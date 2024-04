The Bankrate Score is based on a five-point scale and uses several criteria, including average annual premiums, coverage options, discounts, policy and online features, mobile accessibility, third-party customer service scores from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best . The Bankrate Score may help San Antonio drivers find the best cheap car insurance in Texas .

State Farm, Geico and Mercury are three of the cheapest car insurance companies available in San Antonio based on Bankrate’s analysis of data provided by Quadrant Information Services. Bankrate knows car insurance payments can be a significant part of any driver’s monthly budget. To help you find the best car insurance companies with the most affordable rates in San Antonio, we have studied dozens of insurance providers and allocated a Bankrate Score.

*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

State Farm

According to our research, State Farm offers the lowest average annual full coverage car insurance rates in San Antonio. It also is one of Texas’ most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket conviction. The carrier earned a high 4.2 Bankrate Score and tied for sixth place in J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which is above average in the Texas region for overall customer service satisfaction. State Farm has dedicated agents and multiple office locations for those who prefer a personalized experience. While it does not have 24/7 customer service availability, the State Farm app allows policyholders to view policy documents, make payments and file claims.

Geico

Geico ranks reasonably high with a 4.4 Bankrate Score across all the categories we studied. Based on our list, it averages the lowest annual premium for minimum coverage in San Antonio. Geico can be a suitable option for drivers interested in maximizing discounts since there are a plethora to choose from, such as the DriveEasy telematics program, military discounts and affiliations savings. In Geico’s full service app, customers can make policy changes, submit payments and file a claim from start to finish — however, it does rank below average in J.D. Power’s 2022 Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Mercury

Mercury insurance is only available in 11 states, so while it does not have a J.D. Power ranking, it is available in Texas and earned a 3.2 Bankrate Score. Mercury offers standard coverage options, potential discounts, and offers lower-than-average rates among insurance companies we studied in San Antonio. On average, drivers with full coverage policies that find themselves involved in an at-fault accident may experience a 90 percent rate increase, so Mercury may not be the best choice for those with activity on their driving records.

Nationwide

Nationwide’s average annual premium for full coverage is nearly 15 percent below the average for San Antonio and earned a Bankrate Score of 3.9. While it fell below average for auto claims satisfaction and did not rank in the Texas region for customer satisfaction, Nationwide does have some of the cheapest average rates for drivers with bad credit looking for car insurance. The carrier also offers several coverage options to tailor your auto insurance, such as gap insurance, rental car, accident forgiveness, vanishing deductible and total loss deductible waiver.

USAA

San Antonio is known as Military City, USA, because of its four military bases. USAA specializes in affordable car insurance for active and retired military members and qualifying family members. Although the company is not eligible for an official ranking with J.D. Power due to its eligibility restrictions, it consistently receives very high customer service scores in both studies. It also received a high Bankrate Score of 4.3, and even though its average annual premium is higher than the other San Antonio carriers we studied, its average rates for full coverage still fall well below the city average. If you are eligible for coverage, you may find hefty savings with military-focused discounts, like savings for garaging your vehicle on a military base or storing your car while deployed.

