Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen Tiguan?
Volkswagen Tiguan owners pay an average of $191 per month for a full coverage car insurance policy, according to rates from Quadrant Information Services, an insurance data analytics firm. Minimum coverage is cheaper, costing an average of $64 monthly. To compare, the national average cost of car insurance is $223 per month for full coverage and $67 per month for minimum coverage.
These aren't exact quotes, but they can help you better gauge what it costs to insure a Volkswagen Tiguan. A vehicle's make and model significantly impact the premium you pay for your policy. Insurance companies consider how much a car costs to fix, its safety features and its crash ratings when calculating your rate.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): $30,245
Trims available: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, SEL R-Line
Repair costs
In terms of repair costs, Volkswagen tends to hover in the middle of the pack. While they're usually more expensive to fix than economy models, Volkswagens cost less to fix than higher-end German brands like Mercedes and BMW.
Safety features
The new Tiguan comes with a total of 10 airbags, four more than the prior model year. It also comes with some safety features built in, like automatic braking and blind spot warnings. Safety features can help bring insurance costs down, but if they're more high-tech, they could make claims more expensive.
Crash ratings
The 2025 version of the Tiguan wasn't rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, but the 2024 model received four stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Volkswagen Tiguan good ratings overall, but it received “marginal” markings for front crash prevention and an “acceptable” front headlight rating.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Volkswagen Tiguan
The best way to find the cheapest Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance is to compare quotes from a few different companies. Each car insurance company uses its own underwriting algorithm to set your premium, and one company's formula may offer you a better deal than another's. Insurance companies, for the most part, look at the same factors. They may differ, however, in how they weigh those factors when calculating your rate.
The insurance companies listed in the table below offer some of the cheapest rates for a Volkswagen Tiguan, according to Bankrate's analysis of average rates.
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,549
|
- $747
|
$1,566
|
- $730
|
$1,656
|
- $640
|
$1,902
|
- $394
|
$2,015
|
- $281
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Volkswagen Tiguan
In every state — save for New Hampshire — you'll need to prove financial responsibility in order to register your vehicle. Usually, this means buying a car insurance policy. Each state has its own rules for how much insurance you need, but oftentimes, state minimum coverage limits don't offer enough financial protection. Consider building out your Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance policy with these optional coverages, called endorsements:
- Comprehensive insurance: This helps with non-accident-related losses, like vehicle theft, vandalism and weather damage.
- Collision insurance: This helps with the cost of repairs to your vehicle, even when you cause the accident.
- Gap insurance: Gap insurance can be helpful to drivers who took out an auto loan. If you total your vehicle, gap insurance can cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your loan.
- New car replacement: If your car is rendered a total loss, new car replacement can help you purchase a new, identical vehicle. But it's not available in every state and is usually only for newer vehicles with lower mileage.
Learn more: How much car insurance do I need?
How to get a Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Volkswagen Tiguan with other similar cars
|
Volkswagen Tiguan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,296Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,256Read More
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,396Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$30,245
|$30,100
|$29,550
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|29 mpg
|28 mpg
|28 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially better than average
|Substantially better than average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: