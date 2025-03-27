Toyota Sienna car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Sienna?
The average cost of full coverage for a Toyota Sienna is $2,643 per year or around $220 per month, according to data from Quadrant Information Services.
The Sienna tends to be more affordable to insure than other large-capacity passenger vehicles like SUVs. For example, when compared to the family-sized Chevy Suburban, Sienna owners pay around 5 percent less per year.
That said, your actual rate depends on several factors beyond the vehicle you drive, such as:
- Driving history: A clean record can mean lower premiums.
- Location: If you live in a high-traffic or high-theft area, rates may be higher.
- Trim level: Higher-end models with premium features can cost more to insure.
- Coverage choices: Opting for comprehensive and collision coverage increases costs but provides added financial protection.
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): Starting from $39,185
Trims available: LE, XLE, XSE, Limited, Woodland Edition, Platinum
Repair Costs
The Toyota Sienna has a reputation for strong reliability and reasonable maintenance costs. The average annual repair cost is approximately $554. Lower repair costs can contribute to potentially lower insurance premiums, as insurers consider affordability when setting rates.
Safety Features
The Sienna comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a suite of driver-assist features that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control and lane tracing assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and 10 airbags. Vehicles with advanced safety technology often qualify for insurance discounts.
Crash ratings
The Toyota Sienna has earned high safety ratings, securing a 2024 Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS and a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA. It received four stars in frontal crash tests but performed exceptionally well in side-impact and rollover assessments, making it one of the safer minivans on the market.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Sienna
Minivans like the Sienna generally have lower insurance costs thanks to their strong safety ratings. However, rates differ by insurer. Some companies may offer better pricing for hybrid vehicles, multi-car discounts or bundling auto and home coverage.
Shopping around and comparing quotes is one of the most effective ways to lock in a competitive rate without compromising on coverage. However, to give you a baseline of what you can expect to pay, Bankrate has compiled average rates from various carriers below.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Sienna?
Select the model year below to see how rates compare among some of the top car insurance companies.
2023 Toyota Sienna car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$1,242
|
- $1,325
|
$1,764
|
- $803
|
$1,779
|
- $788
|
$1,825
|
- $742
|
$1,920
|
- $647
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Sienna
Keeping costs low is usually an important factor, but so is making sure your policy has enough protection — especially for a family vehicle. While state-mandated minimum coverage is generally more cost-effective, it could leave you with large out-of-pocket expenses should you ever have a reason to rely on your insurance.
Here are some coverage options that could be worth considering:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers non-collision damage, such as theft, vandalism, hail or animal-related incidents.
- Collision coverage: Pays for repairs if your Sienna is involved in an accident, regardless of fault.
- Gap insurance: Assuming your car is financed, this helps cover the difference between your remaining loan balance and the car’s actual cash value if it’s totaled.
- Roadside assistance: Provides help for breakdowns, flat tires, lockouts and dead batteries.
- New car replacement: If your brand-new Sienna is totaled, this coverage could replace it with a new model rather than reimbursing its depreciated value.
How to get a Toyota Sienna car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Sienna with other similar cars
If you're considering a family-friendly minivan, the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica are two other strong contenders. Below is a breakdown of key differences, including pricing, safety features and insurance costs.
|
Toyota Sienna
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,567Read More
|
Honda Odyssey
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,408See more models
|
Chrysler Pacifica
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,594See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$39,185
|$42,220
|$42,450
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|35-36 mpg
|22 mpg
|20-30 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: