Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Volkswagen ID.4 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen ID.4?
On average, Volkswagen ID.4 insurance costs $226 per month for full coverage and $67 per month for state minimum coverage. That's just 1 percent more than the national average cost of car insurance for non-EVs, and 29 percent less than full coverage for a leading EV like the Tesla Model Y.
Why is the Volkswagen ID.4 so affordable to insure compared to other EVs? A slightly lower vehicle value plays a role, reducing the cost of repairs after a collision. The ID.4 is also less likely to be a target for theft. However, keep in mind that the make and model of your vehicle is just one data point that insurers use to set your premiums — your age, driving record, location, credit history and more can all influence the price you'll pay to insure the ID.4 in most states.
insurance premium
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price: From $45,095
Trims available: Limited, Pro, S Limited, Pro S and Pro S Plus
Repair costs
Post-collision repairs for electric SUVs like the Volkwagen ID.4 may cost more than for gas-powered vehicles due to the need for specialized EV technicians and costly repair components. This can drive up the cost of insurance, since insurers need to pay out more per claim.
Safety features
All ID.4 models come standard with Volkswagen's IQ.Drive suite of advanced driver safety technology, including forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and an automated parking system. When used correctly, these features can offset the high cost of repairs by reducing the likelihood and severity of a crash.
Crash ratings
The 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 performed decently in crash tests run by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but both organizations deemed the front crash prevention and automated braking systems below standard.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Volkswagen ID.4
Insurance premiums are highly personalized based on your unique risk profile, so the only way to find the cheapest car insurance company for your Volkswagen ID.4 is to compare rates based on your personal information. To get the process started, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for a sample driver profile and found the five carriers with the lowest rates, on average, for ID.4 owners.
How much does it cost to insure my Volkswagen ID.4?
Your Volkswagen ID.4 insurance costs depend on a variety of factors. The carriers listed below have some of the lowest average rates for Volkswagen ID.4 insurance out of top-rated national providers.
2023 ID.4 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,832
|
- $870
|
$1,817
|
- $885
|
$1,962
|
- $740
|
$2,070
|
- $632
|
$2,046
|
- $656
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Volkswagen ID.4
The good news is that EVs don't require any specialized coverage. However, you may want to consider some of the following coverage options when building your policy:
- High liability limits: The minimum liability limits set by state law and baked into your policy by default often aren't enough to cover all your financial obligations if you're found responsible for injuries or property damage after a crash. Think about the assets you'd need to cover in the event of an at-fault collision and set your liability limits high enough to cover them.
- Full coverage: While it's only a requirement if your vehicle is financed or leased, a full coverage policy with comprehensive and collision is valuable financial protection for most drivers. Unless you can afford to replace your ID.4 out of pocket or go without it long-term, buying this coverage typically makes the most financial sense.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Even if it's not required by law in your state, consider adding uninsured and/or underinsured motorist coverage to your policy. With the number of drivers carrying insufficient liability coverage on the rise, this is a sound investment for most drivers.
How to get a Volkswagen ID.4 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Volkswagen ID.4 with other similar cars
|
Volkswagen ID.4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,702Read More
|
Tesla Model Y
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,830Read More
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,007Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$45,095
|$46,630
|$42,600
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|96-108 MPGe
|117-134 MPGe
|100-129 MPGe
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: