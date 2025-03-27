Toyota Camry car insurance: cost and quotes
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Camry?
On average, full coverage car insurance for a Toyota Camry costs around $2,678 per year, or about $223 per month, according to data from Quadrant Information Services.
Your actual premium may vary from the average, though, based on personal factors like your driving record, credit, ZIP code, age and the coverage options you choose. Things like where you park your car and how often you drive can influence your final rate, too.
While the Camry’s safety features, like Toyota’s Safety Sense suite, could help lower your premium, opting for higher trim levels with added performance features or luxury upgrades might push your insurance costs up a bit. Prior to deciding on a vehicle, it can be helpful to consider how extras affect not just your car payment but also your insurance bill.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $28,700
Trims available: LE, SE, XLE, XSE
Repair Costs
As of 2019, Repair Pal ranks Toyotas among the top 10 most reliable vehicles (No. 7). Camrys come with an average annual repair cost of $407. Generally, parts for Camrys are affordable, which can help keep insurance costs low.
Safety Features
Toyota Camrys come with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and dynamic radar cruise control.
Crash ratings
Per the IIHS, the Toyota Camry is a Top Safety Pick+ and has good safety ratings in terms of crashworthiness, seatbelts and child restraints. Most crash avoidance features are rated good too, with the exception of the average-rated headlights.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Camry
When it comes to finding affordable car insurance for your Toyota Camry, the key is to shop around. Rates can vary by insurer because each company weighs risk factors differently when pricing policies.
To help you get started, Bankrate pulled together average annual rates from some of the top insurance companies. The providers listed below aren’t just offering low premiums — they also stand out for their strong coverage options, discount opportunities, solid customer service and financial reliability. This way, you can get the coverage you need without paying more than you should.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Camry?
Select your model year to see annual insurance costs from top companies for your Toyota Camry.
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Camry
Sure, finding affordable insurance for your Camry is great — but price isn’t everything. You also want to make sure your policy actually covers you when it matters most. The bare minimum coverage might fulfill your state's legal requirements, but it often falls short when it comes to covering extensive repairs or serious accidents.
Here are a few extra coverage options to think about for added peace of mind:
- Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover damage that doesn’t involve a crash — like if your Camry gets stolen, vandalized or hit by a fallen tree branch during a storm. It’s basically your go-to for life’s curveballs.
- Collision coverage: Whether it’s a fender bender or something more serious, this helps cover the cost to repair or replace your car if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
- Gap insurance: If you’re financing or leasing your Camry, gap insurance can be a lifesaver. It covers the “gap” between what you still owe on your loan and what your car was worth prior to damage if your car is totaled.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This kicks in if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance — or doesn’t have enough. It’s a good safety net, especially in areas where uninsured drivers are common.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills for you and your passengers, no matter who caused the accident. This is usually of importance in no-fault states, where your own insurance handles injury-related costs.
How to get a Toyota Camry car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Camry with other similar cars
Thinking about other options? Here's how the Camry stacks up against competitor models when it comes to price, safety and fuel efficiency.
|
Toyota Camry
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,678Read More
|
Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,696Read More
|
Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,842See more models
|2025 MSRP
|From $28,700
|From $28,295
|From $26,800
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|44 to 51 combined city/hwy MPG (varies by model)
|32 to 48 combined city/hwy MPG (varies by model)
|27 to 47 combined city/hwy MPG (varies by model)
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Worse than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.