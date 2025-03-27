Toyota 4Runner car insurance: cost and quotes
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota 4Runner?
On average, full coverage for a Toyota 4Runner costs $2,429 per year, or $202 per month.
However, regardless of the make and model of your vehicle, your overall insurance costs will vary depending on several factors unique to you, such as your driving record, credit history (in most states), where you live and your coverage selections.
Looking at average 4Runner rates can be a good starting place for finding cheap coverage. When it comes to the 4Runner, good safety ratings can help you save on your premium, while specialized off-road suspension systems and assumed off-road use may increase your rate.
insurance premium
insurance premium
2025 MSRP: From $40,770
Trims available: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, Trailhunter (i-FORCE MAX and Premium packages available in select trims)
Repair Costs
Toyotas are some of the most popular vehicles on the market, so repairs are generally accessible. This can help bring down the price of coverage, but tariffs may increase the cost of imported parts in the near future.
Safety Features
Toyota's driver assistance features can help avoid accidents. The Safety Connect feature is an added cost but may help boost safety even further.
Crash ratings
The 4Runner isn't an IIHS Top Safety Pick like many other Toyotas, and its safety ratings have decreased in recent years, but it still performs fairly well in crash tests.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Toyota 4Runner
Finding the most affordable auto insurance for a 4Runner often starts with comparison shopping. Some insurers could offer better rates for off-road-capable vehicles, while others provide discounts for features like automatic emergency braking or multi-policy bundling.
How much does it cost to insure my Toyota 4Runner?
These average rates from top companies are a good place to start, but note that your rates will vary based on your personal rating factors, especially your driving record and location.
|
|
|
|
American National
|
$956
|
- $1,473
|
Countryway
|
$975
|
- $1,454
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,035
|
- $1,394
|
MMG
|
$1,068
|
- $1,361
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,121
|
- $1,308
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Compare auto insurance rates
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Other car insurance coverage for a Toyota 4Runner
While saving money on car insurance is great, the cheapest insurance isn’t always the best — especially when driving an SUV built for adventure. Minimum state-required coverage will keep you compliant with the law, but it might not be enough if your 4Runner is stolen or damaged in an accident. Here are some coverage options to consider:
- Comprehensive coverage: This covers theft, vandalism, fire and non-collision damage — including hitting an animal — which may be especially worth it if you often drive in remote areas.
- Collision coverage: This and comprehensive make up a standard full coverage policy. Collision covers repair or replacement costs for your 4Runner if you're involved in a crash, regardless of fault.
- Gap insurance: Even though 4Runners hold their value well, if you’re financing or leasing, this covers the difference between what you owe and your vehicle’s depreciated value if the car is totaled or stolen and nonrecoverable.
- Custom parts and equipment coverage: If you’ve added modifications like lift kits, rock sliders or winches, this coverage helps financially protect aftermarket upgrades.
How to get a Toyota 4Runner car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Toyota 4Runner with other similar cars
Curious how the 4Runner stacks up against its closest competitors? Here’s a side-by-side look at key factors like price, safety ratings and insurance costs for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chevrolet Tahoe.
|
Toyota 4Runner
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,429Read More
|
Jeep Cherokee
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,700See more models
|
Chevrolet Tahoe
Avg annual full coverage premium $2,682See more models
|Latest base trim Price (MSRP):
|From $40,770
|From $36,495
|From $59,000
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|4 stars
|5 stars
|4 stars
|Gas mileage
|17 combined city/hwy mpg
|21-23 combined city/hwy mpg
|16-17 combined city/hwy mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|Better than average
|Average
|Average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: