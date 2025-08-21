Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Porsche Panamera car insurance: cost and quotes
How much does it cost to insure a Porsche Panamera?
With a starting MSRP in the six-figure range, the Porsche Panamera costs a nice chunk of change to purchase — and the expenses don't stop once you drive it off the lot. Bankrate analyzed average car insurance rates for the Porsche Panamera, provided by Quadrant Information Services, and found that a full coverage policy costs $5,131 per year, or $428 per month. That's 92 percent more than the national average cost of full coverage, which is $2,679 annually. Minimum coverage rates for the Panamera are much closer to the national average: this kind of policy only costs $750 per year, compared to the nationwide average of $808.
It's not just the high sticker price that makes the Panamera expensive to insure. Things like a vehicle's repair costs, safety features and crash ratings all play a part in determining your insurance premium.
Manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP): $110,100
Trims available: Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
Repair costs
Part of the Panamera's high sticker price is due to its complex, powerful engine and other posh features. Porsche repair parts tend to cost more, which can in turn make insurance claims more expensive.
Safety features
The Porsche Panamera is rife with high-tech safety features, like night vision assist, lane change assist, surround view cameras and advanced driver assistance. While these kinds of features can make a car safer to drive, they can also make it more expensive to fix after an accident, rising insurance rates.
Crash ratings
The Panamera isn't rated by safety organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) — not an uncommon thing for sportier brands like Porsche.
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Porsche Panamera
Despite what's advertised, there's no single car insurance company that's cheapest for all drivers. Each car insurance company has its own method of calculating your premium, which is why quotes vary across providers. To find the cheapest Porsche Panamera car insurance companies, you'll need to compare a few quotes. The table below lists average rates from some of the most affordable car insurance companies for the Panamera, based on Bankrate's analysis of average rates. While they're not exact quotes, they can help point you in the right direction.
How much does it cost to insure my Porsche Panamera?
Porsche Panamera full coverage car insurance costs are 92 percent more than the national average, but the companies listed below might offer you a better rate:
|
|
|
|
$3,145
|
- $1,986
|
$3,335
|
- $1,796
|
$3,340
|
- $1,791
|
$3,737
|
- $1,394
|
$4,467
|
- $664
Compare auto insurance rates
Other car insurance coverage for a Porsche Panamera
Your car insurance policy will need to meet your state's minimum requirements. But, there's more to your policy than what your state mandates. Building out your car insurance policy with endorsements, or add-ons, will raise your premium, but also provide valuable financial protection. For the Porsche Panamera, consider these coverage types:
- Comprehensive coverage: With comprehensive coverage, you can file claims for a slew of non-accident-related losses like vehicle theft, vandalism and weather damage.
- Collision coverage: This pays to fix your vehicle after a covered accident, even if you are at fault.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance: If you're hit by a driver who doesn't have any or enough insurance to cover the cost of the accident, this kind of coverage can help with your accident-related bills.
- Gap insurance: This can be helpful for drivers with auto loans. If your new vehicle is rendered a total loss, gap insurance can cover the difference between what you get from your insurance company and what you owe on your loan.
How to get a Porsche Panamera car insurance quote
You can get an insurance quote for your car online, over the phone or in person, depending on the insurer. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, comparing quotes before you sign on the dotted line can help you determine how different models would fit into your budget. Here’s a step-by-step guide to gathering and comparing quotes:
- Gather personal details: You’ll likely be asked to provide your name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, as well as the make, model and year of your car — and potentially the vehicle identification number (VIN). If you haven't purchased a car yet, you may be able to get sample quotes by providing an agent with the make and model.
- Use online quote tools: To expedite the process of shopping around, you might consider using comparison websites or apps that allow you to get quotes from multiple insurers at once. Alternatively, go directly to insurance company websites and use their online quote tools to receive personalized quotes.
- Provide driver details and mileage: You could be asked for specific details about your vehicle, including add-on features or modifications. You might also need to provide your average annual mileage and how the vehicle is primarily used (e.g., for business purposes or personal use). Additionally, you’ll need to provide accurate information about all drivers who will be covered by the policy, including their driving history, age and relationship to you.
- Review quotes: Compare the quotes you receive, paying attention to coverage options, limits, deductibles and overall cost. Insurance experts also recommend reviewing customer service scores, financial strength ratings, digital tools and customer reviews to get a holistic view of how a carrier will meet your needs.
- Select carrier and apply: Choose the insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget. Complete the application process by providing any additional required information and making your first premium payment.
Compare Porsche Panamera with other similar cars
|
Porsche Panamera
Avg annual full coverage premium $5,131Read More
|
BMW M4
Avg annual full coverage premium $4,914Read More
|
Jaguar XF
Avg annual full coverage premium $3,934See more models
|Price (MSRP)
|$110,100
|$81,300
|$48,800
|
NHTSA Safety rating
The NHTSA uses a 5-star rating program to evaluate how vehicles perform in crash tests based on frontal, side and rollover collisions.
Information related to row title
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Not rated
|Gas mileage
|21 combined mpg
|19 combined mpg
|26 combined mpg
|
IIHS/HLDI Collision insurance losses
The IIHS and HLDI collect data on how insurance losses for specific models compare to the average for all passenger vehicles. These results are adjusted for deductible and specifically for collision claim losses.
Information related to row title
|N/A
|Substantially worse than average
|Substantially worse than average
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates for our base profile are based on the following characteristics and full coverage limits with bundling and paperless billing discounts applied:
Bodily injury liability$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Property damage liability$50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$100,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$100,000 per person
$300,000 per accident
Collision deductible$500
Comprehensive deductible$500
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Your quotes will differ.
If otherwise specified, the base profile has been modified with the following driver characteristics: