Car insurance for a Scion FR-S
Toyota and Subaru’s partnership created the Scion FR-S, a six-speed sports coupe. If you own or are looking to buy a Scion FR-S, you may wonder how much it costs to insure one. Bankrate has reviewed the average annual rates for this model as well as factors affecting insurance premiums. It is important to note that the Scion brand was discontinued by Toyota, and the FR-S was rebranded as the 86. However, older FR-S models are still popular in the resale market.
How much does it cost to insure a Scion FR-S?
The average cost of car insurance can greatly differ based on your location, driving record and level of coverage, in addition to your vehicle's make and model. Premiums for sports cars are typically higher than other makes. Contributing factors may include the sports car’s total value and perceived risk associated with the driver’s likelihood to engage in risky driving behavior. Factors that may impact Scion FR-S premiums include:
- Crash rate statistics: There is no crash-related data specifically for the FR-S. However, the IIHS reported that the sports car death rate for 2017 was 36 on average, and in the mid 80s for some models. Surprisingly, the average four-door midsize car death rate was also 36 for that same year.
- Price of parts: Original manufacturer parts are still available for 2013 to 2016 FR-S models directly through Toyota. However, they tend to be expensive, which may drive up the cost of repairs and insurance.
- Safety features: Standard safety features you will find when shopping for a pre-owned Scion FR-S include front and seat-mounted airbags for driver and passenger, front and rear side curtain airbags, and safety power windows. Depending on the provider, this may result in lower rates or even discount opportunities.
Car insurance rates for a Scion FR-S will vary depending on the make's year, your personal rating factors, your coverage selections and the carrier you choose. For a ballpark comparison, Bankrate evaluated the average rates for a 2016 Scion FR-S insurance based on quoted annual premiums from 2023, as indicated below.
Average rates for the Scion FR-S are higher than the national average for vehicles but are not outrageously expensive. The national average cost of car insurance for full coverage is $2,014 per year, based on Bankrate’s study of quoted annual premiums. The national average for minimum coverage is $622 per year. While sports cars typically cost more to insure, you might save on your premium by shopping around for coverage and taking advantage of available carrier discounts.
Although the FR-S was discontinued, parts are still available through Toyota and the aftermarket. The FR-S also has a lower manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) than many other sports cars, which may lower the cost of car insurance for this model. Here is how much you might expect to pay for insurance on a 2016 Scion FR-S. Remember that your rate may differ based on your location and driving history, among other factors.
|Scion FR-S car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$623
|Full coverage
|$2,124
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Scion FR-S
To find the cheapest Scion FR-S insurance, you may want to start by comparing quotes from some of the best cheap carriers in your region. Bankrate reviewed some of the top car insurance companies and evaluated quoted annual premiums to help get an idea of how much it may cost to insure a Scion FR-S. The following carriers were chosen for their low average annual rates for this model.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. annual Scion FR-S full coverage premium
|Avg. annual Scion FR-S min. coverage premium
|USAA
|$1,251
|$320
|Auto-Owners
|$1,336
|$334
|Geico
|$1,392
|$376
|Amica
|$1,453
|$389
|State Farm
|$1,515
|$480
Scion FR-S features that impact insurance costs
Sports cars are typically more expensive to insure, based on the speed at which they can travel and their safety ratings. However, the Scion FR-S has numerous safety features, which could potentially affect the average cost of coverage for the model depending on whether or not a company provides lower premiums for these safety features.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives the 2016 Scion FR-S a “G” (good) safety rating in all categories except for the small overlap in the driver front, which received an "A" (average) rating. Later models (Toyota 86) include the following safety features, which may lower the likelihood of an accident and reduce driver and passenger injuries:
- Six airbags: This model's side and front airbags may improve driver and passenger safety.
- Hill start assist control: This feature prevents the vehicle from rolling when switching from brake to drive on a hill or incline.
- Vehicle stability control: This feature uses automatic braking and/or reduction of the engine power to improve traction if a vehicle begins to slip or spin out.
- Anti-lock brakes: In a hard-braking scenario, anti-lock brakes automatically apply and release the brakes to stop the brakes from locking and causing the vehicle to skid.
- Brake assist: In an emergency, the vehicle uses sensors to detect if the vehicle is about to crash. If the driver hasn’t applied the brakes, brake assist should kick in to stop the vehicle.
- Smart Stop Technology: This feature engages the brakes to safely stop the vehicle if the driver accidentally accelerates. This feature can also engage if a gas or brake pedal jam or if both pedals are pressed at once.
Other car insurance coverage for Scion FR-S
Every state has its own minimum requirements for car insurance. However, most insurance experts recommend carrying more than just minimum coverage for enhanced financial protection for your vehicle. Some other coverage types you may want to consider for your Scion FR-S include:
- Comprehensive and collision coverage: Also known as full coverage, comprehensive and collision provide coverage for your own vehicle in the event of an accident or other covered incident.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Some states require this coverage type. UM/UIM coverage is designed to cover damage from an accident caused by an uninsured driver or one that lacks the coverage limits necessary to pay for the damage.
- Accident forgiveness coverage: If you have this coverage in place, your insurer will not raise your premium after your first at-fault accident. This coverage is not available from all carriers. Some may require you to go a certain period of time accident-free before you become eligible.
- Roadside assistance coverage: Roadside assistance coverage may provide assistance if your vehicle breaks down, gets a flat tire or you lock yourself out. Covered situations may vary based on your carrier and policy type.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: 2016 Scion FR-S and Toyota Camry (base).