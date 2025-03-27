 Skip to Main Content

Toyota Corolla car insurance: cost and quotes

Updated Mar 27, 2025
Location-Icon
On This Page

How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Corolla

On average, insuring a Toyota Corolla with full coverage costs $2,387 per year, or $199 per month, according to rate data we source from Quadrant Information Services.

The Corolla’s reputation for being budget-friendly and dependable usually keeps insurance rates manageable, but several other factors still impact your final rate:

  • Driving history: A clean record typically leads to lower premiums, while accidents or traffic violations can push rates higher.
  • Location: If you live in a densely populated area with more traffic and theft risk, expect to pay a bit more.
  • Trim level and safety features: Higher-end trims with advanced tech and performance upgrades may cost more to insure.
  • Coverage choices: Adding comprehensive and collision coverage boosts financial protection, but also increases your premium.

$2,387 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$804 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $22,325

Trims available: LE, SE, FX, XSE, XLE (Hybrid models available in the LE, SE and XLE)

Auto Purchase Icon

Repair Costs

Toyota is the most popular car brand in the country, so repairs are generally accessible and affordable. This can help bring insurance costs down, but tariffs could affect imported parts.

Verified Badge Icon

Safety Features

Corollas come equipped with Toyota's suite of safety features, including pre-collision warning, road sign assist and lane departure warning.

Star Icon

Crash ratings

The Corolla frequently makes the IIHS list of Top Safety Picks, earning "good" ratings in all categories of the organization's crash test ratings in 2025.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Mar 2025
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Corolla

Finding affordable car insurance for your Toyota Corolla often comes down to shopping around. Some companies may offer lower rates because the Corolla’s strong safety ratings can reduce the likelihood of major claims — as evident by earning the 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick. While others might reward drivers who don’t rack up a ton of miles or bundle multiple policies with the same company. Since every provider calculates risk a little differently, comparing quotes is usually the best way to land the right coverage at the best price.

How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Corolla?

Comparing average rates from top insurance companies is a good starting point, but you'll likely want to pursue personalized quotes before settling on a carrier.

2023 Toyota Corolla car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$1,751
- $636
Nationwide
$1,746
- $641
Secura
$1,179
- $1,208
Travelers
$1,824
- $563
USAA
$1,804
- $583
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New Icon
Rates refreshed as of Mar 2025
Read our full methodology
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Corolla

While finding the lowest premium is a priority for many drivers, minimum coverage may not provide enough financial protection in every situation. Depending on your needs, you might consider additional coverage options for extra security:

  • Comprehensive coverage: May help cover losses from theft, vandalism, fire or weather-related damage.
  • Collision coverage: Assists with repair costs if your Corolla is damaged in an accident, regardless of fault.
  • Gap insurance: If you lease or finance your Corolla, gap insurance can help pay the difference between what you owe and the car’s actual cash value if it’s totaled.
  • Roadside assistance: Provides support for unexpected breakdowns, flat tires or other roadside issues.
  • New car replacement: If available, this coverage can help replace a totaled or stolen Corolla with a brand-new one instead of a payout based on depreciation. Usually only available for newer models.

Coverage add-ons will increase your premium, but depending on your situation, it could help reduce your out-of-pocket costs after an accident or unexpected event. Comparing your options can help you find the right balance of cost and financial protection.

How to get a Toyota Corolla car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Toyota Corolla with other similar cars

If you’re in the market for a compact sedan, chances are the Toyota Corolla is a likely contender. However, there are several other compact sedans that offer great value and reliability. The Nissan Sentra and Honda Civic are two other highly-rated models that might be worth your consideration. 

Each one is known for blending affordability, efficiency and reliability, but a few key differences might influence everything from your insurance rates to your day-to-day driving experience. Here’s a quick comparison:

Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,387
Read More
Nissan Sentra Nissan Sentra
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,831
See more models
Honda Civic Sedan Honda Civic Sedan
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,640
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$22,325 $21,590 $24,250
NHTSA Safety rating
Information related to row title Info Icon
5 stars 5 stars 5 stars
Gas mileage
22-47 mpg 33-34 mpg 24-49 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Information related to row title Info Icon
Average Substantially worse than average Worse than average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

User Icon
40 year old
Single male and female driver
Logo for Brand name
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Credit Good Icon
Good credit score
Auto Insurance Guide Icon
Clean driving record
Briefcase Icon
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

