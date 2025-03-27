Toyota Prius car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Prius?
On average, insuring a Toyota Prius with full coverage costs $2,743 per year, or $229 per month, according to data from Quadrant Information Services.
Of course, your actual rate can vary quite a bit. While its excellent safety scores often help lower premiums, repairs for specialized parts — like the hybrid battery — could be pricey, and insurers take that into account when setting your rate.
Your location, driving record, age and the coverage options you choose also play a big role in what you’ll pay in most states.
And don’t forget — car insurance rates aren’t set in stone. They can shift based on market trends, local regulations and changes in your driver characteristics.
2025 MSRP: Starting at $28,350
Trims available: LE, XLE and Limited (all trims come with the option to upgrade to all-wheel drive)
Repair Costs
Hybrid vehicles typically cost more to repair thanks to expensive tech components. However, the wide availability of Toyota parts may undercut that expense and keep coverage more affordable.
Safety Features
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes standard with all new Prius models and includes forward collision mitigation, dynamic cruise control, two types of lane-keeping assistance, road sign detection and proactive driving assistance, all of which may help to lower driving risk.
Crash ratings
The Prius consistently performs well in crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which may make it a lower insurance risk.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Prius
If you are on the search for the cheapest car insurance for your Toyota Prius, a great place to start is to compare quotes from different providers. Insurance rates can vary a lot depending on the company, so shopping around can help you find the best mix of affordable pricing and coverage that fits your needs.
To save you some time, Bankrate gathered average rates from top insurance companies. This gives you a quick snapshot of insurers offering competitive prices without cutting corners on things like robust coverage, discount options, customer service and financial stability.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Prius?
To get a better idea of what you’ll pay, we've displayed the average annual insurance costs from top providers. Note that your own premium will vary, and you will most likely want to compare your own personalized quotes before choosing a carrier.
|
|
|
|
$1,283
|
- $1,460
|
$1,837
|
- $906
|
$1,928
|
- $815
|
$1,986
|
- $757
|
$2,130
|
- $613
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Prius
Finding affordable insurance for your Toyota Prius is great, but it’s just as important to make sure you’ve got the right coverage to fully financially protect your car. Basic, state-required coverage might meet legal standards, but it often doesn’t provide enough coverage if you cause a serious accident.
Here are some coverage options you might want to consider:
- Comprehensive coverage: This covers your Prius from damage that isn't collision-related, like theft, vandalism, hitting an animal and weather damage.
- Collision coverage: This covers repair or replacement costs to your own vehicle if you cause an accident. Since the Prius is a lighter vehicle, even a small accident could lead to costly damage.
- Gap insurance: If your car gets totaled, this covers the gap between what you owe on your loan and the car’s current value. Given how fast new cars depreciate, this can save you from unexpected out-of-pocket costs.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Covers you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance — or doesn’t have enough. This is especially useful if you live in an area with a high rate of uninsured drivers. Some states require this as part of a minimum coverage policy.
How to get a Toyota Prius car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Prius with other similar cars
If you're in the market for a Prius, it can help to see how coverage costs compare to other similar models. Even very similar vehicles can have quite different insurance costs based on things like repair costs, safety ratings and theft rates.
|
Toyota Prius
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,743Read More
|
Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,696See more models
|
Hyundai Elantra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,791See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$28,350
|$28,295
|$22,025
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|57 mpg
|32 mpg
|34 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Average
|N/A
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: