Toyota RAV4 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Mar 27, 2025
Explore offers from trusted carriers
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Toyota RAV4?

On average, full coverage car insurance for a Toyota RAV4 costs $2,375 per year, or $198 per month.

The RAV4’s insurance costs land in the mid-range for compact SUVs. Its strong crash-test ratings and Toyota Safety Sense system may help lower premiums. However, your individual rate will vary based on: 

  • Your location: Urban drivers typically pay more.
  • Driving history: A clean record helps keep rates low.
  • Coverage level: Broader coverage means a higher premium.
  • Trim level: The hybrid and TRD Off-Road models may be more expensive to insure, due to the cost of potential replacements of specialty parts.

$2,375 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$783 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

2025 MSRP: Starting from $28,850

Trims available: LE, XLE, SE, Limited and XSE (Hybrid and Premium options available in most trim packages)

Repair Costs

The Toyota RAV4 is recognized for its reliability, with an average annual repair cost of approximately $429. Routine maintenance like oil changes are under $200 and common repairs are under $1,000. Because of this, insurance companies might provide more favorable premiums due to lower repair costs.

Safety Features

Toyota equips the RAV4 with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, a suite of driver-assistance features to reduce accident risks. Standard features include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist. Vehicles with strong safety technology may qualify for insurance discounts, as they help reduce the likelihood of accidents and claims.

Crash ratings

The Toyota RAV4 has earned top safety ratings, receiving a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA. The only categories that did not receive five stars were the frontal crash and rollover categories. However, those still received four-star ratings. The IIHS also rates the RAV4 highly in crashworthiness, making it a strong choice for safety-conscious drivers.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Mar 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota RAV4

Finding affordable car insurance starts with comparing multiple providers. Insurance companies evaluate risk factors differently, so shopping around can help you pinpoint the best mix of price and coverage.

Bankrate gathered average annual rates from the best car insurance companies to help streamline the process. Below, you’ll find companies offering competitive pricing for the RAV4 without having to sacrifice coverage, customer service or financial reliability.

How much does it cost to insure my Toyota RAV4?

Here's a glimpse at how annual insurance costs may vary among top companies for a Toyota RAV4.

2023 Toyota RAV4 car insurance premium by carrier
Geico
$2,048
- $327
Progressive
$2,022
- $353
Nationwide
$1,805
- $570
Auto-Owners
$1,660
- $715
State Farm
$2,228
- $147
Location-Icon
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota RAV4

Finding the cheapest rate is one thing; making sure you’re adequately covered is another. A basic liability policy meets state-level legal requirements, but it could leave you financially vulnerable in the event of a serious accident.

Here are some additional coverage options to consider:

  • Comprehensive coverage: Covers theft, vandalism and non-collision damage (such as weather-related damage, animal strikes, etc.).
  • Collision coverage: In the event of an accident you cause, this helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle. Minimum liability insurance only covers damage others endure.
  • Gap insurance: If you’re financing or leasing your car, gap insurance helps cover the difference between your loan balance and the car’s depreciated value if it’s totaled.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This kicks in you if you’re hit by a driver with little or no insurance. Some states require this coverage, but even if yours doesn’t, it can be a valuable financial safeguard.

How to get a Toyota RAV4 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Toyota RAV4 with other similar cars

How does Toyota RAV4 insurance compare to other compact SUVs? Even models in the same category can have different coverage costs due to repair expenses, safety ratings, theft risks and more. Here's how the RAV4 stacks up against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,375
Read More
Honda CR-V Honda CR-V
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,245
See more models
Mazda CX-5 Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,288
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$28,850 $30,100 $28,570
NHTSA Safety rating
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
28-39 mpg 28-40 mpg 24-28 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Better than average Substantially better than average Better than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Writer II, Insurance
Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance