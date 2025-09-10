 Skip to Main Content

This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.
Volkswagen Jetta car insurance: cost and quotes

R.E. Hawley
Amelia Buckley
Amelia Buckley
Updated Sep 10, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen Jetta?

Per month, Jetta drivers pay an average of $221 for full coverage and $68 for minimum coverage. This is on par with the national average cost of insurance, which is $223 for full and $67 for minimum coverage per month.

The kind of car you drive is a significant factor that determines what you pay for your coverage. Although each car insurance company calculates its rates differently, you can generally expect things like your vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings to play a role in your insurance premium.

Car Image
$2,649 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$817 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $22,995

Trims available: S, Sport, SE, SEL

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair costs

Volkswagen is a more affordable brand than other German automakers like BMW and Mercedes. But it'll probably cost more to fix than a more affordable brand like Toyota or Honda. Data from CarEdge found that the Jetta's repair costs are slightly higher than other cars of its class.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety features

Automatic post-collision braking and six different stability-enhancing systems are all included in the Jetta's suite of safety features. Some safety features can make accidents less severe, which can keep insurance costs lower. But, more high-tech ones, like advanced driver assistance systems, can drive repair and insurance costs up.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

Although the Jetta received a perfect five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, results from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety were mixed. The Volkswagen Jetta received good front crash ratings, but only scored “average” in the side crash category.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available. These are sample rates for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Volkswagen Jetta

There's not a car insurance company out there that offers the cheapest policies for all drivers. But some companies offer more competitive car insurance rates than others. In the table below, Bankrate complied average rates for some of the most affordable car insurance companies for the Volkswagen Jetta.

How much does it cost to insure my Volkswagen Jetta?

The prices below are averages, not exact quotes. But, they can help you get a better gist of what Volkswagen Jetta car insurance costs across different companies.
Auto-Owners
$1,790
- $859
Progressive
$1,899
- $750
Nationwide
$1,990
- $659
USAA
$2,054
- $595
Geico
$2,288
- $361
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available. These are sample rates for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Other car insurance coverage for a Volkswagen Jetta

When choosing an insurance company, low premiums shouldn’t be the only thing you consider. You also want to make sure your policy protects you financially when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering serious accidents or damage from storms.

Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
  • Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
  • Comprehensive coverage: This will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.

How to get a Volkswagen Jetta car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta with other similar cars

Volkswagen Jetta GLI Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,649
Honda Civic Sedan Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,663
Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Elantra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,801
Price (MSRP)
$22,995 $24,250 $22,125
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
33 mpg 36 mpg 36 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Worse than average Substantially worse than average

