is a smaller regional provider, Country-Wide insurance reviews and third-party ratings are hard to come by. It’s not rated by J.D. Power for digital experience, claims satisfaction or customer satisfaction. The company does have a C++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which is significantly lower than many of its competitors.
|Study or rating agency
|Country-Wide
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
|Not scored
|873/1,000
|AM Best rating
|C++
|N/A
Country-Wide customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) maintains a database of insurance company complaints, which are categorized by insurance product. Every insurance company is assigned a complaint index, which may be higher or lower than the industry index of 1.00.
Country-Wide auto complaints
Country-Wide’s complaint index for private passenger auto insurance for 2022 is 1.06, which is just above the industry index of 1.00. That means Country-Wide has slightly higher complaints than expected for a company of its size. However, Country-Wide had a much higher complaint index in 2021 and 2020, so it’s possible that the company is receiving fewer complaints now than in the past, so perhaps it is prioritizing customer service more than it did before.
Other Country-Wide tools and benefits
Country-Wide does not advertise whether it offers any additional services to car insurance policyholders. In addition to personal auto insurance, Country-Wide also offers commercial truck insurance with the same available coverage types.