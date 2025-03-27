Toyota Highlander car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Highlander?
According to rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Toyota Highlander owners pay an average of $2,547 per year, or $212 per month, for full coverage car insurance.
Insurance rates for the Highlander tend to be mid-range for SUVs, thanks to its strong safety ratings and moderate repair costs. However, several personal factors will also come into play when determining your individual premium, such as:
- Your location: Urban areas with more traffic and theft risks often lead to higher premiums.
- Driving history: A clean record can keep your rates lower, while accidents or violations may increase costs.
- Trim level and features: Higher trims with advanced tech or hybrid powertrains may cost more to insure, simply due to the higher cost to replace such components and systems.
- Coverage options: Choosing full coverage over minimum liability will impact your premium.
insurance premium
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $39,520
Trims available: LE, XLE, XSE, Limited, Platinum, Limited 25th Edition; hybrid available in XLE, Limited and Platinum
Repair Costs
The Toyota Highlander is known for its affordable maintenance, with an average annual repair cost of around $489, making it one of the more cost-effective midsize SUVs. This contributes to potentially lower insurance premiums, as insurers consider repair affordability when determining rates.
Safety Features
The Highlander comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control and lane tracing assist, plus blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and 10 airbags. Many of these systems may reduce accident risks and lower insurance costs.
Crash ratings
The Toyota Highlander earns high marks for safety, receiving a Top Safety Pick designation from the IIHS in 2024 and a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA. Vehicles with top safety ratings often qualify for lower insurance premiums due to their reduced risk of severe injuries in collisions.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Highlander
The best way to find affordable car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Insurance companies tend to underwrite in their own unique ways or offer discounts that you might not find with every provider.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Highlander?
Below, we've gathered Toyota Highlander car insurance rates from several different insurers to show how quotes may differ depending on the company you choose.
2023 Toyota Highlander car insurance premium by carrier
|
|
|
|
$2,258
|
- $289
|
$1,704
|
- $843
|
$1,718
|
- $829
|
$1,885
|
- $662
|
$2,001
|
- $546
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Highlander
Finding low-cost car insurance is likely on many people's checklist, but the cheapest insurance might not always be the best. Minimum liability keeps you legally covered, but it could leave you financially vulnerable in the case of theft or major damage. Here are some additional coverage options that might be worth considering:
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers damage from theft, vandalism, fire and weather events.
- Collision coverage: Helps pay for repair or replacement if your vehicle sustains damage in an accident you cause.
- Gap insurance: If you have a car loan or lease and your vehicle is totaled or stolen and unrecoverable, this helps cover the difference between the car’s value and your loan balance.
- Roadside assistance: Helps with flat tires, battery jumps and towing if you get stranded.
- New car replacement: Some insurers offer coverage that replaces a totaled Highlander with a brand-new one.
How to get a Toyota Highlander car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Highlander with other similar SUVs
While the Highlander can be appealing, it might not be the only SUV on your list. Below is a quick comparison of its price, safety ratings and insurance costs versus other popular SUVs.
|
Toyota Highlander
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,547Read More
|
Honda Pilot
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,392See more models
|
Ford Explorer
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,510See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$39,520
|$40,200
|$39,755
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|24-36 mpg
|20-22 mpg
|20-24 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Average
|Substantially better than average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: