Toyota Tundra car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Tundra?
To find out how much Toyota Tundra insurance costs, our editorial team analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Average car insurance premiums for a Toyota Tundra are $236 per month for full coverage and $67 per month for minimum. Car insurance costs vary based on a slew of different factors, like the price of vehicle replacement parts, safety features, crash test ratings and the driver's characteristics.
Manufacturer's retail price (MSRP) for 2025 model: Starting at $40,090
Trims available: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition
Repair Costs
Toyota is the most popular car brand in the U.S., so repairs are usually accessible. This may help moderate the cost of coverage for your Tundra.
Safety Features
Tundras come with a suite of driver assistance safety features that may help mitigate accidents and theft. The Safety Connect system requires subscription, but offers services like an emergency assistance button.
Crash ratings
The Tundra consistently makes the IIHS list of Top Safety Picks in the large pickup category.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Tundra
Each car insurance company uses its own algorithm to calculate what your policy costs — part of why it's so important to compare quotes from a handful of companies before deciding on one. To help get the process started, our insurance editorial team gathered average full coverage rates from Quadrant Information Services from the top five largest car insurance companies. The companies listed below offer a variety of discounts, coverage options and have strong financial strength ratings.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Tundra?
Note that while these averages are a good starting point, your rates will vary based on your location, driving record, model year and more.
|
|
|
|
$2,827
|
- $4
|
$2,134
|
- $697
|
$2,396
|
- $435
|
$3,958
|
+ $1,127
|
$2,353
|
- $478
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Tundra
Your car insurance policy should suit the needs of you and your vehicle. Meeting your state's minimum coverage requirements often doesn't offer enough coverage, and could leave you with high out-of-pocket costs after an accident. On top of what your state requires, you may want to think about these optional coverage types, called endorsements, for your Tundra car insurance policy:
- Higher liability limits: Larger trucks like the Tundra can create significant damage in an accident. If you caused the accident, you would be on the hook for those property damage and bodily injury damages. Lower liability limits could leave you financially exposed.
- Collision insurance: This add-on can pay for the damage to your vehicle after an accident, even if you are at-fault.
- Comprehensive insurance: Also known as “other-than-collision” coverage, comprehensive insurance can financially protect your vehicle from theft, falling objects, weather damage and animal collisions.
- Gap insurance: If you have a loan or lease on your new Tundra, consider gap insurance. In the event your vehicle is totaled or stolen, gap insurance can cover the difference between what you owe on your loan or lease and the payout you receive from your insurance company.
How to get a Toyota Tundra car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your Toyota Tundra online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Tundra with other similar cars
If you're in the market for a new truck, comparing insurance rates, safety features and pricing could help you find the right model for your lifestyle and budget. We've highlighted some key differences and similarities between the Tundra, the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500.
|
Toyota Tundra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,831Read More
|
Ford F-150
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,608See more models
|
Ram 1500
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,712See more models
|Latest base trim Price (MSRP):
|$40,090
|$38,810
|$40,275
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|20 mpg
|19 mpg
|21 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: