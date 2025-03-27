Toyota Tacoma car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Tacoma?
According to rates we source from Quadrant Information Services, full coverage insurance for a Toyota Tacoma averages $2,352 per year or $196 per month.
However, what you actually pay will vary based on a few key factors:
- Driving record: A history of accidents or violations (speeding tickets for example) can drive up rates, while a clean record often leads to savings.
- Location: Urban areas or regions with higher theft rates can mean higher premiums.
- Trim level: Models like the TRD Pro or Trailhunter, packed with off-road features and specialty parts, may cost more to insure.
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price: Starting at $31,590
Trims available: SR, SR5, TRD (PreRunner, Sport and Off-Road), Limited, Trailhunter and TRD Pro
Repair Costs
Toyota is the most popular car brand in the U.S., helping make repairs accessible and potentially bringing down insurance costs.
Safety Features
Newer Tacomas have a suite of driver assistance safety features that may help avoid crashes, but these can be costly to repair if damaged.
Crash ratings
The Tacoma consistently makes the IIHS Top Safety Pick list for small pickups. Safer cars generally see lower insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Tacoma
Finding budget-friendly auto insurance for your Tacoma usually starts with shopping around. Insurers all have unique parameters for assessing risk, and some might offer better discounts or rates for your personalized driving history.
Below you'll find a comparison of top-rated insurance providers offering competitive coverage options for the Toyota Tacoma.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Tacoma?
Comparing average Tacoma insurance costs can be a good starting point, but keep in mind that your quotes will vary greatly based on factors like your ZIP code, vehicle year, driving record and more.
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Tacoma
Finding cheap coverage is great, but remember that opting for minimum coverage could leave you on the hook for costly repairs. To better protect your bank account and your vehicle, here are some coverage options that might be worth considering:
- Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover damage from theft, vandalism, hail, fire and hitting an animal.
- Collision coverage: Pays for repairs or replacement if your Tacoma is involved in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: If your truck is financed or leased, this coverage can help cover the difference between its remaining loan balance and its depreciated value if it’s totaled.
- Custom parts and equipment coverage: Could be worth considering if you’ve added aftermarket upgrades like lift kits, off-road tires or roof racks.
- Roadside assistance: For Tacoma owners who venture off-road or take long trips, providing peace of mind for unexpected breakdowns.
How to get a Toyota Tacoma car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Tacoma with other similar cars
|
Toyota Tacoma
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,352Read More
|
Ford Ranger
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,419See more models
|
Chevrolet Colorado
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,396See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$31,590
|$33,080
|$31,900
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|4 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|20-24 combined city/hwy MPG
|17-22 combined city/hwy MPG
|16-22 combined city/hwy MPG
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average to better than average
|Average to better than average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: