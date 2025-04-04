Tesla Model X car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Tesla Model X?
On average, Tesla Model X insurance costs $5,496 per year — 105 percent more than the average cost of car insurance for passenger vehicles. A high starting price combined with unique repair needs make the Model X expensive both to buy and to own.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): From $84,990
Trims available: Model X, Model X Plaid
Repair costs
The things that make the Model X unique — its signature gull-wing doors, high-end interior and exuberant speed — also make it expensive to repair. Insurers typically charge more for vehicles that require specialized technicians and parts.
Safety features
Tesla's Autopilot suite of driver assistance tech comes standard with every Model X and includes lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warnings and forward collision mitigation. Upgrading to the Full Self-Driving package means added perks, but higher repair costs could add to your insurance bill.
Crash ratings
Ratings are currently unavailable. Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have conducted crash tests with the Model X.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Tesla Model X
Because insurance costs for the Tesla Model X are so steep, it's important to compare rates from a range of carriers before purchasing a policy. Every insurance company uses a different set of algorithms to price car insurance, and some may offer more favorable rates to Model X owners.
Keep in mind that non-vehicle rating factors — such as your location, coverage selections, age, credit history and driving record — can also influence what you'll pay to insure your Model X with various carriers.
How much does it cost to insure my Tesla Model X?
To give you a starting point when comparing quotes, Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services and identified some of the cheapest major insurance providers for the Tesla Model X.
Tesla Model X car insurance premium by carrier
Other car insurance coverage for a Tesla Model X
The average rates provided in this article are for full coverage car insurance — a requirement if your Model X is financed, and a smart investment for many Tesla owners even if you own your vehicle outright. However, your car insurance options don't stop with full coverage. Consider adding some of the following endorsements to your policy:
- Gap insurance: If your Model X is totaled while you still owe more on your auto loan than the totaled vehicle is worth, gap insurance can help to cover the difference.
- Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage: If you'd prefer to have your Tesla repaired with only OEM parts, you may want to look for a carrier offering this type of coverage.
- Custom parts and equipment coverage: If you're planning to make aftermarket upgrades to your Model X, consider adding an endorsement to your policy to cover these new components.
How to get a Tesla Model X car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and insurance reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Tesla Model X with other similar cars
|
Tesla Model X
|
Ford Mustang Mach-E
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Price (MSRP)
|$84,990
|$36,495
|$42,600
|
NHTSA Safety rating
|Not rated
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Gas mileage
|86 mpg
|86 mpg
|78 mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
|Substantially worse than average
|Average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: