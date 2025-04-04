 Skip to Main Content

Tesla Model 3 car insurance: cost and quotes

Written by
R.E. Hawley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Apr 04, 2025
How much does it cost to insure a Tesla Model 3?

On average, it costs $3,515 per year to insure a Tesla Model 3, according to the latest data from Quadrant Information Services. That's 31 percent more than the average annual cost of car insurance

Of course, Model 3 premiums can vary based on a wide range of factors: shifting market conditions, risk factors in the location where your Tesla is garaged and personal factors like your age, credit rating and driving record. That said, you can expect to pay more for insurance than the average driver based on the price of parts and labor for Tesla repairs as well as vehicle characteristics like speed and safety.

$3,515 Avg annual full coverage
insurance premium
$782 Avg annual min coverage
insurance premium

Manufacturer’s retail price (MSRP): $34,990

Trims available: Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD, Performance

Repair costs

Tesla components aren't cheap, and neither is the specialized labor that repairs often demand. Keep in mind that adding upgrades or opting for the Performance trim means adding pricey components that will increase your Tesla's repair costs.

Safety features

All new Model 3s come standard with Tesla's Autopilot, a driver assistance suite that includes lane keeping assistance, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control. Full Self-Driving, which includes hands-free steering assist, may reduce the risk of accidents but could add to insurance costs thanks to costly repair needs.

Crash ratings

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 wasn't one of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Picks, but it did receive top marks in crash tests. Those results could help to counterbalance the Model 3's high repair costs with a lower insurance risk associated with crashes.

Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Read our full methodology

Cheapest car insurance companies for a Tesla Model 3

The best way to find affordable car insurance for a Tesla Model 3 is to compare rates from multiple providers. To help you get started, we analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services to identify the cheapest providers on average for Model 3 owners. 

Don't miss that key word, though — these rates are averages, meaning that they represent the average premium for an “average” driver with no negative marks on their insurance history. Your actual rates could vary significantly from that average depending on your age, location, credit history, discount eligibility and other factors. We've also focused on providers with national reach, but found some cheaper rates from small regional carriers that only serve a few states. 

How much does it cost to insure my Tesla Model 3?

The cost to insure your Model 3 will depend on your personal insurance risk profile, but the rates in the chart below may give you a benchmark for what to expect from the most affordable Tesla insurers. 

2023 Tesla Model 3 car insurance premium by carrier
Auto-Owners
$2,154
- $1,361
USAA
$2,251
- $1,264
Nationwide
$2,188
- $1,327
Travelers
$2,846
- $669
Progressive
$3,075
- $440
Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers
Your information is kept secure

Other car insurance coverage for a Tesla Model 3

The average rates we've quoted in this article are for a standard full coverage car insurance policy — that is, a policy that includes comprehensive and collision insurance on top of the liability coverage required by law. 

But sticking to the minimum coverage required in your state — plus comprehensive and collision — may not offer enough financial protection in the event of a loss like a crash or theft. If you're not sure how much coverage you need for a Model 3, you may want to speak to an insurance agent about some of the following types of insurance: 

  • Comprehensive and collision: If you're financing your Tesla, your lender will likely require you to carry both of these types of coverage as a condition of your auto loan. Even if you own your Tesla outright, these can be worthwhile if you can't afford to replace the car out of pocket.
  • Gap insurance: If your Model 3 is declared a total loss while you still owe more on your loan than the insurance payout is worth, gap insurance can help to cover your loss.
  • OEM parts coverage: If you want to have your Tesla repaired with only OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts, this coverage can help to ensure that your provider will cover the full cost of repairs.

How to get a Tesla Model 3 car insurance quote

You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:

  • Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model. 
  • Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
  • Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
  • Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs. 
  • Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.

Compare Tesla Model 3 with other similar cars

If you're considering buying a Model 3 and aren't sure if the insurance premium is worth it, you may want to compare ownership costs with two other high-end electric models: the BMW i4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,515
Read More
BMW i4 Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,801
See more models
Ford Mustang Mach-E Car Placeholder Image
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,382
See more models
Price (MSRP)
$34,990 $57,900 $36,495
NHTSA Safety rating
Not rated Not rated 5 stars
Gas mileage
128 mpg 80 mpg 86 mpg
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
Substantially worse than average Substantially worse than average Average

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:

40 year old
Single male and female driver
2023 Toyota Camry
Primary vehicle
Good credit score
Clean driving record
Commutes 5 days

Bodily injury liability

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Property damage liability

$50,000 per accident

Personal injury protection

$100,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist bodily injury

$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident

Collision deductible

$500

Comprehensive deductible

$500

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.

If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics:

Other profiles

