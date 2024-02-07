Best cheap car insurance in West Palm Beach
Drivers in West Palm Beach pay a premium for their car insurance: average rates are almost twice as much as the national averages. Car owners in the city pay, on average, $4,152 per year for full coverage, while minimum coverage averages out to $1,406 annually. Having said that, there are opportunities for drivers in the region to save on their policies. Bankrate’s research indicated that companies including Geico, State Farm, Allstate and Progressive have a history of offering lower rates for auto insurance in West Palm Beach.
Best cheap car insurance companies in West Palm Beach
According to Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, some of the cheapest car insurance companies in West Palm Beach include Geico, State Farm and Allstate. But while affordability matters for many drivers in Florida and across the nation, other factors may also play a role when shopping for the best car insurance company.
To help drivers find the best car insurance in Florida, and for West Palm Beach in particular, Bankrate assigned each insurance company a Bankrate Score — using a 5.0 scale — by analyzing factors like customer service, coverage options and availability, as well as pricing and other factors. Bankrate Scores also take into account the scores or rankings that insurance companies receive from J.D. Power, AM Best and other third-party rating agencies.
Based on our thorough analysis, these are the best cheap car insurance companies in West Palm Beach.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|
J.D. Power score
(Florida region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|833/1,000
|$3,306
|$990
|State Farm
|4.3
|840/1,000
|$3,738
|$1,367
|Progressive
|4.4
|810/1,000
|$3,821
|$1,550
|Allstate
|3.9
|849/1,000
|$4,141
|$1,438
Geico
Geico’s average rate is the cheapest of the car insurance providers on our list in West Palm Beach. The average annual premium for full coverage from Geico is $3,306 per year, while the average cost of minimum car insurance coverage is $990 per year. In addition to low average rates, Geico is known to offer affordable average rates for high-risk drivers, and both their online and mobile app services are easy to navigate for policy changes, bill paying and claim submissions. While Geico may have fewer coverage options than many of its competitors, the discount selection is robust, with potential discounts for young drivers, student drivers, or driver training. Both active duty and retired military policyholders may be eligible for up to 15 percent off their car insurance, and policyholders can download the DriveEasy telematics app to potentially save money by displaying safe driving behaviors.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm offers the second-cheapest full and minimum coverage rates on average of the providers on our list with an average annual premium of $3,738 per year for full coverage car insurance, and an average annual cost of $1,367 for minimum coverage car insurance. The company is known for its robust mobile tools, offering easy policy management and a simple process when it comes time to file a claim. It also provides add-on coverage options, like car rental, travel expenses and emergency roadside service coverage. With programs like Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear®, State Farm rewards safe drivers and also supports its student and young drivers with multiple potential discounts.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Allstate
Allstate offers cheap average car insurance rates for drivers in West Palm Beach, and it has the second highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating, after State Farm, out of all the companies on our list. With Allstate, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy is $4,141 annually, and the average cost of a minimum coverage car insurance policy is $1,438 per year. In addition to having local agents in every state available to help, Allstate provides policyholders with several optional coverage selections and specialty policies like sound system insurance, Mexico tourist auto insurance, and personal umbrella policies. Discount opportunities are plentiful too, with multiple potential payment discounts that include early signing, responsible payer and EZ pay plan discounts.
Learn more: Allstate Insurance review
Progressive
When you are looking for specific or unique coverage, Progressive could be your best bet. While Progressive has the highest average annual premium on the list for both full coverage and minimum coverage insurance at $3,821 and $1,550 per year respectively, the car insurance provider offers West Palm Beach drivers options like coverage for pet injuries, custom parts and equipment value. If you are a driver for companies like Uber or Lyft, Progressive also offers rideshare coverage. In addition, drivers can potentially save on their premiums with multiple discount programs, such as the Name Your Price® Tool and its Snapshot telematics program.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in West Palm Beach
Finding the cheapest car insurance companies in West Palm Beach is one thing, but keeping the cheapest rates is another. Keep the following in mind as you are searching for the most affordable rates — and trying to keep those rates in check:
- Comparison is key. Drivers may not realize how much premiums can vary from one insurance provider to another. By shopping around and comparing multiple quotes, you more easily see which one offers the lowest rates for your needs, or has the best coverage options. Consider exploring car insurance quotes in West Palm Beach online from multiple providers every so often to ensure you are getting the best deal for your situation.
- Safety matters. Maintaining a clean driving record and remaining accident-free not only keeps you safer on the road, it helps save money on your premiums. You can save by earning more favorable rates with your insurance provider, plus qualifying for additional discounts, such as claims-free and safe driving discounts.
- Take advantage of discounts. Most insurers offer at least a few discounts, which can vary depending on the company. Usually, there are some that are easy to qualify for, such as a discount for vehicles that have safety features like airbags. There may also be discounts for safe drivers, members of certain organizations or the military, and discounts for paying your bill online or paying in full at the beginning of the coverage period. Review your policy annually to ensure that you are receiving all the discounts for which you are eligible.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
To determine the best car insurance company for your needs, it can help to first consider your priorities. If lower cost is your top requirement, for example, you may want to consider one of the companies we’ve listed above. If you’re more concerned with top-quality customer service, it can help to look at the companies that score highly with J.D. Power. If you are retired or work from home, you may want to consider a company that offers pay-per-mile insurance. Once you have determined your priorities, you will have a better sense of which company might offer you the most appropriate coverage at the best rate.
-
Almost all major car insurance providers allow you to obtain a quote online, but not all providers write car insurance in Florida. To determine availability and get the most accurate quote, have your personal information readily available, including the driver’s license number for everyone on the policy, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle information. Selecting the appropriate coverage is important, too, and you may find it helpful to review all options prior to making a selection. Providing this information up front allows you to see the cost of premiums so you can perform your own comparisons.
-
Car insurance rates in every state are based on a variety of factors, and the cost of car insurance in West Palm Beach is heavily influenced by its congested traffic, high accident rate and a high average influx of tourist drivers. Florida also faces a number of risks related to climate and weather, and a 2021 study by the Insurance Research Council found that more than 20 percent of Florida’s drivers are uninsured. While these rating factors are out of your control, you can focus on other factors to try and help keep affordable rates, such as maintaining a good driving history and shopping for car insurance discounts.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
