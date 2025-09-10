Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Volkswagen Jetta car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen Jetta?
Per month, Jetta drivers pay an average of $221 for full coverage and $68 for minimum coverage. This is on par with the national average cost of insurance, which is $223 for full and $67 for minimum coverage per month.
The kind of car you drive is a significant factor that determines what you pay for your coverage. Although each car insurance company calculates its rates differently, you can generally expect things like your vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings to play a role in your insurance premium.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $22,995
Trims available: S, Sport, SE, SEL
Repair costs
Volkswagen is a more affordable brand than other German automakers like BMW and Mercedes. But it'll probably cost more to fix than a more affordable brand like Toyota or Honda. Data from CarEdge found that the Jetta's repair costs are slightly higher than other cars of its class.
Safety features
Automatic post-collision braking and six different stability-enhancing systems are all included in the Jetta's suite of safety features. Some safety features can make accidents less severe, which can keep insurance costs lower. But, more high-tech ones, like advanced driver assistance systems, can drive repair and insurance costs up.
Crash ratings
Although the Jetta received a perfect five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, results from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety were mixed. The Volkswagen Jetta received good front crash ratings, but only scored “average” in the side crash category.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Volkswagen Jetta
There's not a car insurance company out there that offers the cheapest policies for all drivers. But some companies offer more competitive car insurance rates than others. In the table below, Bankrate complied average rates for some of the most affordable car insurance companies for the Volkswagen Jetta.
How much does it cost to insure my Volkswagen Jetta?
The prices below are averages, not exact quotes. But, they can help you get a better gist of what Volkswagen Jetta car insurance costs across different companies.
|
|
|
|
$1,790
|
- $859
|
$1,899
|
- $750
|
$1,990
|
- $659
|
$2,054
|
- $595
|
$2,288
|
- $361
Other car insurance coverage for a Volkswagen Jetta
When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.
Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
How to get a Volkswagen Jetta car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Volkswagen Jetta with other similar cars
|
Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,649Read More
|
Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,663Read More
|
Hyundai Elantra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,801Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$22,995
|$24,250
|$22,125
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|33 mpg
|36 mpg
|36 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: