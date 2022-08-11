Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Arrowhead insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Arrowhead is an insurance broker that provides specialty solutions to agents who are struggling to find coverage for certain clients. While the company’s product line is extensive, personal auto and home coverage are not currently available.
Arrowhead might be a good fit for people with unusual, difficult-to-insure situations.
Arrowhead car insurance
Founded in 1983, the Arrowhead General Insurance Agency provides solutions for agents looking to insure hard-to-place risks. While the company doesn’t underwrite its own products, several types of coverage were available in the past. Our insurance editorial team has not awarded Arrowhead a Bankrate Score, however, as personal auto policies and home insurance are no longer being offered. Existing policies may still be in force in some states.
Pros and cons of Arrowhead car insurance
If you’re gathering car insurance quotes, making lists of perks and drawbacks may be a helpful way to compare companies. However, Arrowhead car insurance isn’t currently available for personal vehicles, so you’ll need to look elsewhere for coverage.
Arrowhead car insurance cost
Arrowhead car insurance is not an available product right now, so average rates are not available. However, you can still get an idea of what your premium might be with other carriers by analyzing average car insurance rates. However, numerous factors make up your price, so your rate will be different based on your unique circumstances.
Arrowhead car insurance discounts
Discounts may be a great way to save on car insurance and get a cheaper auto insurance policy. Arrowhead’s car insurance discounts would have been dependent on the carrier’s underwriting company for its personal auto product. Because personal auto coverage is not currently available, discount information is also not available.
Arrowhead home insurance
Just like with car insurance, Arrowhead home insurance doesn’t have a Bankrate Score since it’s not currently an available product.
Before it stopped offering policies, Arrowhead home insurance, specifically HO-3 coverage, was underwritten by Universal North America Insurance Company and was sold in nine states. Just like with its car insurance product, Arrowhead is not actually a home insurance company but rather a broker.
When it was available, coverage was fairly robust, with Universal North America offering several endorsements, including identity fraud coverage, seasonal or unoccupied home coverage, scheduled personal property coverage and home equipment protection.
Pros and cons of Arrowhead home insurance
Comparing home insurance quotes and other aspects of each carrier you’re interested in may be an important step in finding the right option for you. However, Arrowhead’s home insurance program is currently closed, which means you won’t be able to buy coverage.
Arrowhead home insurance cost
Arrowhead’s home insurance program is currently closed, so no rates are available. Generally, the more coverage you need, the higher your premium will be. You’ll also pay more for added protections such as sewer backup coverage or service line coverage.
Arrowhead home insurance discounts
Neither Arrowhead nor Universal North America Insurance Company lists home insurance discounts online, possibly since new policies aren’t available right now. However, in general, discounts could be a good way to get cheaper home insurance, so it may be worthwhile to look into discounts when researching other companies.
Compare Arrowhead with other insurers
If you’re shopping for a new home or car insurance carrier, Arrowhead won’t be an option right now. That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck, though. There are plenty of options out there for a variety of different insurance needs.
Arrowhead vs. Geico
If you’re looking for plenty of car insurance discounts, Geico could be a good choice. The company offers lots of savings opportunities that may help you lower your premium. However, just like Arrowhead, Geico doesn’t underwrite its own home insurance policies.
Arrowhead vs. SafeAuto
Arrowhead started by offering nonstandard auto insurance coverage to high-risk drivers, but since it doesn’t currently write personal auto coverage, SafeAuto could be a good choice if you need insurance as a high-risk driver. Coverage is available in 20 states and SR-22 forms are available if you need one.
Arrowhead vs. Erie
If Arrowhead’s former array of home insurance endorsements is appealing to you, you might want to check out Erie. The company is only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C., but it offers a long list of add-ons for robust home insurance coverage.
Is Arrowhead Insurance a good insurance company?
Arrowhead may be a good insurance company if you’re looking for commercial or specialty insurance products, but it simply isn’t an option for personal auto or home insurance at this time. If you are shopping for new insurance, you may want to get quotes from several carriers so you can compare rates, coverage offerings, discounts and third-party scores from different companies. Doing so might help you find the best company for your needs.
Arrowhead customer satisfaction
Arrowhead itself doesn’t write insurance; it’s a general agency that facilitates the sale of specialty insurance products. As it isn’t a company, it doesn’t have any third-party ratings from J.D. Power or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It also lacks financial strength ratings from companies like AM Best.
While it’s unclear what company underwrote Arrowhead’s previous auto policies, its home insurance was previously underwritten by Universal North America Insurance Company. Universal North America has an AM Best rating of B++ (Good), but an outlook description of negative, indicating that its financial strength may be headed downhill. The NAIC gave Universal North America a complaint index of 3.37 for its homeowners insurance product in 2022. The baseline rating is 1.00, which means that the NAIC recorded three times more complaints than average for Universal North America's home insurance.
Other Arrowhead tools and benefits
Arrowhead provides solutions for numerous specialty products. These offerings include:
- Personal umbrella: This is one of Arrowhead’s only personal products that is currently being offered. Umbrella policies provide additional liability coverage beyond the underlying limits of your auto, home and other policies.
- Residential earthquake: Another personal product that is still available is Arrowhead’s earthquake coverage. This could help protect your finances in the aftermath of earthquake damage to your home.
- Booksellers insurance: Arrowhead seems to be shifting its focus to commercial (business) insurance, and this is one of its offerings. These policies are intended to cover independent bookstores.
- Workers compensation: A common commercial insurance product, this policy helps cover the expenses of job-related injuries sustained by employees.
- Commercial vehicle insurance: Arrowhead offers insurance for commercial vehicles, such as tow trucks and ambulances.
Various other business and specialty insurance products are also available. However, remember that Arrowhead isn’t an insurance company, it’s a “general agency.” This means that your insurance won’t be underwritten by Arrowhead itself. Your policy may come from one of several underwriting companies that Arrowhead uses, depending on the product you choose and the state you live in.