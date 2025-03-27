Toyota Sequoia car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Sequoia?
The cost to insure a Toyota Sequoia depends on your personal rating factors, but full coverage averages $3,058 per year or $255 per month, according to rate data we source from Quadrant Information Services.
Along with the type of vehicle you drive, several other factors will also influence what you'll pay, including your driving record, location and, in most states, age, gender and credit history.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $62,425
Trims available: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, 1794 Edition, Capstone
Repair Costs
Toyota is the most popular car brand in the U.S., meaning repairs are usually accessible and may be more affordable.
Safety Features
Newer Sequoias have a suite of driver assistance safety features that may help avoid crashes, but these may require specialized labor to repair.
Crash ratings
The Sequoia's large frame helps protect occupants in the event of a crash, but also increases the potential for damage to other vehicles and property.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Sequoia
Finding cheap Sequoia car insurance often means shopping around. Because insurers assess risk differently, getting multiple quotes is often the most effective way to uncover competitive rates. Some carriers may put a stronger emphasis on driving record in rate calculation, while others might prioritize credit history or ZIP code.
|
|
|
|
$1,432
|
- $1,626
|
$2,118
|
- $940
|
$2,111
|
- $947
|
$2,154
|
- $904
|
$2,345
|
- $713
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Sequoia
A Toyota Sequoia is built to handle just about anything — long road trips, off-road trails and heavy towing. But with a vehicle this capable (and valuable), relying on the bare minimum insurance might not be the best move. If you want extra financial protection, here are a few coverage options that might be worth adding:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers non-collision damage, like theft, vandalism, hail or hitting a deer.
- Collision coverage: Pays for collision-related damage to your Sequoia if you cause an accident.
- Gap insurance: If you lease or finance your Sequoia, this covers the difference between what you owe and what it’s worth if it’s totaled.
- Roadside assistance: If you take your Sequoia on remote adventures, a mechanical issue could leave you stranded. This covers basic roadside assistance services like patching flats, replacing batteries and towing.
Custom parts coverage: Standard coverage may not cover aftermarket upgrades like a lift kit or premium wheels. This endorsement expands coverage for these components.
How to get a Toyota Sequoia car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Sequoia with other similar cars
|
Toyota Sequoia
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,058Read More
|
Chevrolet Tahoe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,682Read More
|
GMC Yukon
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,840See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$62,425
|$59,000
|$66,900
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|N/A
|4 star
|4 star
|Gas mileage
|20-22 combined city/hwy MPG
|16-17 combined city/hwy MPG
|16-17 combined city/hwy MPG
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
