Toyota Camry Hybrid car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Camry Hybrid?
According to Bankrate's analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, full coverage car insurance for a Toyota Camry Hybrid is 4 percent more than the national average of $2,678 per year. When you have full coverage, your policy covers your vehicle's repairs after an accident. Because hybrid vehicle repair costs tend to run higher, full coverage insurance costs are usually slightly above the national average.
Minimum coverage insurance for the Toyota Camry Hybrid averages $797 per year, which is on par with the national average cost of minimum coverage ($799).
Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP): From $29,000
Trims available: The 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid is available in four trims — LE, SE, XLE and XSE.
Repair Costs
Although it's partly electric, the Toyota Camry Hybrid's repair costs are on the lower end of the spectrum. According to RepairPal, it costs an average of $388 per year in repairs and maintenance.
Safety Features
Powered by Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, the Camry Hybrid is outfitted with pre-collision and pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams and other features.
Crash ratings
The Toyota Camry Hybrid may be of interest to drivers looking for a safe option. The 2025 model received top marks from the IIHS and NHTSA.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota Camry Hybrid
To find the cheapest car insurance, you'll need to compare rates from multiple companies. Each carrier has its own way of calculating your rate, so most experts suggest casting a wide net before deciding on a company. Bankrate's insurance editorial team compiled Toyota Camry Hybrid car insurance rates from a handful of providers to help get the process started. The rates in the table below reflect the national average cost of insuring this model.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota Camry Hybrid?
Below, we've listed average rates for Toyota Camry Hybrids from the five largest car insurance companies for comparison purposes.
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid car insurance premium by carrier
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota Camry Hybrid
Sometimes, the best car insurance for you isn't always the cheapest. While it's great to save on your premium, if you skimp on coverage, it could mean higher out-of-pocket costs when you file a claim. In addition to meeting your state's minimum coverage requirements, you may want to consider these additional coverage types:
- Comprehensive insurance: This includes financial protection if your car is stolen or damaged by weather, falling objects or collision with an animal. Although comprehensive insurance is not required by any state, your lender or leasing company may require you to have it.
- Collision insurance: Collision insurance helps pay for damage to your vehicle after an accident you cause and could help speed up the claims process. When you have both comprehensive and collision coverage, this is typically known as a full coverage policy.
- Rental reimbursement: Because of their complexities under the hood, hybrid cars can sometimes take longer to repair. With rental reimbursement, your car insurance can help pay for a rental car while your vehicle is out of commission.
How to get a Toyota Camry Hybrid car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota Camry Hybrid with other similar cars
|
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,795Read More
|
Honda Accord
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,696See more models
|
Hyundai Sonata
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,842See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$29,000
|$28,295
|$26,800
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|5 stars
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|52 mpg
|32 mpg
|28 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: