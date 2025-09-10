Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Car insurance for Volkswagen
How much does it cost to insure a Volkswagen?
Several factors influence Volkswagen insurance rates, including which model you choose and the features you select for that model. The models with more robust safety features, such as the Tiguan and Jetta, often appear less risky to insurers, making them more affordable to insure. The Volkswagen ID.4 may be the most expensive to insure in this group, primarily due to the high-tech features and components that go into this electric SUV. Volksvwagen is a German brand, so some repairs may require specialized labor or parts that can drive up insurance costs.
Your personal information, such as your driving record, credit history (in most states) and location also influence rates. Our rates are averages, and your personal rates will vary, but this gives you a good starting point when comparing quotes or shopping for your next ride.
Car insurance for Volkswagen: By model
Volkswagen Golf
Starting at $33,670, the Volkswagen Golf comes in two distinct models, the GTI and the R, with the GTI having three available trims and the R having two trims. Some model years of this zippy hatchback have made the IIHS Top Safety Pick list, and it generally performs well across all crash test categories. Good safety ratings and a compact design may help Golf drivers secure more favorable insurance rates.
Volkswagen ID.4
Starting at $41,420, the Volkswagen ID.4 is the make's electric SUV offering. While high-tech EVs may cost more to repair, driving up coverage costs, the ID.4's decent safety ratings could help offset these increases.
Volkswagen Jetta
Starting at $23,720, the Volkswagen Jetta comes in four trims, including S, Sport, SE and SEL. The Jetta is a well-known compact sedan with decent safety ratings. Sedans usually have some of the most affordable insurance rates, but the Jetta's powerful engine and specialized repairs may yield slightly higher insurance rates than other comparable sedans.
Volkswagen Tiguan
Starting at $30,920, the Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in four trims, including the S, SE, SE-R-Line Black and the SEL R-Line. With a larger SUV build, the Tiguan has a higher value that can yield higher insurance costs, but strong safety ratings may help temper rates.
Volkswagen features that impact insurance costs
Each of these models comes with a variety of built-in and optional features, many of which can affect Volkswagen car insurance premiums. An important aspect to consider with any vehicle is its safety rating. Insurers use these ratings to help determine the potential danger a vehicle poses to drivers and passengers in the event of an accident. Individual components and features that enhance the vehicle's safety for its occupants or reduce the likelihood of an accident often result in lower rates. However, in some cases, the safety features can be so expensive to repair or replace that premiums actually increase. Below are some of the optional features that many Volkswagen models discussed here can include, each with the potential to impact auto insurance premiums.
- Blind spot monitoring: Depending on the cost of replacing this feature, it may help lower rates as it can alert drivers to risks in their blind spots before they might be involved in a collision.
- Specialized repairs: As a foreign car brand, some Volkswagens may require specialized parts and labor for repairs. This generally increases the cost of mechanic work, and therefore the cost of insurance.
- Turbocharged engines: Many drivers love the speed and handling of a Volkswagen, but having a larger engine capability can raise insurance rates as it increases the risk of an accident.
Other car insurance coverage for Volkswagen
Although you may save money by opting for state minimum coverage, it can leave you with inadequate financial protection in the event of an accident. These popular add-ons may be a good move for your budget, and may be required if you lease or loan your Volkswagen.
- Comprehensive coverage: This insurance can help pay for costs related to hail damage, falling limbs, vandalism and similar instances that aren't caused by a vehicular collision. This is typically required by lenders.
- Collision coverage: The second component of “full coverage,” collision insurance pays to cover the costs of your own vehicle in the case of a collision. This is also typically required by lenders.
- Gap insurance: Gap coverage can help cover the difference between what you've paid and what you owe on a vehicle if it becomes totaled before being paid off.
- Rental car reimbursement: This may be a valuable option if your Volkswagen is your only car and you live in an area with limited public transportation. This covers the cost of a rental car (for a set period of time) while your car is being repaired due to a covered claim.
Factors that impact insurance costs
Customers with clean driving records typically see the lowest car insurance rates because carriers see them as lower risk. Infractions like speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and insurance lapses will usually affect your car insurance for three to five years, depending on the severity. Drivers with multiple infractions may need to seek coverage from carriers that specialize in high-risk coverage.
Young drivers and men typically pay more for car insurance since they're statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, but age is generally more impactful than gender in setting rates. Age is not a permitted auto rating factor in HI or MA, but carriers in MA are allowed to consider how long you've been licensed. Gender is not permitted as an auto rating factor in those two states plus CA, MI, NC and PA.
Your state, city and even ZIP code can influence your cost of car insurance. State minimum coverage laws impact coverage costs, as does cost of living, traffic density, uninsured motorist rates, weather patterns, crime trends, insurance fraud prevalence and more.
Unless you live in California, Hawaii or Massachusetts, your credit history will impact your car insurance rates. Carriers use a metric called the "credit-based insurance score" to calculate your premium. Drivers with poor credit history are considered more likely to file claims and typically see higher rates as a result.
Frequently asked questions
