Toyota RAV4 car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota RAV4?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Toyota RAV4 costs $2,375 per year, or $198 per month.
The RAV4’s insurance costs land in the mid-range for compact SUVs. Its strong crash-test ratings and Toyota Safety Sense system may help lower premiums. However, your individual rate will vary based on:
- Your location: Urban drivers typically pay more.
- Driving history: A clean record helps keep rates low.
- Coverage level: Broader coverage means a higher premium.
- Trim level: The hybrid and TRD Off-Road models may be more expensive to insure, due to the cost of potential replacements of specialty parts.
insurance premium
insurance premium
2025 MSRP: Starting from $28,850
Trims available: LE, XLE, SE, Limited and XSE (Hybrid and Premium options available in most trim packages)
Repair Costs
The Toyota RAV4 is recognized for its reliability, with an average annual repair cost of approximately $429. Routine maintenance like oil changes are under $200 and common repairs are under $1,000. Because of this, insurance companies might provide more favorable premiums due to lower repair costs.
Safety Features
Toyota equips the RAV4 with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, a suite of driver-assistance features to reduce accident risks. Standard features include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist. Vehicles with strong safety technology may qualify for insurance discounts, as they help reduce the likelihood of accidents and claims.
Crash ratings
The Toyota RAV4 has earned top safety ratings, receiving a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA. The only categories that did not receive five stars were the frontal crash and rollover categories. However, those still received four-star ratings. The IIHS also rates the RAV4 highly in crashworthiness, making it a strong choice for safety-conscious drivers.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota RAV4
Finding affordable car insurance starts with comparing multiple providers. Insurance companies evaluate risk factors differently, so shopping around can help you pinpoint the best mix of price and coverage.
Bankrate gathered average annual rates from the best car insurance companies to help streamline the process. Below, you’ll find companies offering competitive pricing for the RAV4 without having to sacrifice coverage, customer service or financial reliability.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota RAV4?
Here's a glimpse at how annual insurance costs may vary among top companies for a Toyota RAV4.
2023 Toyota RAV4 car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,048
|
- $327
|
$2,022
|
- $353
|
$1,805
|
- $570
|
$1,660
|
- $715
|
$2,228
|
- $147
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota RAV4
Finding the cheapest rate is one thing; making sure you’re adequately covered is another. A basic liability policy meets state-level legal requirements, but it could leave you financially vulnerable in the event of a serious accident.
Here are some additional coverage options to consider:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers theft, vandalism and non-collision damage (such as weather-related damage, animal strikes, etc.).
- Collision coverage: In the event of an accident you cause, this helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle. Minimum liability insurance only covers damage others endure.
- Gap insurance: If you’re financing or leasing your car, gap insurance helps cover the difference between your loan balance and the car’s depreciated value if it’s totaled.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This kicks in you if you’re hit by a driver with little or no insurance. Some states require this coverage, but even if yours doesn’t, it can be a valuable financial safeguard.
How to get a Toyota RAV4 car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota RAV4 with other similar cars
How does Toyota RAV4 insurance compare to other compact SUVs? Even models in the same category can have different coverage costs due to repair expenses, safety ratings, theft risks and more. Here's how the RAV4 stacks up against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.
|
Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,375Read More
|
Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,245See more models
|
Mazda CX-5
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,288See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,850
|$30,100
|$28,570
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|28-39 mpg
|28-40 mpg
|24-28 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Substantially better than average
|Better than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: