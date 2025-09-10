Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Volkswagen Golf car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen Golf?
The Volkswagen Golf, a compact hatchback, has been a part of Volkswagen’s lineup for over 50 years. The average cost of full coverage car insurance for a Volkswagen Golf is $229 per month, according to rate data from Quadrant Information Services, an insurance analytics firm. This is close to the national average auto insurance rate of $223. Your specific insurance costs will vary based on factors such as trim level and customization options, as well as non-vehicle-related factors such as location, coverage selections and your driving record.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) Golf GTI: $32,445
Trims available: The Golf GTI comes in three trim levels: S, SE and Autobahn. The Golf R is offered in two trims: Base and Black Edition — both available with the Euro Style Package.
Repair costs
The Volkswagen Golf GTI’s average annual cost for maintenance and repair is $791, compared to an average of $526 for compact cars and $652 for all models of cars, according to RepairPal. Golf GTI owners bring their cars to a mechanic for unplanned repairs an average of one time a year, compared to an average of 0.3 times for compact cars and 0.4 times for all vehicle models. The likelihood of a repair being a major issue is 11 percent for the Volkswagen GTI, which is in line with compact cars and slightly lower than all car models.
Safety features
The Golf GTI has a rearview camera, brake assist, electronic stability control, anti-slip regulation, electronic differential lock and an anti-theft alarm system with engine immobilizer that can help to get lower insurance rates by deterring thieves. There’s also an active blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, meaning drivers are alerted if there’s a car in blind spots when changing lanes or if a car is approaching from the rear when backing out. There’s also lane assist to help keep a car within its lane and emergency assist that brings the car to a controlled stop if needed.
Crash ratings
The Volkswagen Golf GTI received an overall rating of “good,” the highest score bestowed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It also got a “good” score in all categories tested, including driver and passenger injury measures, structure and safety cage, driver and passenger safety restraints and child seat anchors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Golf GTI a five-star overall rating, their highest safety score. This includes a five-star rating for side crashes, a four-star rating for frontal crashes and a four-star rating for rollover resistance.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Volkswagen Golf
The key to finding affordable car insurance for your Volkswagen Golf is to shop around. Rates vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors differently and offers different discounts. Insurers evaluate several factors, including your driving record, age and annual mileage.
Bankrate pulled together average annual Volkswagen Golf rates from some of the top insurance companies. The providers listed below offer competitive average premiums, a variety of discount opportunities, solid customer service and strong financial strength ratings. The goal is for you to get the coverage you need without paying more than you should.
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen Golf?
The national average cost of Volkswagen Golf insurance is $229 per month for full coverage.
Your personal insurance rates will vary, but the sample rates below provide a point of reference as you start your shopping journey. Not all carriers are available in all states.
|
|
|
|
$2,290
|
- $479
|
Encova
|
$1,931
|
- $838
|
$2,361
|
- $408
|
$1,994
|
- $775
|
$2,391
|
- $378
Other car insurance coverage for a Volkswagen Golf
When choosing an insurance company, there’s more to consider than just low premiums. You’ll want to ensure the company is reliable and offers good customer service. The best companies also offer options to customize your coverage — what's known as endorsements. While state minimum coverage allows you to drive legally, you'll likely want a more robust policy, especially if you drive a newer Volkswagen Golf.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender-bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost of repairing or replacing your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: This will help pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in a covered non-collision event. That could include theft, vandalism, fires or flooding.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This will cover you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance. This is required in some states and optional in others.
- Gap insurance: If you finance your Golf, this coverage helps for the “gap” in the value of the vehicle and the remaining loan balance in the event your car is deemed a total loss.
How to get a Volkswagen Golf car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing Volkswagen Golf insurance costs before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Volkswagen Golf with other similar cars
|
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,769Read More
|
Mini Hardtop 2 Door
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,483Read More
|
Subaru BRZ
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,138Read More
|Price (MSRP)
|$32,445
|$29,500
|$33,210
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|No rating
|No rating
|Gas mileage
|27 mpg combined city/highway
|32 mpg combined city/highway
|25 mpg combined city/highway
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze September 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: