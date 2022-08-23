Commonwealth Casualty insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 04, 2024

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value the personalized service a brick-and-mortar company may provide over a mobile app or online policy portal might consider Commonwealth Casualty as their company of choice (as long as they live in one of the three states the company does business in). May be good for

May not be good for

Company details If you live in one of the few states this regional carrier services, it offers solid auto, home and a few other types of insurance to individuals. If you prefer to do your insurance business with a live agent rather than a digital app or website, the company may be worth considering. Commonwealth Casualty won't be an option for you if you live outside Arizona, Ohio or Texas and are looking for auto insurance, or Arizona alone if you're looking for home insurance. The company doesn't offer many add-ons or other bells and whistles, so may not be a good choice if you like to customize your policies. Sales, customer service and claims: 1-877-603-1310

1-877-603-1310 Website: commonwealthcasualty.com

commonwealthcasualty.com Mailing address: Commonwealth Casualty Insurance

2500 North 24th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

State availability: Commonwealth Casualty car insurance is available in Arizona, Ohio and Texas, but Commonwealth Casualty homeowners insurance is only available in Arizona. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Commonwealth Casualty car insurance

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team used their real-world industry expertise to conduct an extensive Commonwealth Casualty Insurance review. Based on our assessment, drivers looking for no-frills car insurance may find Commonwealth Casualty car insurance ideal. Although the company’s car insurance endorsements may be limited compared to some of the best car insurance companies, Commonwealth Casualty policyholders can choose from a few add-ons to bolster their policy, including safety equipment coverage, roadside assistance, rideshare coverage and rental reimbursement. In addition to these endorsements and the standard car insurance coverage types you’d expect to find, policyholders can include named driver exclusion removal coverage. Typically, comprehensive and collision coverage will only trigger on a Commonwealth Casualty auto policy if an active driver is involved in an accident. With the named driver exclusion removal add-on, comprehensive and collision may apply even if the driver wasn’t listed on the policy at the time of the accident (as long as that driver does not live in your household and isn’t a frequent operator). Commonwealth Casualty works primarily through a network of independent agents, so customers who prefer to do business with a brick-and-mortar agency might find this carrier appealing — this is especially true since the company lacks a mobile app and a full-service online policy portal. However, since this is a regional insurer, it’s only available to drivers in Arizona, Ohio and Texas.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Commonwealth Casualty auto discounts Pros and cons of Commonwealth Casualty car insurance Gathering car insurance quotes can be intimidating, especially if you aren’t sure where your priorities for coverage lay. This is where a list of pros and cons can help. Determining your must-haves and what benefits you could do without may help you find the coverage that best fits your needs. Pros Rideshare coverage offered

Vanishing deductible available

Can make payments online Cons Financial strength not rated by AM Best

Higher-than-average amount of private passenger customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Discount information is limited Commonwealth Casualty car insurance cost According to our research and rate information from data analytics company Quadrant Information Services, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,542 per year for a full coverage policy, with minimum coverage coming in at $740 per year. However, car insurance companies use several factors to determine how much to charge you for a policy, so you could be paying more or less than the average. Rate data for Commonwealth Casualty is not available, so you will need to contact the company and request a quote for more information regarding their car insurance premiums. Commonwealth Casualty car insurance discounts One of the biggest limitations to Commonwealth Casualty car insurance is that there are few car insurance discounts available. The only advertised discount is a multi-policy discount, which can help you get a lower rate if you bundle your auto and home or renters insurance with Commonwealth. While not a traditional discount, you may also save on your car insurance by enrolling in Commonwealth’s vanishing deductible program. For each year that you do not have a claim, your deductible will drop by $100, with savings of up to $500. If you are a safe driver, taking advantage of this program could help you save money. It’s important to note that adding the program to your policy will likely increase your premium, but the cost could be offset by the deductible savings if you file a claim.

Commonwealth Casualty home insurance

After studying this carrier in-depth, we’ve concluded that Commonwealth Casualty home insurance may be best for those looking for discount opportunities. Like some of the best homeowners insurance companies, Commonwealth Casualty offers many different ways to save. Although the coverage options available with Commonwealth Casualty home insurance may not be as robust as some of its competitors, it offers a few more add-ons than it does with its auto insurance. Along with the standard financial protection for your dwelling, liability and personal property you could include water backup protection and service line coverage. Additionally, there’s the option to add golf cart coverage, which provides liability coverage while driving a golf cart and covers any damage caused to your golf cart. You can also add special computer coverage, which provides a higher dollar amount of coverage for electronics like desktops, laptops, tablets, gaming equipment and related hardware.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Commonwealth Casualty home discounts Pros and cons of Commonwealth Casualty home insurance If Commonwealth Casualty is a contender when you’re comparing home insurance quotes, you may want to keep some of the following perks and drawbacks in mind: Pros Plenty of discount opportunities may help you save

No customer complaints were filed with the NAIC in 2021 against the company’s homeowners insurance

In-office claims adjusters are available for personalized service Cons Can’t file claims online

Only available in Arizona

Not rated by J.D. Power Commonwealth Casualty home insurance cost To track insurance trends over time, Bankrate studies average premiums throughout the country. Based on our research, the 2023 national average cost of homeowners insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,687 per year. However, insurance is a personalized product — rating factors like the age of your home, the cost of labor in your area and in some states, even your credit score, can determine how much you pay for homeowners insurance. As such, your homeowners insurance rate may be higher or lower than the average. Commonwealth Casualty’s homeowners insurance premium data is unavailable, so please get in touch with the company directly for more information regarding its rates. Commonwealth Casualty home insurance discounts In terms of discounts, Commonwealth Casualty provides a variety of ways for Arizona homeowners to get a lower home insurance premium. You will find common discounts, like those for purchasing a new home or being claims-free, as well as some more unique savings opportunities. Here are a few standout discounts from Commonwealth: Secured community or building discount Caret Down Homeowners who live in gated communities or a monitored location could qualify for cheaper home insurance. Water leak detection Caret Down Smart home systems or devices that notify you if there’s a leak reduce the chances of widespread water damage, and having one may lower your home insurance rate with Commonwealth Casualty. New purchase discount Caret Down If you’ve just purchased your home, you could qualify for this discount on your policy. Paid in full discount Caret Down If you pay your policy premium in full rather than in installments, you could save on your homeowners policy.

Compare Commonwealth Casualty with other insurers

As a regional insurer, Commonwealth Casualty may not be for everyone (or it may not be available to you, depending on where you live). You might want to consider requesting quotes from some of the carriers below as you’re comparing rates. Commonwealth Casualty vs. MAPFRE Another regional insurer, MAPFRE could be ideal for customers who want alternative options to a national company. MAPFRE operates in 14 states, including Arizona and Ohio, although product availability may vary by state. MAPFRE is known for robust claims management and an extensive list of endorsements available for your auto and home insurance policies. Learn more: MAPFRE Insurance review Commonwealth Casualty vs. State Farm State Farm received the highest ranking for customer service in the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for the Southwest region. The company also offers a wide variety of products, including home, auto and life insurance. State Farm earned a 2023 Bankrate Award as the Best Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers, so it may be a good choice for you if you have some past infractions on your driving record. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review Commonwealth Casualty vs. Geico Geico may be one of the cheapest car insurance companies in the nation and is widely available to drivers. Whether you’re on a budget or moving out of Commonwealth Casualty’s operating states and need more options, Geico could be worth a look. When it comes to car insurance, Geico has high ratings, and is the winner of a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company. Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Is Commonwealth Casualty a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has nearly 50 years of combined insurance experience and includes three licensed agents. Over the years, we’ve helped countless drivers and homeowners choose coverage levels that make sense for their financial goals and have tailored policies to fit into budgets, large and small. We aim to use our real-world agency experience to give our readers the information they need to make the wisest decisions regarding their insurance. With that said, Commonwealth Casualty could be a good company, but it depends on your needs and preferences. Commonwealth Casualty may not be a good fit if you like the freedom of hands-on policy management granted through a mobile app or website. Additionally, this company is only available to a small number of states. However, if you live in Arizona, Ohio or Texas and prefer the personalized service that a brick-and-mortar agency might provide, it could be worth your time to request a quote from Commonwealth Casualty.

