Car insurance for Toyotas
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota?
Toyota car insurance rates are close to the national average cost of auto insurance. Bankrate uses the Toyota Camry as our benchmark for average rates, assigning a 2023 Camry to the drivers in our base data profile.
On average, Toyota owners pay between $2,352 and $2,831 per year for full coverage auto insurance. That’s fairly close to the national average of $2,678. Of course, personal rating factors like age, credit history and location can all impact the exact cost of coverage.
In general, a vehicle’s make and model can affect your rates because insurance companies view certain vehicles as riskier to insure than others. For instance, a faster vehicle may be riskier to insure because providers might assume those drivers are more likely to participate in reckless driving behaviors. In contrast, vehicles equipped with safety equipment make deadly collisions less likely, meaning those vehicles are often cheaper to insure. These specific factors may contribute to average rates for Toyotas:
- Price of parts: Toyota’s famous reliability stems from a manufacturing philosophy that emphasizes easy repairs and consistent builds across model years. That reliability, along with Toyota’s huge popularity and the fact that most models are manufactured in the U.S., makes parts comparatively affordable and claims easier to process.
- Safety features: Toyotas typically come equipped with Safety Sense, a suite of advanced driver assistance technology like pre-collision warnings and lane departure alerts. In 2024, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) included nine of Toyota’s models on their Top Safety Picks list.
- Powertrain: Many of Toyota’s models — from the iconic Prius to the RAV4 Prime — are available as hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles. A hybrid powertrain will typically bump up the price of coverage, since hybrid vehicle components come with slightly higher repair costs and increased theft risks.
Car insurance for Toyota by model
While exact auto insurance rates will vary for each driver based on personal factors, the following rates may be useful for the sake of comparison. Typically, the easiest way to see what you would pay is to request a personalized quote from a carrier.
Toyota Camry
In an era of SUV and truck popularity, the humble Toyota Camry remains the best-selling passenger sedan in the U.S. It’s so popular, we use a 2022 Camry as our base profile vehicle when calculating national average insurance rates. Starting in 2025, however, the Camry will only be available as a hybrid sedan, which could lead to an increase in the cost of coverage.
|Toyota Camry car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$799
|Full coverage
|$2,678
Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius only comes in a hybrid option, but offers several different trim packages to fit your needs and style. Hybrids are typically more expensive to insure than combustion engine vehicles, but you may earn discounts from select carriers for driving a green vehicle.
|Prius car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$796
|Full coverage
|$2,743
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is another of Toyota’s runaway success stories: according to Kelley Blue Book, it’s the best-selling SUV in the U.S., with 248,000 already sold in 2024 — 50,000 more than the Tesla Model Y, the next most-popular SUV. As a compact SUV with strong safety ratings, the RAV4 comes with fairly affordable insurance. Though your rate will vary based on your driving history and the model year of your vehicle, the most recent average premium data is listed below.
|RAV4 car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$783
|Full coverage
|$2,375
Toyota Sienna
Available exclusively as a hybrid, the Sienna is Toyota’s best selling minivan. A 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick, the Sienna has fairly affordable insurance rates, likely in part due to its reputation as a family vehicle.
|Sienna car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$747
|Full coverage
|$2,643
Toyota Tacoma
Along with the Camry and the RAV4, the midsize Toyota Tacoma pickup makes Edmunds’ list of the 10 most popular vehicles in the U.S. Of the various Toyota insurance models we analyzed for this article, the Tacoma rates were some of the lowest of the bunch, on average, for full coverage.
|Tacoma car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$790
|Full coverage
|$2,352
Toyota Tundra
The Toyota Tundra's average full coverage rate is on the higher end of the models we analyzed. Both the crew cab and extended cab versions earned the Top Safety Pick distinction from the IIHS, but the Tundra’s large size carries a higher risk of third-party insurance claims. Full coverage for a Tundra is 20 percent more, on average, than the same level of coverage for a Tacoma.
|Tundra car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$798
|Full coverage
|$2,831
Cheapest car insurance companies for Toyotas
The cheapest car insurance company for Toyotas may vary by model, as each carrier has its own pricing algorithm. The following tables show the cheapest carriers, on average, for each Toyota model we assessed. Note that the cheapest carrier for you will vary based on your personal rating factors.
Toyota Camry
|
|
|
|
Union Mutual
|
$756
|
$162
|
Countryway
|
$1,146
|
$377
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,157
|
$435
|
American National
|
$1,176
|
$261
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,240
|
$498
Toyota Prius
|
|
|
|
Union Mutual
|
$737
|
$170
|
Countryway
|
$1,140
|
$393
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,167
|
$439
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,230
|
$498
|
$1,283
|
$385
Toyota RAV4
|
|
|
|
American National
|
$897
|
$248
|
Countryway
|
$1,006
|
$387
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,053
|
$439
|
MMG
|
$1,065
|
$307
|
Union Mutual
|
$1,067
|
$176
Toyota Sienna
|
|
|
|
Union Mutual
|
$721
|
$156
|
American National
|
$1,054
|
$304
|
Countryway
|
$1,086
|
$395
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,145
|
$436
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,213
|
$498
Toyota Tacoma
|
|
|
|
Countryway
|
$1,045
|
$437
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,082
|
$439
|
American National
|
$1,097
|
$376
|
MMG
|
$1,121
|
$307
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,141
|
$498
Toyota Tundra
|
|
|
|
Union Mutual
|
$748
|
$183
|
American National
|
$1,086
|
$344
|
Countryway
|
$1,141
|
$525
|
Oregon Mutual
|
$1,164
|
$439
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,272
|
$498
Compare auto insurance rates
Toyota features that impact insurance costs
In addition to factors like location and driving record, specific vehicle features affect your auto insurance rates. These features can vary significantly, even from model to model within the same brand. Some potentially rate-impacting features across most modern Toyota models include:
- Optional packages: If you’re buying a Toyota new, adding optional convenience or cold weather packages, as well as cosmetic upgrades, could add to your insurance cost as well as your upfront bill. Remember, your insurance policy needs to cover repair and replacement costs for all your car’s components — so extras will drive up the cost.
- Hybrid powertrains: Hybrids and electric vehicles typically cost more to repair and replace, so you may see a slightly higher insurance premium if you opt for a fuel-saving model.
- Safety Sense technology: Advanced driver aids like those included in Toyota’s Safety Sense tech package are a double-edged sword for insurance: while they have the potential to reduce accidents — and, by extension, your rates — they’ll also drive up the cost of repairs.
- Theft rates: Toyotas’ popularity makes them common targets for theft. According to 2022 data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), Toyota models were among the most-stolen vehicles in all but 12 states.
- Vehicle age: Reliability and longevity are among Toyota’s biggest selling points; with an average lifespan of 200,000 miles or more, these cars are built to last. But as your Toyota ages, you may see your Toyota insurance costs begin to climb in response to harder-to-source parts and greater accident risk.
Other car insurance coverage for Toyotas
If you’re purchasing a new Toyota or have one that still has some value, you may want to consider higher liability limits than the minimum coverage offered by your state. In many states, you can be sued by the other driver if your car insurance doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for their injuries or property damage.
For instance, collision coverage will pay to fix your vehicle’s damages or replace your Toyota if you are at fault in a covered accident. Most lenders require this coverage along with comprehensive insurance for financed vehicles. You’ll also need to consider a deductible you can reasonably afford to pay if you’re involved in a collision. If your car is totaled and the book value is less than your loan or lease amount, gap insurance could pay the difference to your lender.
If you drive in more remote ZIP codes, you may be interested in purchasing roadside assistance coverage. If your Toyota breaks down, you run out of gas or lock your keys in the vehicle, it may be relieving to have coverage for emergency roadside services.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze March 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.