Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in San Antonio for 2024
Best car insurance companies in San Antonio
State Farm, Geico and Mercury are three of the cheapest car insurance companies available in San Antonio based on Bankrate’s analysis of data provided by Quadrant Information Services. Bankrate knows car insurance payments can be a significant part of any driver’s monthly budget. To help you find the best car insurance companies with the most affordable rates in San Antonio, we have studied dozens of insurance providers and allocated a Bankrate Score.
The Bankrate Score is based on a five-point scale and uses several criteria, including average annual premiums, coverage options, discounts, policy and online features, mobile accessibility, third-party customer service scores from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best. The Bankrate Score may help San Antonio drivers find the best cheap car insurance in Texas.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|State Farm
|4.2
|851/1,000
|$1,397
|$478
|Geico
|4.4
|843/1,000
|$1,498
|$438
|Mercury
|3.2
|N/A
|$1,523
|$488
|Nationwide
|3.9
|N/A
|$1,695
|$635
|USAA*
|4.3
|885/1,000
|$1,738
|$529
*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
State Farm
According to our research, State Farm offers the lowest average annual full coverage car insurance rates in San Antonio. It also is one of Texas’ most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket conviction. The carrier earned a high 4.2 Bankrate Score and tied for sixth place in J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which is above average in the Texas region for overall customer service satisfaction. State Farm has dedicated agents and multiple office locations for those who prefer a personalized experience. While it does not have 24/7 customer service availability, the State Farm app allows policyholders to view policy documents, make payments and file claims.
Geico
Geico ranks reasonably high with a 4.4 Bankrate Score across all the categories we studied. Based on our list, it averages the lowest annual premium for minimum coverage in San Antonio. Geico can be a suitable option for drivers interested in maximizing discounts since there are a plethora to choose from, such as the DriveEasy telematics program, military discounts and affiliations savings. In Geico’s full service app, customers can make policy changes, submit payments and file a claim from start to finish — however, it does rank below average in J.D. Power’s 2022 Insurance Digital Experience Study.
Mercury
Mercury insurance is only available in 11 states, so while it does not have a J.D. Power ranking, it is available in Texas and earned a 3.2 Bankrate Score. Mercury offers standard coverage options, potential discounts, and offers lower-than-average rates among insurance companies we studied in San Antonio. On average, drivers with full coverage policies that find themselves involved in an at-fault accident may experience a 90 percent rate increase, so Mercury may not be the best choice for those with activity on their driving records.
Nationwide
Nationwide’s average annual premium for full coverage is nearly 15 percent below the average for San Antonio and earned a Bankrate Score of 3.9. While it fell below average for auto claims satisfaction and did not rank in the Texas region for customer satisfaction, Nationwide does have some of the cheapest average rates for drivers with bad credit looking for car insurance. The carrier also offers several coverage options to tailor your auto insurance, such as gap insurance, rental car, accident forgiveness, vanishing deductible and total loss deductible waiver.
USAA
San Antonio is known as Military City, USA, because of its four military bases. USAA specializes in affordable car insurance for active and retired military members and qualifying family members. Although the company is not eligible for an official ranking with J.D. Power due to its eligibility restrictions, it consistently receives very high customer service scores in both studies. It also received a high Bankrate Score of 4.3, and even though its average annual premium is higher than the other San Antonio carriers we studied, its average rates for full coverage still fall well below the city average. If you are eligible for coverage, you may find hefty savings with military-focused discounts, like savings for garaging your vehicle on a military base or storing your car while deployed.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio
To get and keep the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio, drivers should practice safe driving habits. Insurance providers typically offer the most affordable rates to those with clean driving records, so being responsible behind the wheel can help you get the cheapest rates while still getting the best car insurance in San Antonio.
- Get multiple quotes. Shopping around and comparing quotes is a great way to get affordable rates. Insurance providers have their own rate structures, so getting multiple quotes can help you find the one with the cheapest rates.
- Maintain clean driving records. When you practice safe driving habits, you are more likely to avoid tickets and accidents. This can help you keep affordable rates and make you eligible for certain incentives, like a claims-free discount and accident forgiveness. Most car insurance companies also offer telematics programs that reward safe driving habits.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.