Commonwealth Casualty customer satisfaction For some, customer service is just as important as cheap rates, so to evaluate this metric, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team studies third-party scores from J.D. Power. J.D. Power did not include Commonwealth Casualty in any of its studies in 2022 (likely due to the insurer being a small, regional carrier). Bankrate also reviews a company’s financial strength. Although financial strength may not directly link with customer satisfaction, it does prove whether a company has historically had the means to pay out claims when necessary. Commonwealth Casualty earned a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from AM Best, which indicates that it handles its financial resources well. Study or Rating Agency Commonwealth Casualty Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A- (Excellent) N/A

Commonwealth Casualty customer complaints Another way that we quantify customer satisfaction is by analyzing the NAIC Complaint Index Report. Here, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC, keeps a tally of the consumer complaints it receives regarding an insurance company and its product lines. It then converts these complaints to an index score. For instance, an average — or baseline — number of complaints is 1.0. A score greater than 1.0 indicates more complaints than average, and a score less than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints. This index score can help you better understand how satisfied an insurance company’s policyholders could be with the company overall and its insurance offerings.

Commonwealth Casualty auto complaints

Commonwealth Casualty home complaints Commonwealth Casualty does not fare well in the NAIC ratings in the personal auto category. The company's assigned ratings for the past three years have all been considerably higher than the industry average, and the rate has been increasing steadily. This may be a sign that the company does not focus on customer management for its auto insurance customers as much as it should. Commonwealth Casualty ratings are somewhat better for its homeowner policyholders. It's worth noting that even the high ranking of 2020 equates to only three complaints that year — it's only because of the company's small size that these few complaints earn such a significant rating. 2022's rating of 0.78, meanwhile, references only a single complaint, which is below average for the industry.

Other Commonwealth Casualty tools and benefits As a smaller, no-frills company, Commonwealth Casualty doesn't offer many additional tools, products or benefits. Here are a few that may be of interest to potential policyholders: Roadside assistance: Commonwealth Casualty offers its own roadside assistance program, with towing available up to 25 miles. Other roadside services include battery jump start, flat tire replacement, emergency fluid delivery such as gas, oil or water and key lockout assistance.

Commonwealth Casualty offers its own roadside assistance program, with towing available up to 25 miles. Other roadside services include battery jump start, flat tire replacement, emergency fluid delivery such as gas, oil or water and key lockout assistance. Renters insurance: Commonwealth Casualty also sells renter's insurance that includes liability coverage, personal property coverage and loss of use. There is the option to add personal property replacement cost and increased limits for jewelry or computers.

Commonwealth Casualty also sells renter's insurance that includes liability coverage, personal property coverage and loss of use. There is the option to add personal property replacement cost and increased limits for jewelry or computers. Rideshare coverage: If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you can purchase an endorsement that provides coverage for the times when the umbrella policy provided by the transportation network company does not.

If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you can purchase an endorsement that provides coverage for the times when the umbrella policy provided by the transportation network company does not. Mexico endorsement: Drivers in Texas may want to consider an endorsement that would provide coverage for them while driving in Mexico.

Drivers in Texas may want to consider an endorsement that would provide coverage for them while driving in Mexico. Unlisted driver endorsement: Texas drivers may also access an endorsement that would provide coverage if an accident occurs while a resident of your household not listed in your policy is driving your covered vehicle.

Frequently asked questions about Commonwealth Casualty

How do I file a claim with Commonwealth Casualty? Caret Down Knowing what to expect when filing an insurance claim helps streamline the process and take some of the guesswork out of a potentially stressful situation. The information you’ll need to provide to Commonwealth Casualty depends on the type of claim you’re filing. For example, if you’re filing an auto insurance claim, the company may ask for the other party’s name, license number, date of birth and insurance information. Additionally, you may want to take pictures of vehicle damage and obtain copies of the police report (when applicable). When you’re ready, you can file a claim with Commonwealth Casualty by calling 1-877-603-1310.

Is Commonwealth Casualty a sustainable company? Caret Down Commonwealth Casualty reports that almost all of its employees volunteer with community service organizations. The company has also partnered with different organizations like the Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, Saint Mary’s Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

How good is Commonwealth Casualty at paying claims? Caret Down Commonwealth Casualty's A- rating with AM Best indicates that the company manages its finances well, and thus has the resources to pay out on claims in a timely manner, even after a wide-spread event such as a hurricane. The company's customer service ratings with NAIC, however, are mixed, which suggests that some policyholders have not been happy with the claims process. Your own experience is likely to depend on the type and complexity of the claim as well as the responsiveness of your local agent.

How do I cancel Commonwealth Casualty if I move to a state where it's not offered? Caret Down If you move out of the company's sales area, you will want to contact them well beforehand so that you have time to arrange for coverage with a new company as soon as you get to your new home. To contact the company, you can call your local agent or the company's general phone number, (877) 603-1310. There is also an online form on the website that allows you to send a message to the company.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed