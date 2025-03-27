 Skip to Main Content

Toyota Sequoia car insurance: cost and quotes

Shannon Martin
Amelia Buckley
Amelia Buckley
Updated Mar 27, 2025
Explore offers from trusted carriers
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Sequoia?

The cost to insure a Toyota Sequoia depends on your personal rating factors, but full coverage averages $3,058 per year or $255 per month, according to rate data we source from Quadrant Information Services. 

Along with the type of vehicle you drive, several other factors will also influence what you'll pay, including your driving record, location and, in most states, age, gender and credit history.

$3,058 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$819 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $62,425

Trims available: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, 1794 Edition, Capstone

Repair Costs

Toyota is the most popular car brand in the U.S., meaning repairs are usually accessible and may be more affordable. 

Safety Features

Newer Sequoias have a suite of driver assistance safety features that may help avoid crashes, but these may require specialized labor to repair. 

Crash ratings

The Sequoia's large frame helps protect occupants in the event of a crash, but also increases the potential for damage to other vehicles and property.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Mar 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Sequoia

Finding cheap Sequoia car insurance often means shopping around. Because insurers assess risk differently, getting multiple quotes is often the most effective way to uncover competitive rates. Some carriers may put a stronger emphasis on driving record in rate calculation, while others might prioritize credit history or ZIP code. 
Secura
$1,432
- $1,626
Auto-Owners
$2,118
- $940
Nationwide
$2,111
- $947
Travelers
$2,154
- $904
USAA
$2,345
- $713
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Sequoia

A Toyota Sequoia is built to handle just about anything — long road trips, off-road trails and heavy towing. But with a vehicle this capable (and valuable), relying on the bare minimum insurance might not be the best move. If you want extra financial protection, here are a few coverage options that might be worth adding:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Covers non-collision damage, like theft, vandalism, hail or hitting a deer.
  • Collision coverage: Pays for collision-related damage to your Sequoia if you cause an accident.
  • Gap insurance: If you lease or finance your Sequoia, this covers the difference between what you owe and what it’s worth if it’s totaled.
  • Roadside assistance: If you take your Sequoia on remote adventures, a mechanical issue could leave you stranded. This covers basic roadside assistance services like patching flats, replacing batteries and towing.

Custom parts coverage: Standard coverage may not cover aftermarket upgrades like a lift kit or premium wheels. This endorsement expands coverage for these components.  

How to get a Toyota Sequoia car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 

Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Toyota Sequoia with other similar cars

Toyota Sequoia Toyota Sequoia
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,058
Chevrolet Tahoe Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,682
GMC Yukon Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,840
Price (MSRP)
$62,425 $59,000 $66,900
NHTSA Safety rating
N/A 4 star 4 star
Gas mileage
20-22 combined city/hwy MPG 16-17 combined city/hwy MPG 16-17 combined city/hwy MPG
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Average Average Better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied: 

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance
Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
Senior editor, Insurance